Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions

Friends, if the Supreme Court reforms qualified immunity anytime soon, the history books will say the Court first showed its hand this month in Tanzin v. Tanzir. So say IJ attorneys Anya Bidwell and Patrick Jaicomo in USA Today.

New on the Short Circuit podcast: We ask the Supreme Court to bring the Privileges or Immunities Clause back to life.

Four years after filing suit, this week IJ obtained final victory in Charlestown, Indiana, where officials—determined to bulldoze a low-income neighborhood and replace it with an upscale development—abused the city's code enforcement powers, showering property owners with extraordinary fines and fees (that accumulated daily and ran into the millions of dollars within weeks) for trivial violations like chipped paint, torn screens, and downed limbs. For hundreds of properties, fines were only waived if owners sold to the city's handpicked developer for $10,000. The settlement agreement, reached after the mayor's ouster and the city's repeated losses in court, requires the city to give property owners a chance to rectify any code issues before fines are assessed, to conduct code enforcement equally across the city, and not to penalize landlords or renters who demand a warrant before the city inspects their homes. Click here to read more.