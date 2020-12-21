Ban on "Improper Language" at V.A. Is Unconstitutionally Viewpoint-Based

So the Ninth Circuit (Judges Schroeder and Martha Berzon, and District Judge Salvador Mendoza, Jr. [E.D. Wash.]) just held this morning in U.S. v. Stagno. Our UCLA First Amendment Amicus Brief Clinic filed an amicus brief on behalf of the Pennsylvania Center for the First Amendment supporting this argument; congratulations to Delaney Gold-Diamond, a UCLA School of Law student who argued the case before the Ninth Circuit panel, and to her classmates Kendra Delaney and Caleb Mathena, who worked on the brief together with her (and thanks, as always, to Scott & Cyan Banister for their generous support of the Clinic).

The court affirmed the defendant's conviction, on the grounds that the error was harmless beyond a reasonable doubt; the amicus brief expressed no view on that question.

A federal regulation, 38 C.F.R. § 1.315(a)(5), provides (emphasis added):

Conduct on property which creates loud or unusual noise; which unreasonably obstructs the usual use of entrances, foyers, lobbies, corridors, offices, elevators, stairways, or parking lots; which otherwise impedes or disrupts the performance of official duties by Government employees; which prevents one from obtaining medical or other services provided on the property in a timely manner; or the use of loud, abusive, or otherwise improper language; or unwarranted loitering, sleeping, or assembly is prohibited.

The Ninth Circuit held that an instruction tracking this language was unconstitutional: