Misgendered by Whom?

Neil deGrasse Tyson is determining Rudolf's gender based on Rudolf's anatomical features.

  1. I appreciate that a scientist takes the view that Rudolf's gender can be determined by Rudolf's anatomical features. But from what I understand not everyone agrees with that ….
  2. I'd listen more to whether Santa knows Zoology if the physicists knew more about reindeer flight.
  3. As a correspondent of mine noted, the Rudolph story is thus "actually about female bullying (mean girls)." Perhaps the female of the species is more deadly than the male.