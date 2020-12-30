The Volokh Conspiracy

All Good Things Must End. And So Must 2020

Meantime, write your predictions for 2021 here.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Dr. Ed 2
    December.30.2020 at 8:21 am

    Biden/Harris will go down in flames as the extent to which the election was rigged becomes known, with Trump using talk radio to harass them daily. Trump will become the new Rush Limbough, with Pence elected POTUS in 2024.

    1. ducksalad
      December.30.2020 at 9:07 am

      Counterprediction:
      After a few years the consensus among informed, not-rabidly-partisan people will be that (as usual) there were a few organized cases of absentee ballot fraud, amounting to maybe a few thousand votes total, and (as usual) mostly but not exclusively Democrats. Some few honestly debatable deadline extensions, but the extra votes almost all otherwise legitimate voters, and not enough to swing any states. In other words: a mostly normal election, with a reasonable compromise between integrity concerns and voter access concerns, that was not all that close and therefore correctly identified the winner.

      Within two years, only 35-40% of people in polls will admit they voted for Trump, even though he really got 47%. Commenters at this site will claim they never said there was massive fraud, they only wanted a fair investigation.

      The one thing you are correct on is Trump, who will go back into media and probably be fairly successful at it as long as his health holds up.

      Pence will try in 2024 but not even get the nomination. Ever notice that those Trump flags you see everywhere don’t even have Pence in the fine print?

  2. Milhouse
    December.30.2020 at 8:25 am

    All Good Things Must End. And So Must 2020

    Which is a good thing!

  3. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    December.30.2020 at 8:50 am

    Fauci moves the goal posts once again and says we’ll all be OK after the 2022 midterms.

    1. Joe_dallas
      December.30.2020 at 9:12 am

      Fauci & other expert epidemiologists will continue to recommend masks and social distancing to protect every one from every flu virus and the common cold. Effectively advocating that the human species evolve such that we can only survive in sterile environments.

  4. Darth Chocolate
    December.30.2020 at 8:53 am

    Trump will leave the White House without any of the drama the Left has been warning us about.

    That makes him worse than Hitler, and a power-hungry dictator to boot.

    He will show the same deference to the Commander in Thief, that the left showed him over the past 4 years.

  5. Bored Lawyer
    December.30.2020 at 8:59 am

    Prediction for 2021.

    Experts will make predictions, most of which will not come true.

    And they will not be held to account, but go on being treated as experts.

  6. Jerry B.
    December.30.2020 at 8:59 am

    Harris will decide that Section 4 of the 25th Amendment applies, and become Acting President until she can get Biden to resign, or die.

