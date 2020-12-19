The Volokh Conspiracy

Environmentalism

Standing Athwart Apocalyptic Visions Is Useful but Not Enough

My review of Michael Shellenberger's Apocalypse Never

There is a consistent apocalyptic strain in modern environmentalism. This is a feature and a bug. On the one hand, sounding ecological alarms has, at times, seemed to spur policy responses. On the other hand, when exaggerated appeals are proven false, it can undermine environmentalists' credibility and discourage environmental concern.

Apocalyptic environmentalism is the primary target of Michael Shellenberger's Apocalypse Never: Why Environmental Alarmism Hurts Us All. This book, which I reviewed for the Winter issue of Regulation, is very effective at debunking alarmist scares and identifying actual environmental problems, and is appropriately bullish economic and technological development. This makes it worth a read. Unfortunately, it is unduly focused on the promise of nuclear power to deliver a low-carbon future, and spends too little time exploring what sorts of policies and institutional reforms are most conducive to technological innovation and ecological conservation.

Here is a taste of my review:

Growth and technology are often conceived as environmental problems. In a famous formulation, humanity's environmental effect is the product of population, affluence, and technology, with each variable magnifying the effect of the others. Shellenberger challenges this formulation, arguing that technological advance and the wealth to deploy it are essential to the preservation of nature and controlling pollution, while still making room for people. Economic growth and technological advance have the potential to increase humanity's ecological footprint, but they also can increase resilience to ecological threats and make it easier to meet human needs with less ecological effect. "For poor nations, creating the modern infrastructure for modern energy, sewage, and flood water management will be a higher priority than plastic waste, just as they were for the United States and China before them," Shellenberger writes. In much of the world, industrialization, urbanization and the proliferation of modern technology are more environmental boon than bane. Increased agricultural productivity and energy density leave more room for nature and help generate the wealth necessary for environmental improvements. Those of us in developed nations should "feel gratitude for the civilization we take for granted, put claims of climate apocalypse in perspective, and inspire empathy and solidarity for those who do not yet enjoy the fruits of prosperity." More plainly, "rich nations must support, not deny, development to poor nations." . . .

Apocalypse Never is clearly intended to provoke as much as persuade. Shellenberger is correct that economic development and technological advance are essential for successful environmental conservation, and he properly excoriates those environmental activists who obstruct such developments. Yet, the book provides minimal exploration of the sorts of policies and institutional arrangements necessary for such changes to take place.

Economic growth and innovation are necessary, but insufficient, for continued environmental progress. Neither is automatic. The broader legal and institutional framework in which technologies are developed and deployed often determines
whether they are used in ways that enhance or undermine ecological sustainability. The environmental horrors of former Soviet countries were not due to a lack of industrialization or urbanization. Nor are the ecological problems in developing nations solely a consequence of poverty. Legal institutions, and the incentives they create, channel human ingenuity. Fulfilling Shellenberger's vision of a "high-energy, prosperous world with flourishing wildlife" will ultimately require attention to such concerns. It cannot be just willed into existence. Shellenberger has stood athwart the visions of apocalypse, yelling stop. The next step is to chart the course for a new destination.

Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. Jerry B.
    December.19.2020 at 4:18 pm

    Sometimes, you have to just show everyone that the emperor has no clothes before you can start fixing what he’s messed up.

  2. Sebastian Cremmington
    December.19.2020 at 4:51 pm

    You know who is vehemently anti-fracking because it’s “bad for the environment”?? None other than Vladimir Putin!! All of the progressives that are anti-fracking got duped by Putin…and Cuomo is a Putin stooge for banning fracking in NY.

    1. rsteinmetz
      December.19.2020 at 8:58 pm

      That probably had more to do with maintaining Russian leverage over Europe the anything else.

      1. Sebastian Cremmington
        December.20.2020 at 12:39 am

        I agree, but there is a video with Putin clearly trolling America AND looking smug taking satisfaction in the success of his disinformation campaign in Europe and America.

    2. Kazinski
      December.20.2020 at 1:08 am

      The hysteria over fracking may also derail a promising new carbon-free energy source. Using fracking to unlock geothermal energy could supply about 10% of US energy needs. The problem with conventional geothermal is that it requires not only hot rocks, but it also requires the rock to be permeable in order for sufficient water to come into contact with enough rock to superheat it and make it into steam.

