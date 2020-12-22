The Volokh Conspiracy

Self-Defense

An Interesting Duty to Retreat (or Duty to Avoid Trouble?) Case, from a Century Ago

Self-defense against racist rioters.

|

Apropos the stand-your-ground vs. duty-to-retreat debate, I thought I'd pass along an interesting case that illustrates how duty to retreat might work. Recall that, under a duty to retreat, if

  1. you are threatened with death, serious bodily injury, or some other serious crime, and
  2. you can avoid the danger by retreating with complete safety
  3. from some place other than your home (even though you're legally present in that place),
  4. but you don't retreat, and instead use deadly force to defend yourself,

then you lose your legal right to use deadly force in self-defense. The theory behind that is that you should have avoided the danger instead of using deadly force.

Under the stand your ground approach, you don't lose your legal right to use deadly force in self-defense. The theory is that you shouldn't have to surrender your right to remain where you lawfully are just because a criminal is threatening you.

Let me also add one more twist: If you have a duty to retreat, you generally have a duty to stay retreated, at least for a modest amount of time—you can't just leave the place and then come right back, knowing that the person threatening you is still around (or else what would be the point of the duty?). This is sometimes articulated as a duty not to go where your "presence would provoke trouble." But it's linked to the duty to retreat, since the theory is that you should avoid trouble by retreating, and then not provoke further trouble by returning.

Here then is the case, Laney v. U.S. (D.C. Ct. App. 1923); it might seem like a creature of its own time, but it continues to be cited as good law today, and its result is consistent with the modern understanding of the duty to retreat. What do you think should be the right legal analysis in a case such as this? (I learned about it from Prof. Margaret Raymond's Looking for Trouble: Framing and the Dignitary Interest in the Law of Self-Defense, which I think is generally an excellent analysis of the stand-your-ground/duty-to-retreat question.)

This appeal is from a verdict and judgment of the Supreme Court of the District of Columbia, adjudging appellant, defendant below, guilty of the crime of manslaughter. The indictment charged the defendant with the crime of murder in the first degree, growing out of the killing of one Kenneth Crall, during a race riot in Washington on July 21, 1919….

Defendant [William Laney] testified: "On the night of the 21st of July, 1919, I went to the theater with Mattie Burke, and came back and went up on Seventh street at the request of Teresa Dobbins, to get Florence and Garfield Wood. On my return to 617 Massachusetts avenue, as I got to the corner where the Home Savings Bank is located, a large crowd that was there started to yelling 'Catch the nigger' and 'Kill the nigger' and started to chase me. I ran ahead of them down Massachusetts avenue. When I got near to 617 Massachusetts avenue, I pulled out my gun and the crowd stopped chasing me. I went into the back yard ….

"I then put the gun in my pocket and went to the front again, intending to go back to my place of employment. The mob was attacking a house across the street, and were coming both ways on Massachusetts avenue, from the direction of Sixth and from the direction of Seventh street…. While I was in the areaway between 617 and 619, the mob came across from the south side of the street, firing and hollering 'Let's kill the nigger.' The mob was firing at me, and I shot in the direction towards Seventh street. I fired to protect my life…." [The shots killed Crall, who was apparently a member of the mob.—EV]

[I]n our opinion, viewing the evidence in the most favorable aspect, self-defense does not enter into the case.

It is clearly apparent from [certain] testimony that, when defendant escaped from the mob into the back yard …, he was in a place of comparative safety, from which, if he desired to go home, he could have gone by the back way, as he subsequently did. The mob had turned its attention to a house on the opposite side of the street.

According to Laney's testimony, there was shooting going on in the street. His appearance on the street at that juncture could mean nothing but trouble for him. Hence, when he … stepped out into the areaway, he had every reason to believe that his presence there would provoke trouble. We think his conduct in … going into the areaway was such as to deprive him of any right to invoke the plea of self-defense….

[W]hether or not self-defense can be invoked under the evidence adduced is a question of law for the court to determine. If the facts, in the judgment of the court, are not such as to admit of this defense, the issue should not be left to the mere speculation of the jury.

