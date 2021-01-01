The Volokh Conspiracy

Congress Overrides Trump Veto of Defense Bill that Includes Tight Constraints on Use of "Emergency" Powers to Divert Military Construction Funds to the Border Wall and Other Projects

This would prevent repetition of some of the shenanigans Trump has used to divert funds for his border wall project.

|

Earlier today, the Senate overwhelmingly voted to override President Trump's veto of the National Defense Authorization Act, thus handing Trump the first veto override of of his term. Section 2801 of the Act  limits the president's ability to use "emergency" declarations to divert military construction funds to no more than $100 million per year for construction within the United States. This largely closes the loophole Trump tried to use to fund parts of his border wall project, using an emergency declaration he issued in 2019, thereby laying claim to some $3.6 billion.

In my view, this part of Trump's border wall funding diversion was already illegal for reasons described in a recent Ninth Circuit decision ruling against the administration on this issue. I also wrote about these issues here. The new NDAA doesn't affect the ongoing litigation over Trump's previous diversion of funds, because it only applies to newly appropriated funds, not those Trump has laid claim to from the previous NDAA. In addition, much of the funding Trump has tried to use does not rely on his emergency declaration, but rather on dubious manipulation of Section 8005 the 2019 NDAA. Lower courts have ruled against Trump on that diversion, as well, but the case is currently before the Supreme Court (though the litigation might not continue of President-elect Biden keeps his promise to immediately terminate the funding diversions and associated wall construction). Section 1001 of  the new NDAA  does, unfortunately, include language similar to that of Section 8005 in the 2019 one.

As a practical matter, this limitation in the new NDAA probaby won't have much, if any, effect on Trump's border wall project, because Biden is likely to terminate it soon, anyway. But it will make it harder for Biden—or another future president—to usurp Congress' spending power and use "emergency" declarations to convert the military construction budget into a piggy bank for his personal pet projects.

More needs to be done to curb presidential abuse of "emergency" declarations, and usurpation of the spending power. Both have been serious problems under Trump, who declared a dubious emergency at the border in order to secure funding Congress had denied for his wall, repeatedly tried to circumvent Congress' power of the purse for such purposes as attacking sanctuary cities and pressuring Ukraine to launch an investigation of Joe Biden and his son. It would be naive to imagine that future presidents won't engage in similar shenanigans, if the opportunity arises. But though it is not a complete solution to these problems, Section 2801 of the new NDAA is at least a step in the right direction.

Obviously, the NDAA includes many other provisions. As with any large spending bill, there are many that I am not a fan of. But I'm still happy Congress overruled Trump's veto, because his proposed changes—adding a repeal of Section 230 protection for website providers and subtracting a provision changing the names of military bases named after Confederate generals—would have made the bill worse, not better.

Section 230 repeal (an idea backed by many on both left and right) is a terrible idea for reasons well-summarized by Hannah Cox here. Eliminating monuments (and base names) honoring Confederate leaders is desirable for reasons I outlined here and here. It especially makes no sense for the US military to have major bases named after men who fought to break up the US for the profoundly evil purpose of perpetuating slavery.

That said, perhaps the soon-to-be renamed Fort Bragg should still includ some sort of commemoration General Braxton Bragg, widely considered to be one of the worst generals of the Civil War. His incompetence made a major contribution to Union cause! He did more to bring about Union victory in the West than any other general on either side, with the possible exceptions of Grant and Sherman. That, arguably, deserves some recognition.

 

Ilya Somin is Professor of Law at George Mason University, and author of Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom and Democracy and Political Ignorance: Why Smaller Government is Smarter.

  1. Dr. Ed 2
    January.1.2021 at 4:31 pm

    “With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan, to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations>”

    Thus concludes Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address — and there was a larger purpose in naming southern military bases after southern military heroes — reconciliation. Do not forget that the south had a very negative view of the US Army because of Reconstruction, so when these bases were being established with people with a living memory of Reconstruction living next to them, there was a very real need to demonstrate that this wasn’t an army of occupation anymore.

    To the best of my knowledge, none of Ilya’s relatives fought in the Civil War — two of my Great-Great-Grandfathers did — one coming home without his foot and the other not coming home at all. And they were farmers from Maine who fought for the union.

    And I don’t have problems with forts named after Confederate Generals. “With malice toward none, with charity for all.”

    And how does Ilya even get standing to comment on this? His family shed no blood for this country while I also have a great uncle who fought in WW-I, two uncles who fought in WW-II, and an (older than I) cousin who fought in Vietnam.

    (This, as an aside, is something that Ilya neglects to mention in his discussions of immigration…)

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      January.1.2021 at 4:41 pm

      Ilya gets a say because he lives here, now, in the same universe which has those names.

    2. StellaLink_the dog
      January.1.2021 at 5:15 pm

      “And how does Ilya even get standing to comment on this? ”

      People say there’s no such thing as a stupid question.

      You seem to think that being descended from people who served and being related to people who served gives you some rights of citizenship that others lack. It’s not so. We all are allowed opinions about whether or not traitors and murderers are venerated and we’re all allowed to express those opinions. We all have standing.

      1. Dr. Ed 2
        January.1.2021 at 5:22 pm

        I disagree — on multiple levels including a knowledge of how, in 1860, one’s loyalty was to one’s state and not the USA. Much like in Europe today, one is French or German, not EU.

