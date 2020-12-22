The Volokh Conspiracy

Google Chrome Now Blocks Insecure Downloads from Secure Websites. Many Court Website are Insecure.

Chrome now blocks download links on How Appealing from insecure court sites.

Much like people, web sites can be insecure. Unlike people, you can easily determine whether a web site is insecure. In the address bar of your browser, you should see a lock icon next to "reason.com/volokh/". Click that lock. A box will popup showing that the connection is secure. All responsible web sites have security certificates. These simple licenses tell users that information can be securely uploaded and downloaded.

SupremeCourt.gov, a responsible web site, is secure.

And most of federal courts of appeals are secure. The First, Second, Third, Fourth, Sixth, Eighth, Ninth, Tenth, Eleventh, and D.C. Circuits are secure.

Other courts of appeal are not secure. The Fifth Circuit is insecure.

The Seventh Circuit is also insecure.

And the Federal Circuit–the so-called tech court!–is not secure. No wonder the Supreme Court reverses them all the time!

Some state courts are also insecure. For example, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Perhaps the independent state legislature can remedy this problem. (Kidding, kidding).

Regrettably, my home state is no better. Hackers can mess with Texas. We defended the Alamo. Certainly we can defend a web site.

Going forward, these insecure courts, and many others, should become secure. Why? The latest version of the Google Chrome browser is blocking downloads on a secure page to an insecure site. If I include a link to a PDF from any of these insecure sites, it would be blocked. Far worse, How Appealing (a secure site) can no longer link to PDFs on any of these insecure sites. Howard Bashman is a national treasure. I know judges routinely check his site. Now, Howard's links will not work.

I stumbled across this problem today by accident. I tried to download a recent Fifth Circuit opinion, but I couldn't. But when I visited the Fifth Circuit's site, I was able to download the opinion from the Opinions page. With all due respect, Court web sites should be secure. These certificates are not difficult to install. And the failure to fortify these sites will make it tougher for people to access the law.

I will report back in due course to see if these sites become secure. For now, there is an easy workaround: (1) Right click on the link, (2) click "Copy Link Address," (3) paste that link into your address bar. The file will download since the request is not coming from a secured page.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. DaivdBehar
    December.22.2020 at 11:03 pm

    Hacking should be a capital crime, with trial in absentia, and summary executions by drone, around the world, with legal immunity for all collateral damage, including families. To deter.

  2. Ben_
    December.22.2020 at 11:13 pm

    I would suggest not using Google Chrome if you value your privacy and/or if you want the internet to remain free to all viewpoints and free to access using non-Google browsers.

    1. Peter Gerdes
      December.23.2020 at 12:59 am

      I disagree with that on everything but the privacy. Yes chrome isn’t going to bend over backwards to let you block ads and isn’t as privacy friendly as Firefox but for the most part Google has the opposite incentives.

      Google’s great fear is companies creating their own walked gardens (think apple or Samsung giving affiliated sites better perf on their hardware ). Google specifically started chrome exactly to limit Microsoft’s ability to do that and as they have a competitive advantage on the open internet it’s very much in their interest to work with other organizations to keep the internet using open protocols.

      As far as privacy goes they have mixed incentives. In general they want to block the less scrupulous ad networks that do what they can to fingerprint your browser and track you even over sensitive sites but you are correct they are going to make the easiest to use default to allow Google to gather data for ads etc.. Personally I like that and have no objection but to each their own

  3. HyperNV
    December.23.2020 at 12:25 am

    “Insecure” in this context mean that any download or upload to the website is not encrypted but sent in clear text. It does not mean that it is easy to hack it. Ease or difficulty in hacking depends on how tight the rules are on the firewall behind which the web server is situated.

    1. Peter Gerdes
      December.23.2020 at 12:50 am

      Well sorta. I mean absent a cert you are potentially vulnerable to DNS hijacking (depending on your resolver conf, websites use of DNSSEC and whether someone is launching a MITM attack between you and resolver).

      But yes, generally speaking this isn’t likely to be dangerous so unless you are likely to be targeted by nation states intent on replacing your download it’s not much of a concern. This is more about creating pressure for everyone to secure everything and to prevent people from seeing what you are doing online.

      As annoying as it is I have to give Google credit for making it much more difficult to monitor internet traffic. China can afford to block the latest encryption which hides the severname but encryption by default makes life harder for oppressive regimes.

  4. Peter Gerdes
    December.23.2020 at 12:43 am

    So I haven’t tested this fix but this is what I found recommended. Of course this may disable protections so use with caution.

    At least it’s not as bad as the secret phrase you have to type in to visit sites with broken certs.


    Put this in your address bar
    chrome://flags/

    Then go to or copy paste in search
    Insecure origins treated as secure

    Then enabled…

    Then
    Treat risky downloads over insecure connections as active mixed content

    And disable that.

  5. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    December.23.2020 at 12:56 am

    Bad analogy. The defense of the Alamo was unsuccessful.