It is a well-settled rule that, before a person can avail himself of the plea of self-defense against the charge of homicide, he must do everything in his power, consistent with his safety, to avoid the danger and avoid the necessity of taking life. If one has reason to believe that he will be attacked, in a manner which threatens him with bodily injury, he must avoid the attack if it is possible to do so, and the right of self-defense does not arise until he has done everything in his power to prevent its necessity. In other words, no necessity for killing an assailant can exist, so long as there is a safe way open to escape the conflict….

In the present case the defendant was neither acting in defense of his property nor attempting to avoid an affray. His going out into the areaway leaves but one inference to be drawn, namely, that he knew his presence there would cause trouble.

Nor was he in a place where, under the circumstances, he had a right to be. If conditions on the street had been normal, he would have had the right to elect that way to go home; but he had no right to go there with another way equally available, if by so doing it would invite an affray, which would almost inevitably result in the taking of life.

Defendant's going from the back yard into the areaway was a voluntary act, and no principle of the law of self-defense is better established than that: "Where a person voluntarily participates in a contest or mutual combat for purposes other than protection, he cannot justify or excuse the killing of his adversary in the course of such conflict on the ground of self-defense." …

Laney was represented, it turns out, by "William Lepre Houston, who was
considered one of Washington, D.C.'s finest African-American attorneys," and who was the father of Charles Hamilton Houston, widely regarded as one of the main architects of the litigation that led to Brown v. Bd. of Ed.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Martinned
    December.22.2020 at 3:38 pm

    So basically a stand your ground law, just like the right to keep and bear arms, is a victory against racism, notwithstanding the evidence that both are overwhelmingly used by racists to threaten and kill black people?

    1. Sebastian Cremmington
      December.22.2020 at 3:42 pm

      Keep in mind when the Black Panthers started open carrying in the 1960s then governor Ronald Reagan peed his panties because scary black dudes had guns and promptly outlawed open carry. Justice Thomas conveniently left out that example of racism with respect to gun rights in one of his opinions.

      1. Dilan Esper
        December.22.2020 at 4:39 pm

        And, of course, the NRA took no position on Philando Castile, despite an egregious violation of his legally permitted right to carry.

        It’s totally possible to conceive of a gun rights movement that is completely dedicated to racial equality. There is, after all, nothing about the right to carry a gun that is itself racialized. But the movement we actually have is very much connected to white identity politics.

        1. TwelveInchPianist
          December.22.2020 at 4:56 pm

          “But the movement we actually have is very much connected to white identity politics.”

          That’s a terribly overbroad statement. The NRA conducted itself shamefully in the Philando Castille case, but there’s a large component of the gun rights movement who thinks that black people’s need for self defense is an important part of the right.

          And it was a NRA lawyer, IIRC, that established that one motivation for the P&I clause was to protect freedmen’s rkba.

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      December.22.2020 at 3:53 pm

      There is no such evidence, unless you count the woke media.

    3. Noscitur a sociis
      December.22.2020 at 4:06 pm

      the evidence that both are overwhelmingly used by racists to threaten and kill black people?

      Where would an interested person locate this evidence?

      And any thoughts about this particular case? Do you think the result is defensible? Or should Mr. Laney just have taken his lumps, perhaps drawing some comfort from the fact that his betters understand that the laws enforced against him really protect black people in the aggregate?

      1. Rossami
        December.22.2020 at 4:22 pm

        I am especially interested in Martineed’s “evidence” since the actual historical evidence shows overwhelmingly that the right to keep and bear arms was critical to stopping racism and that gun control laws are universally passed by to suppress minorities.

        1. Sebastian Cremmington
          December.22.2020 at 4:28 pm

          So George HW Bush is a racist that signed the school zone Gun control legislation as president?? And whites in 1980s Texas were free to carry handguns wherever they went while Blacks would get busted if they carried a handgun outside their home?? One thing we agree on—Giuliani and Trump are racists that employed gun control measures to reduce crime in 1990s NYC.

          1. James Pollock
            December.22.2020 at 4:36 pm

            Trump is a racist, but I don’t think he did anything to reduce crime in 1990s NYC.

            1. Sebastian Cremmington
              December.22.2020 at 4:41 pm

              You don’t think helped get Giuliani elected and re-elected??

              1. James Pollock
                December.22.2020 at 4:45 pm

                I don’t think he did anything to reduce crime in 1990s NYC.

                1. Sebastian Cremmington
                  December.22.2020 at 4:48 pm

                  He helped Giuliani get elected, and Giuliani was instrumental in reducing violent crime. And enforcing gun control laws were a major tool Giuliani employed to reduce crime.

