The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

"President Trump Remains the Most Powerful Man in the World,

but powerless to achieve what he most wants: to avoid leaving office as a loser."

|

So says the subtitle to a New York Times story—and of course that's what democracy is all about, right? He might leave graciously; he might leave ungraciously; he might leave with litigation; he might leave without litigation; but he's going to leave, whether he's Ford or Carter or Bush Sr. or Trump.

The rest of the article includes some of the usual what-ifs and maybe-he-coulds, which would have seemed considerably more frightening (given President Trump's indubitably unusual and troublesome character traits) if they hadn't been brought out so many times before. But the subtitle captures the bottom line well: In the sweep of world history, peaceful but unhappy transfers of power have been very difficult to arrange, but somehow the British and we and then most of the rest of the West have gotten the hang of them.

That's bigger than one man, whatever his personality might be. And indeed, that the system works with the sore losers is ultimately a greater testament to it than its working with the gracious ones. True, it's not Jan. 20 yet. But my prediction is that (setting aside the surface matters related to the epidemic) it will be a Jan. 20 of an inauguration year much like any other.

NEXT: Hunter Biden Laptop Repairman Sues Twitter for Labeling the Documents "Hacked"

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. GoBlue 2
    December.29.2020 at 12:26 am

    This would be an excellent opportunity to consider whether we should ever put that much power into one person again.

    1. Cal Cetín
      December.29.2020 at 12:30 am

      Limited government, federalism, and separation of powers – at our moment of triumph? Never!

    2. Eugene Volokh
      December.29.2020 at 12:31 am

      That’s crazy talk!

  2. Jimmy the Dane
    December.29.2020 at 12:39 am

    The talk of Trump trying to stay in office was just gaslighting by the media. No one seriously thinks the Secret Service is going to have to “evict” him from the White House on January 20th.

    The problem with the extended gaslighting campaign though is that it will all come to an end on January 20th and then what is the media going to do? They hyped this up for the last year on top of the whole “Trump is a dictator” thing so aren’t they going to look plain silly when absolutely nothing happens.

    1. BadLib
      December.29.2020 at 12:55 am

      The amusing thing was that even if Trump refused to leave, the Secret Service would remove him around Noon on Jan 20.

      At that point he would be trespassing in the White House and he has no more right to be inside, uninvited, than you or I do. The Secret Service gets rather testy about trespassers as they pose a threat to the President (who, of course, would be Biden). If Trump was too annoying, the Secret Service might even arrest him and see to it that charges were pursued just as they would do if you or I were trespassing in the White House and refused to leave.

      Those that thought otherwise were always suffering from serious TDS.

  3. DaivdBehar
    December.29.2020 at 1:00 am

    All the media are the David Duke website, hate speech propaganda outlets for their tech billionaire owners. All except one are in violation of the journalism Code of Ethics. It requires that all sides of a story be presented. All media lie by omission, and are unethical.

    Brian Lamb of C-SPAN said, he counted stories to keep them balanced. That is the only ethical media outlet in the world.

    David Duke is the head of the KKK. He does not pretend to be fair. He is the chief of a hate group. He is actually more ethical than all journalists, in violation of their professional responsibility.

  4. Sebastian Cremmington
    December.29.2020 at 1:05 am

    George W Bush was a very powerful president…and unfortunately a very terrible one too!! Had W lost Ohio and lost the Electoral College in 2004 while winning the popular vote by the 3 million votes he won it with—he would have figured out some way to steal the election.

Please to post comments