Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: December 27, 1771
12/27/1771: Justice William Johnson's birthday.
Federal judges have been underwhelmed by the former Trump campaign lawyer's evidence of massive election fraud.
New York's unemployment rate is nearly 10 percent and roughly one-third of small businesses in New York City may have closed forever. Seems like a great time to make it more expensive to employ people, right?
The political right needs more self-analysis and less whataboutism.
About 20 buildings were damaged and three people injured when an RV exploded. "It looks like a bomb went off," Nashville Mayor John Cooper told a local newspaper.
And it isn't alone. Pennsylvania has banned indoor dining through the end of the year, but dozens of businesses are banding together to defy the mandate.