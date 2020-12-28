The Volokh Conspiracy

Hunter Biden Laptop Repairman Sues Twitter for Labeling the Documents "Hacked"

Twitter's labeling, John Paul Mac Isaac contends, implicitly accused him of being a hacker, and was therefore libel.

From Mac Isaac v. Twitter, Inc., filed today in federal court (S.D. Fla.):

[25.] Defendant's false and negligent statements about Plaintiff include: …

[b.] Posting the reason for the [New York Post account being locked] as it being in violation of Defendant's "hacked material" rules ….

[26.] Defendant's Distribution of Hacked Materials Policy … defines a "hack" as "an intrusion or access of a computer, network, or electronic device that was unauthorized or exceeded authorized access.["]

[27.] The Hacked Materials Policy further defines "hacked materials" as "information obtained through a hack."

[28.] Defendant's actions and statements had the specific intent to communicate to the world that Plaintiff is a hacker.

[29.] According to Meriam-Webster, a "hacker" is "a person who illegally gains access to and sometimes tampers with information in a computer system." …

[31.] Plaintiff is not a hacker and the information obtained from the computer does not [constitute] hacked materials because Plaintiff lawfully gained access to the computer, first with the permission of its owner, BIDEN, and then, after BIDEN failed to retrieve the hard drive despite Plaintiff's requests, in accordance with the Mac Shop's abandoned property policy.

[32.] Plaintiff, as a direct result of Defendant's actions and statements, is now widely considered a hacker and, on the same day Defendant categorized the Plaintiff as a hacker, Plaintiff began to receive negative reviews of his business as well as threats to his person and property….

[36.] Defendant … has made false statements that the materials obtained by NY POST from GIULIANI, which originally came from the Plaintiff, constitutes hacked materials thereby categorizing the Plaintiff as a hacker.

Mac Isaac also alleges that the New York Post story "published a photo of Plaintiff's business thereby notifying the public where BIDEN had dropped off his laptop."

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Gasman
    December.28.2020 at 7:35 pm

    Rules for discussing Hackers:
    1) Hack or Hacker must be capitalized.
    2) Only people who identify as Hackers may call others Hackers
    3) Hack lives matter. We affirm the lives of Hack queer and trans folks, disabled folks, undocumented folks, folks with records, women, and all Hack lives along the gender spectrum
    4) Hack or Hacker may never be considered to be a pejorative term

  2. Longtobefree
    December.28.2020 at 7:45 pm

    None of that matters.
    He said bad things about a Biden, and deserves everything he gets.
    Narrative uber alles.

    1. santamonica811
      December.28.2020 at 7:51 pm

      First confirmed sighting in the wild of Biden Derangement Syndrome. [Trademark!!!]

      (Sadly, BDS has been used for years, for other things. So, gotta go with the full spelling. Or . . . is it all a true conspiracy, and we Jews are behind Biden’s landslide over Trump . . . ? Does my BDS connect to earlier uses of BDS??? [cue ominous music] )

    2. Sarcastr0
      December.28.2020 at 8:06 pm

      Has anyone said this?
      Or are you of the belief that no one can think this is a silly case without being a knee-jerk Bidenist?

  3. Rossami
    December.28.2020 at 8:22 pm

    Most defamation cases are easy losers but this one might have a chance. Not spelled out in the article above but critical to the case, I think, is that hacking is explicitly a crime. Twitter has, therefore, accused him of being a criminal. The questions, therefore, will be 1) is that accusation true and 2) did the company know or should have known that it was false?

    1. Rossami
      December.28.2020 at 8:26 pm

      Incidentally, I generally have a great deal of sympathy for those accused of defamation but Twitter gets none from me. That’s a dumb tag and they should never have implemented it. It’s a logical fallacy, the inverse of the appeal to authority. The Pentagon Papers were no less relevant or true for being distributed through questionable means.