      Of course that’s where the fracking comes in to make the rock more permeable and inject the water in the cracks too turn it into steam.

  3. Stephen Lathrop
    December.19.2020 at 5:02 pm

    As recently as 300 years ago, vast swaths of the globe were in near-pristine natural condition. Regarding that not at all, Adler says this:

    Economic growth and innovation are necessary, but insufficient, for continued environmental progress.

    It was, of course, economic growth and innovation which inflicted world-wide environmental decline. Given the direction—straight down—of, “continued environmental progress,” it is peculiar indeed that Adler peddles economic growth and innovation as an environmental nostrum.

    1. Sebastian Cremmington
      December.19.2020 at 5:06 pm

      I love going to the prairie and watching the mastodons graze.

    2. Armchair Lawyer
      December.19.2020 at 6:02 pm

      Sigh….

      “As recently as 300 years ago, vast swaths of the globe were in near-pristine natural condition….It was, of course, economic growth and innovation which inflicted world-wide environmental decline. ”

      So, there are a few misconceptions here, mostly revolving around “environmental decline”.

      1. The environment changes. It’s not static. And it’s gone into periods of natural “decline”, periodically, throughout history, depending how you define decline. Whether it be asteroid strikes or the African humid period ending. Are these “natural” economic declines acceptable? Or are they OK, because they are “natural”

      2. The “pristine environment” is not a nice place for humans long term. If you can about humans, and human poverty, then humans, like many other animals (and other species), adjust the environment to suit their needs. Does one complain about the destroying the “natural environment” when they see a termite mound in Africa?

      3. A more pro-active concept is the development of an environment which continues to sustain and allow for humans to excel and thrive on long term basis. By its very nature, this will not be a “pristine” environment. Moreover, this will allow for the protection of many other species from long term “natural” causes of environmental destruction, and may allow for the expansion of life to other, non-terrestrial areas.

      1. Stephen Lathrop
        December.20.2020 at 1:11 am

        Armchair, a corollary of your, 1… 2… 3… , is a successful and sustainable engineered ecology. Humans will not be able to accomplish that until quite long after they master the simpler rudiments, such as undoing gene escapes consequent to failed GMO experiments. Or learning to design and build a swallow from scratch, given a few ounces of insects for raw material.

        Until skills like that have been mastered, utopian environmental designers will be working without erasers on their pencils. Inevitable, indelible blunders will bring catastrophe.

        1. Armchair Lawyer
          December.20.2020 at 10:38 am

          ” such as undoing gene escapes consequent to failed GMO experiments”

          Oh dear god… Seriously? Of all the things to seriously be concerned about and we’ve got an anti-GMO bit?

          Yes….organisms have genetic codes. And “natural” modifications versus “unnatural” modifications…it isn’t a big deal.

          1. Stephen Lathrop
            December.20.2020 at 1:01 pm

            Armchair, really? Every natural gene modification is pre-tested for ecological success, via natural selection. The chance of some run-wild misfit organism which wipes out stuff interdependent organisms need is not high.

            With GMO organisms you have no such assurance. You can do anything. You can put codfish genes in tomatoes. Consequences are unpredictable, and may be bad. Maybe you can manage that in a laboratory, or a test plot. Once the gene escapes into the wild, management may prove impossible.

            Understanding that part is kind of like understanding one of the big benefits of a free market economy. No person or committee knows enough about something as complex as the whole economy to manage it successfully. Same with ecology. Natural selection manages the wild ecology, and tends to exclude organisms which prove too destructive. Destructive genes are selected against. No person or committee will ever be smart enough to anticipate how to do that.

            GMO is central planning for ecology. It’s an even worse idea than central planning for an economy.

            1. Armchair Lawyer
              December.20.2020 at 2:02 pm

              1. “Armchair, really? Every natural gene modification is pre-tested for ecological success, via natural selection. The chance of some run-wild misfit organism which wipes out stuff interdependent organisms need is not high.”

              This statement is incorrect. Example 1 for a wild misfit organism that wipes out stuff… “homo sapiens”. Of course, I can keep going for a while beyond the obvious example. Oxygen producing bacteria is another huge example. Any invasive species…ever. and so on and so on. “Natural variation and mutation” can provide just as much (if not more) upheaval when compared to anything genetically modified. Natural selection promotes the survival of the new SPECIES, often at the expense of the rest of nature.

              Point 2:
              GMOs are a key example of the type of technological advances that allow for minimization and reduction of environmental harms. GMOs allow for higher yields of crops, with less fertilizer and pesticide use, in the same given amount of cropland. By arguing AGAINST such technology, you paradoxically hurt the environment far more. You argue for inferior techniques that require more land, more clear cutting, more fertilizer and pesticide use.

    3. AmosArch
      December.19.2020 at 6:08 pm

      Thats really not true at all. Probably every bit of ‘wilderness’ on land you see outside of maybe arctic wastelands is almost as much a product of human activity as your typical skyscraper line. Precolumbian Americas? You think just because there are only teepees there that its ‘unspoilt wilderness’? Nope place used to have tons of tigers and lions and weird creatures and probably vastly different flora assemblages before the so called nature loving indians came. Ye old forests in Europe are the latest in a cycle of successive waves of human activity from modern times to medieval to roman to bronze age and on and on. Many times deliberately planted by humans themselves. The actual ‘primeval forests’ being gone for millennia.

      The last major landmass was colonized 700 years ago and humans have been working most of the land on this planet long long before that. There ain’t an inch of this globe above the water that hasn’t been somewhat shaped by humans or so called ‘pristine wilderness’ and hasn’t been for probably thousands of years.

      So the popular idea that everything was just peachy and ‘pristine’ wilderness until the big bad white man stomped over everything with his industrial machine is utterly ludicrous but sadly mainstream among ignorant people who are too lazy to think for themselves and get all their knowledge about ecology from tv and communist professors.

    4. Ben_
      December.19.2020 at 6:13 pm

      Everything was good in the garden until man decided to be sinful.

      Totally not a religion though.

    5. Ben of Houston
      December.19.2020 at 7:58 pm

      As recently as 150 years ago, the continent of Europe and America east of the Mississippi was effectively deforested. The advent of coal and oil heating and the green revolution drastically reduced the amount of land needed for farming and the sheer volume of trees that needed to be harvested annually despite the number of people growing exponentially.

      Even today, economic growth is the only way to improve the economy. Why does America have near-pristine wilderness compared to Southeast Asia? We can afford to care about trash collection and sewage processing. Why does America have our endangered species recovering while Africa’s are being whittled down despite billions being spent? Two reasons. Most Africans are too poor to care, and they will gladly poach an antelope in order to feed their family for a week or a rhino in order to feed their family for life.

    6. Kazinski
      December.20.2020 at 1:32 am

      It was certainly growth that caused worldwide environmental decline, but it was population growth, economic growth and innovation not so much. The dirtiest filthiest most unhealthy places on earth are the most technologically backward. Even Tokyo the largest metropolitan region in world has much more pristine air and water than cities 1/100 of Tokyo’s size because Tokyo’s economic growth and innovation has mitigated much of its population growth.

      A clean environment is a luxury good, economic growth and innovation is what allows people to purchase the luxury of a clean environment.

      Plus it’s pretty clear over the last century that economic well-being leads to much slower population growth, even population declines, and that will be more beneficial to the environment than prosperity killing carbon bans.

      1. Stephen Lathrop
        December.20.2020 at 8:41 am

        Kazinski, focus on pollution is useful, even important, but less important for environmental assessment than focus on species diversity, profusion, and abundance. Those axes are vital in themselves—notably more important and revealing than simple pollution measures—but also, they turn out to be valuable indices of what to worry about pollution-wise, and how much to worry.

        The U.S. is indeed doing a bit better than previously with regard to some kinds of pollution—while steadfastly refusing to measure other kinds, many of which are inherently devastating, uncontrolled, and rapidly increasing—the U.S. agricultural sector is a disaster in that regard. Too many would-be environmental utopians take that news as good, and suppose it to be all the news they need. Your comment is better than others, but still joins them in that vein.

        Note also, none of my critics above registered any informed concern about ecological considerations. Note that their comments ignored the marine environment totally.

