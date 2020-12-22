The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: December 22, 1789
12/22/1789: Justice Levi Woodbury born.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
12/22/1789: Justice Levi Woodbury born.
"No responsible legislator should vote for such a thing," said Justin Amash (L–Mich.).
The president's advisers reportedly pushed back vigorously against his ideas.
"I pulled the kids and I'm homeschooling."
It's time to breathe some life back into the Privileges or Immunities Clause.
Vaccinating by age would save many more lives.