        But what price has Ilya’s family paid for the country which Ilya enjoys today — none. That’s why we’ve always given citizenship to those who have served in our military — and I think that there should be some burden of public service expected of all immigrants.

  2. Armchair Lawyer
    January.1.2021 at 4:44 pm

    There are two points to make.

    1. This is actually how Congress should act, when a president oversteps in a grey area of the law. Pass legislation that makes it explicit what is allowed, and what isn’t.

    2. Unfortunately, part of this requires that the President obey explicit laws like this, and that there be consequences for breaking the law. The clearest violation of such was when Obama violated the ADA during the Bergdahl prisoner swap. The law was VERY clear. “”Section 8111 prohibits the use of ‘funds appropriated or otherwise made available’ in the Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2014, to transfer any individual detained at Guantanamo Bay to the custody or control of a foreign entity’ except in accordance” with the law.

    Obama and the Pentagon broke the law here. And there were zero consequences.

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      January.1.2021 at 4:59 pm

      NDAA?
      ADA involves disabilities. 🙂

  3. Ben_
    January.1.2021 at 4:48 pm

    It’s cool when the people’s representatives get to decide things instead of the Ninth Circuit making up excuses to issue dictatorial edicts.

  4. Jimmy the Dane
    January.1.2021 at 4:51 pm

    Attention Clingers – now that confederate military base names are banned all of our diversity work is done. Racism is now gone. We can all rest good tonight.

    1. Ben_
      January.1.2021 at 4:55 pm

      As long as the race grievance industry pays, there will always be another grievance to be addressed.

      Does every military base name everywhere unambiguously celebrate diversity? No.

  5. Dr. Ed 2
    January.1.2021 at 4:57 pm

    You’re also wrong about Section 230 — It’s purpose was to enable ISPs and outfits like America OnLine to comply with the larger “Communications Decency Act”, notably the provisions that SCOTUS ruled unconstitutional. (And remember that this was Section 5 of the larger 1996 Telecom Act, but I digress…)

    In other words, an ISP (including universities, who were major players at the time) would have the power to remove the obscene items which it found without being *criminally* liable for any that they didn’t know about. I was in the field at the time and attended conferences where purported experts (some with JDs) explained this to us.

    Ilya, it was CRIMINAL liability that the ISPs were worried about. It was CRIMINAL responsibility that was shifted to the person who posted the “obscene” item. The ACLU sued — and won — and most of the CDA was thrown out, with Section 230 remaining as a chunk of a demolished edifice — serving as an example of why entire statutes should be thrown out, and not just portions of them.

    Section 230 was never intended to be used as it is now, nor really to mean what it does. There were unwritten rules that anyone could say anything on the internet and that was largely a result of a lot of the early internet people coming out of the telecom field where anyone could say anything on a telephone. (Remember that unix was initially developed to switch telephone calls.)

    Ilya can argue for the merits of a law like Section 230, but that’s a different story. Once _ACLU v Reno_ was decided, there was no content based censorship on the internet — and Section 230 was moot. And then about 15 years ago, Big Tech decided to get involved in politics….

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      January.1.2021 at 5:11 pm

      Remember too that the CDA was largely directed at preventing minors from viewing obscene content — this was in the era of Tipper Gore (AlGore’s wife) crusading against obscene music albums and which led to some having to have warning labels.

      (To those under age 35, music once consisted of analog grooves pressed into plastic disks, with a needle vibrating in said grooves producing the music. These were called “record albums.”)

      Hence, the CDA would have had criminal penalties for, say, Verizon (and I believe it’s executives personally) if a 17-year-old were to access any of the porn hub sites. My response — then and now — is that it is a parental responsibility to supervise said 17-year-old and not that of society.

      The CDA and related stuff was viscerally opposed to women with breast cancer because they had what they thought was a legitimate reason for using the word “breast” in their searches and postings — they were interested in learning about and discussing breast cancer…

    2. ah....Clem
      January.1.2021 at 5:21 pm

      See https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20200531/23325444617/hello-youve-been-referred-here-because-youre-wrong-about-section-230-communications-decency-act.shtml

      and pay attention to the last item, Sec 230 is most certainly not “moot”.

  6. WJack
    January.1.2021 at 5:05 pm

    Uncontrolled immigration worked out great for “Native Americans.” Wonder if Somin and Soras are trying to duplicate the result for the “Americans?”

  7. ah....Clem
    January.1.2021 at 5:11 pm

    Regardless of your view on sec 230, repealing or modifying it has no place in this piece of legislation.

    There are reasonable arguments to be made regarding modifying sec 230, but these are not being made by Trump (who seems to be pushing for a straight repeal, which is a very bad idea with no good arguments in favor), and “because Trump says so” is probably the worst reason of all.

    Cheers for the representatives and senators who voted to override the veto.

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      January.1.2021 at 5:16 pm

      This has always been done.

      The only reason we have Title IX and women’s sports was that a group of Southern Senators were attempting to kill the larger Civil Rights Act and never believed it would pass with a provision that women were considered equal to men in athletics.

      FERPA, the Buckley Amendment, was tacked onto I believe the Appropriations bill. And don’t get me going about all of the stuff in the recent Covid bailout bill.

      1. ah....Clem
        January.1.2021 at 5:23 pm

        I know. Extraneous crap has often been added to bills, especially appropriations bills that are “must pass”. That doesn’t make it right.

Please to post comments