      2. Brett Bellmore
        December.22.2020 at 4:35 pm

        No retreat laws as a racial issue

        “An editorial in the Madison Times is headlined “Blacks who stand their ground often imprisoned.” It cites to a Tampa Bay Times article that claimed “Defendants claiming “stand your ground” are more likely to prevail if the victim is black. Seventy-three percent of those who killed a black person faced no penalty compared to 59 percent of those who killed a white.”

        I immediately noted the article gives the race of the person killed, but not the race of the person defending, which is the real measure. I knew that homicides overwhelming occur within ethnic groups. They’re overwhelming white on white, black on black, etc.. So if defenders who kill blacks are acquitted at high rates, that means blacks who assert self defense are acquitted at high rates.

        The article didn’t give figures for the ethnicity of the defender, but it did give its raw data, in the form of individual files.

        UPDATE: These are the results after reviewing all the files. I disregarded pending cases, and the few where ethnicity was not noted. I list here as “exonerated” all those in which charges were not filed, were dismissed, or the person was acquitted:

        White defenders: 50 exonerated, 26 convicted. Exoneration rate: 65.7%

        African-American defenders: 20 exonerated, 10 convicted. Exoneration rate: 66.6%

        Hispanic American defenders: seven exonerated, one convicted. Exoneration rate: 87.5%.

        Looking at it another way, African-Americans make up 16% of Florida’s population, but 26% of persons exonerated under Florida’ “no retreat” and self-defense statutes.

        So in the end, no retreat or stand your ground laws actually benefit minorities compared to the rest of Floridians. African-Americans and whites are virtually tied, and Hispanics come out ahead. The Tampa Bay Times was trying to reverse the actual effects, in order to generate a story that fit its narrative.”

      3. James Pollock
        December.22.2020 at 4:38 pm

        “Where would an interested person locate this evidence?”

        Google.
        https://www.google.com/search?source=hp&ei=GWfiX99SlLDk2g_6_ovQAQ&q=racist+gun+violence&oq=racist+gun+violence&gs_lcp=CgZwc3ktYWIQAzoCCAA6CAguEMcBEKMCOgIILjoLCC4QxwEQowIQkwI6BQgAEMkDOgUIABDHAzoICC4QyQMQkwJQyARYyydg4CpoAHAAeACAAZECiAHrEZIBBjEwLjYuM5gBAKABAaoBB2d3cy13aXo&sclient=psy-ab&ved=0ahUKEwifw5WNxuLtAhUUGFkFHXr_AhoQ4dUDCAg&uact=5

        1. Rossami
          December.22.2020 at 5:17 pm

          Unsurprisingly, there is no actual evidence behind that google search. The first hit is a Guardian article which does make the same claims as Martineed but it has no factual support. Most of the rest are about the disparate impact of gun violence, not about the racist roots of gun control.

    4. Bob from Ohio
      December.22.2020 at 5:35 pm

      Martinned, is Zwarte Piet bringing any presents this year?

      Europeans lecturing us on racism is very tiring. Racism was invented by the Dutch and English.

  2. santamonica811
    December.22.2020 at 3:40 pm

    Interesting. I have to assume he’d not be convicted today…under today’s values and mores. (But my actual–off-topic–first reaction to reading Raymond’s summary was: I wonder how many people of color were on that jury?)

    1. Sidney r finkel
      December.22.2020 at 4:50 pm

      In Florida, Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, Arkansas and a few other states he would be convicted. The defense of self defense does not work when the defendant is African American. I thought that would be obvious.

      1. Noscitur a sociis
        December.22.2020 at 5:12 pm

        [Citation needed]

      2. Nick Gillespie's Jacket
        December.22.2020 at 5:12 pm

        Nice try at trolling. Black (and other minority) defendants have successfully raised SYG-style self defense as a defense in several of those states that I know of, and probably in all of them (if they have SYG laws).

      3. rsteinmetz
        December.22.2020 at 5:13 pm

        Evidence?

  3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    December.22.2020 at 3:52 pm

    A. If it had been a white chased by a mob of blacks, I bet there wouldn’t even have been an arrest.

    B. Just because he was safe for the moment doesn’t mean he’d be safe 30 seconds later, and while the quotes don’t provide much detail, ie he heard the mob move across the street, maybe he thought that was the best chance to get away, right then.

    C. If the mob was just across the street, that doesn’t seem to me like he had actually retreated from danger, and so his act did not return him to danger from a safe place.

    D. Isn’t it legal to shoot people who you saw commit a felony, or are in the act of committing a felony? Seems like a mob, shooting in a street, is as felonious as it gets.

    This whole thing smells of racist justification after the fact.

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      December.22.2020 at 4:04 pm

      ” and I shot in the direction towards Seventh street.”

      That’s reckless.

      But I note here a charge of First Degree Murder and a conviction of Manslaughter. I find that interesting.

      And as to shooting people you see committing felonies? WTF?

      1. James Pollock
        December.22.2020 at 4:34 pm

        “That’s reckless.

        But I note here a charge of First Degree Murder and a conviction of Manslaughter. I find that interesting.”

        recklessly causing the death of another person IS manslaughter.

    2. James Pollock
      December.22.2020 at 4:08 pm

      “D. Isn’t it legal to shoot people who you saw commit a felony, or are in the act of committing a felony?”

      It’s traditional to hold a trial BEFORE any executions take place, felony or not.

      1. Noscitur a sociis
        December.22.2020 at 4:15 pm

        It is common (indeed, universal to my knowledge, though I’m happy to be corrected by someone better informed) to permit the use of deadly force if reasonably necessary to terminate the commission of a set of serious crimes—though I don’t believe any state extends that to any felony.

        1. James Pollock
          December.22.2020 at 4:21 pm

          If you shoot the burglar when he first breaks into your house, you’re going to get away with shooting him. If you shoot the burglar when he’s running away from your house, you’re going to have some ‘splainin’ to do, Lucy.

          “defense of self and others” as justification generally requires that some person be in imminent danger

    3. Noscitur a sociis
      December.22.2020 at 4:13 pm

      Isn’t it legal to shoot people who you saw commit a felony, or are in the act of committing a felony?

      As noted in Prof. Volokh’s previous post, it is often legal (today, that is—I have no idea what the rule was in 1923 Washington) to use deadly force to stop the commission of certain serious crimes. That frequently includes burglary, and it sounds like that might there might conceivably have been a case for that here. But no, you certainly do not have a license to use deadly force simply because you see someone committing a felony.

      1. James Pollock
        December.22.2020 at 4:26 pm

        “castle doctrine” is that, basically, you can use deadly force to protect yourself within your home from threats that come from outside it, so this is the one that applies to shooting burglars.
        Being inside your house is irrelevant to a self-defense justification, except that being inside your house was generally a waiver of the duty to retreat before resorting to self-defense, that would normally apply. As noted, both doctrines have been modified in many places in recent decades.

  4. Dr. Ed 2
    December.22.2020 at 3:56 pm

    Are you required to trespass on the property of another? (I’m assuming that wasn’t his back yard.)

    I can see that creating even bigger problems…

  5. James Pollock
    December.22.2020 at 4:15 pm

    The duty to retreat arises from the theory that attempting to take someone’s life should occur only if there are not other options. It also has a role in putting a stop to the notion of coming upon someone you’d like to murder, picking a fistfight, and then using losing the fistfight as justification for murdering that person with a deadly weapon.

    1. Toranth
      December.22.2020 at 4:22 pm

      Your hypothetical has nothing to do with “duty to retreat” – it simply is not self defense.
      You are not exercising self defense if you initiate the fight, or are the party that escalates the fight to using lethal force.
      ‘Fistfights’ are generally not considered lethal force, as the recent Michael Drejka case showed.

      1. James Pollock
        December.22.2020 at 4:29 pm

        Nothing to do with “duty to retreat” except that initiating confrontation carries a duty to retreat before escalating to deadly force.

        “You are not exercising self defense if you initiate the fight, or are the party that escalates the fight to using lethal force.”

        Tell that to George Zimmerman. He picked a fight with Trayvon Martin, lost badly, and then shot him to death. Since, as you say, this is NOT self-defense, it’s no wonder that the jury convicted him of murdering the kid.

        1. Brett Bellmore
          December.22.2020 at 4:37 pm

          Still spewing your fantasy, I see.

          1. James Pollock
            December.22.2020 at 4:41 pm

            If “my fantasy” is how you refer to reality, I guess so.

            1. Brett Bellmore
              December.22.2020 at 5:29 pm

              It is a reality that you fantasize that Zimmerman attacked Martin.

              A fantasy you seem quite devoted to.

        2. Sebastian Cremmington
          December.22.2020 at 4:45 pm

          Actually the Sanford PD recommended manslaughter charges and the prosecutor had a solid manslaughter case. The reason Zimmerman was found not guilty was because the prosecutor overcharged which is unethical AND because a high priced jury consultant outmaneuvered the incompetent prosecutors and somehow got a biased juror on the jury. So even though the prosecutors did an awful job there was still a chance of a manslaughter conviction but the biased juror took charge which led to an acquittal.

          1. Noscitur a sociis
            December.22.2020 at 4:58 pm

            What is the distinction between manslaughter and murder under Florida law, in your view? If Zimmerman didn’t have a valid self-defense claim, it seems like a clear-cut case of murder. And of course if he did, then it wasn’t a crime at all. I have trouble seeing how it could be manslaughter (except as a compromise verdict or a sort of partial act of executive clemency).

            1. Sebastian Cremmington
              December.22.2020 at 5:05 pm

              It was manslaughter because Zimmerman created the tense situation by behaving bizarrely (according to the final police report) and then Zimmerman used unreasonable force by going straight for his gun when his dominant hand was free and he knew the police and neighbors were on their way.

              1. Noscitur a sociis
                December.22.2020 at 5:13 pm

                And how does that constitute manslaughter under Florida law? Or negate a self-defense claim, for that matter?

                1. Sebastian Cremmington
                  December.22.2020 at 5:24 pm

                  Many of these legal concepts are difficult for lay people like you to grasp. So a drunk driver that kills someone might not understand their behavior could lead to someone dying while they are in the drunken stupor—but that doesn’t get them off the hook for manslaughter if they kill someone while driving drunk. So Zimmerman most likely didn’t know that his bizarre behavior would lead to a physical confrontation…but a responsible adult wouldn’t behave the way he behaved towards a male teen because they know it could lead to undesirable results just like driving drunk. Furthermore most non-pussy males wouldn’t use deadly force under the circumstances that resulted from Zimmerman’s bizarre behavior.

        3. TwelveInchPianist
          December.22.2020 at 5:26 pm

          “He picked a fight with Trayvon Martin, lost badly, and then shot him to death.”

          The problem is that there was no evidence that Zimmerman started the confrontation, and the state bears the burden of proof.

          1. Sebastian Cremmington
            December.22.2020 at 5:29 pm

            Zimmerman lied on national TV so his version of events is not credible. The Sanford PD recommended manslaughter charges against Zimmerman because they believed he wanted to be seen as a hero and Zimmerman was taking MMA classes which implies he wanted to engage in fighting. Now why would Zimmerman want to be seen as a hero—unfortunately the incompetent prosecutors didn’t find out that Zimmerman’s wife left him the night before the incident so his motive was most likely catch a thug in order to win back his wife.

    2. Noscitur a sociis
      December.22.2020 at 4:27 pm

      Incorrect. Even when there is no duty to retreat, you cannot legally use force in self-defense if you are the initial physical aggressor, if you intentionally provoked the other person into attacking you so you could use force against them, or if you and the other party are engaged in mutual combat.

      1. James Pollock
        December.22.2020 at 4:31 pm

        As above, tell this to George Zimmerman. He came away from the court system with an understanding that his shooting of an unarmed kid was justified.

        1. Noscitur a sociis
          December.22.2020 at 4:52 pm

          And if the jury had been convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that Zimmerman had “[i]nitially provoke[d] the use or threatened use of force against himself” they would have convicted him. Fla. Stat. § 776.041(2).

        2. Brett Bellmore
          December.22.2020 at 4:57 pm

          That his shooting of an unarmed “kid” who was beating him to death at the time was justified.

          That, “who was beating him to death at the time” bit was pretty relevant.

          1. Sebastian Cremmington
            December.22.2020 at 5:03 pm

            Lol, no. Once again, Zimmerman’s defense was that Zimmerman was a pussy and a jury of 6 women believed his force was reasonable in light of him being a big pussy. So if you believe Zimmerman’s force was reasonable that makes you a big pussy. Remember, the people in the Sanford PD aren’t pussies which is why they recommended manslaughter charges against Zimmerman.

            1. TwelveInchPianist
              December.22.2020 at 5:27 pm

              “Remember, the people in the Sanford PD aren’t pussies…”

              [citation needed]

              1. Sebastian Cremmington
                December.22.2020 at 5:34 pm

                Sanford PD looks pretty good in all of this—Crump and Sharpton and the prosecutors all look bad and their actions led to Zimmerman eventually being acquitted. A high priced jury consultant also did a very good job AND the best witness was Zimmerman’s MMA instructor that had a very good reason to hate the prosecutors because he was literally being prosecuted on trumped up charges and he stood strong…good for him but bad for justice all around.

  6. Allutz
    December.22.2020 at 4:18 pm

    The problem with this fact pattern vis a vis self defense is it is not clear if he shot with any specificity or rather just into a mob of people where, arguably, he may have had a self defense claim against one person who was directing potentially deadly force in his direction, but there is no claim in the fact pattern that he accurately tagged that perp.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      December.22.2020 at 4:58 pm

      Yeah, I’d say that’s the real problem in this case. He seems to have, by the account, merely shot randomly into the mob.

    2. Voize of Reazon
      December.22.2020 at 5:15 pm

      I don’t know about DC but there is a California precedent that has been followed in at least one other state People v. Minifie that held that “”evidence of threats is … admissible [to establish reasonable self-defense – VoR] where the threats have not been made by the victim, but by members of a group who in the defendant’s mind are reasonably associated with the victim”. A jury could find that the victim here was reasonably associated with the other mob members who were making threats, even if the victim himself couldn’t be shown to have made the threats.
      If this sounds strange you need to remember that the reasoning behind the justification of self-defense isn’t that the victim got what was coming to him (though I’m sure many commenters here would disagree), it is that the accused acted reasonably to protect himself from a threat.

  7. Rossami
    December.22.2020 at 4:26 pm

    The “duty to retreat” is as offensive to a just society as a heckler’s veto. A law-abiding citizen’s rights should never be conditional on someone else’s illegal actions.

    1. James Pollock
      December.22.2020 at 4:33 pm

      If you’re a law-abiding citizen, you don’t have a right to kill other people, so your right to shoot people to death hasn’t been infringed.

      1. Noscitur a sociis
        December.22.2020 at 4:54 pm

        As a description of the current state of the law, this is simply incorrect: it is absolutely and unequivocally legal in every jurisdiction in the country to kill other people in certain circumstances.

      2. Rossami
        December.22.2020 at 5:12 pm

        As Noscitur points out, that is wrong in literally ever jurisdiction – not merely in this country but on the planet.

  8. Larvell Blanks
    December.22.2020 at 4:37 pm

    I need more information. Was anyone wearing a red hat?

    1. James Pollock
      December.22.2020 at 4:42 pm

      This was before Linux was invented.

  9. Sidney r finkel
    December.22.2020 at 4:54 pm

    We have had this discussion before, where the duty before the law is to mitigate damages even when one is being damaged. But the racial component of this case renders that concept irrelevant here. I suggest anyone who doubts that go back to the history books and take a look at the racial bigotry and animus present in Woodrow Wilson and his administration.

  10. iowantwo
    December.22.2020 at 5:00 pm

    It is a well-settled rule that, before a person can avail himself of the plea of self-defense against the charge of homicide

    Whos rule? Who settled it? I dont see any statute cited.

    Or is this another case of judges applying there personal standard inplace of the will of the people.

    Castle laws and Stand your Ground laws were drafted and passed by the peoples elected representatives, to slap back extra legal rulings from the bench. Now judges are taking it upon themselves to overturn the will of the people.

  11. TwelveInchPianist
    December.22.2020 at 5:10 pm

    Sounds like a terribly decided case.

    Mr. Laney, being an open-minded individual, saw the mob members as individuals, and knew that just because some of them wanted to kill him didn’t mean that they all did. Unfortunately he was wrong in this particular instance, but he was correct to give them the benefit of the doubt.

    The racist and bigoted judge, OTOH, saw the mob members as a homogenous block based on skin color, and incorrectly decided that Mr. Laney should treat the mob as a single unit.

    Terrible.