        That level of slap-dash non-awareness shows abysmally low environmental insight. It takes that kind of ignorance to stay optimistic, or to range far beyond optimism—as commenters above have done—and venture into the province of environmental utopianism. The notion is madness that humans can ignore dramatic evidence of snowballing environmental failure, and proceed instead to concentrate on re-structuring the natural environment to suit their wildest preferences. Without even an inkling of empirical constraint, programs of that sort promise catastrophe.

        I should mention in passing that I wish the notion of global warming had never been heard from. Not that I don’t think it is a real threat, or hugely important. The problem is that it has proved too vulnerable to ignorant attack. It depends too much on speculative modeling, which can never be shown sufficiently reliable.

        The modeling is not needed. Concentration on measurable changes along the axes I mentioned above—species diversity, profusion, and abundance—would provide all the guidance needed to mount sane environmental policies, if anyone would pay attention. But it is hard to get folks to pay close attention to stuff they have ignored as trivial for their entire lives—or likely just haven’t noticed at all.

        Ignoring stuff is the road to ignorance, but no one can afford to be informed about everything. Most ignorance is pretty harmless—correcting it costs more than suffering it. The question I wish I had an answer for is, how do you make people care enough about species diversity, profusion, and abundance to pay attention to them? Ignorance about those threatens to cost us everything.

    7. Krayt
      December.20.2020 at 9:30 am

      Stop talking. Stop thinking, everyone. You are bad at it. You listen to descriptions of worldviews. Instead look at measurements of actual human health and wealth and longevity.

      Freedom from government command and control maps proportionally to progress and falling prices of resources. Hundreds of century-long experiments with billions of test subjects show this relationship is as rock solid as relativity and quantum mechanics.

      Let people figure out solutions rather than using it as a political argument for command and control, which serves no purpose than to give politicians yet another argument to get in the way so their waggling fingers can fill even more.

      1. Stephen Lathrop
        December.20.2020 at 1:24 pm

        Krayt, your free-market allies commenting here are positing command and control solutions for the world’s ecology. Those will prove just as effective as command and control solutions for the economy, but potentially more deadly.

        1. David Nieporent
          December.20.2020 at 4:57 pm

          No. Your argument is like saying that WalMart is a “command and control solution for the world’s economy.” It’s a category error. That an individual actor’s behavior may affect others does not make it “command and control” for other people.

    8. MatthewSlyfield
      December.20.2020 at 1:40 pm

      to find even a tiny speck of “near-pristine natural condition” you would have to go back 10s of thousands of years before the first hominid climbed down from the trees and stood upright on the ground.

  4. Ben_
    December.19.2020 at 5:52 pm

    We could all just live our lives free from the incorrect and destructive apocalyptic doomsday nonsense. Why isn’t that enough? Why does a book also have to (pretend to) have the answers that will fix the entire world’s (perceived) problems?

    If and when free people want, and can afford, an improved environment, then people will make choices that bring about those improvements. If it didn’t happen sometime before, it was because people either didn’t want it, couldn’t afford it, or weren’t free to do it. Economic growth and technological progress helps with affordability. The rest is up to people to choose, if they are allowed to.

    1. Union of Concerned Socks
      December.19.2020 at 6:21 pm

      If and when free people want, and can afford, an improved environment, then people will make choices that bring about those improvements.

      This. As imperfect as they were, the Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act represented those choices in ’70 and ’72. The U.S. was way, WAY more polluted before then; and even though EPA has weaponized its power for the typical petty tyranny, a great deal of environmental good has been done in 50 years.

      1. Martinned
        December.19.2020 at 6:40 pm

        I don’t think that’s what Ben had in mind…

        1. Ben_
          December.19.2020 at 7:15 pm

          No, that’s exactly right. You’re a silly person.

          They might have done some things better, but that’s exactly what people in the US did. There were real problems, people got enough to afford to fix them, people decided to fix them.

          The current environmental religion doesn’t resemble the problem-solving approaches that got us here. They didn’t have to imagine pollution in 1972, they could look outside and see it.

          I’m walking outside right now. I can see for miles in a couple directions. No visible pollution. Nor can I smell any.

          1. Stephen Lathrop
            December.20.2020 at 9:02 am

            Ben, it’s what you don’t see that ought to disturb you. Sixty years ago, most street lamps in America were mobbed by night-flying insects, patrolled on the periphery by bats. Each lamp. You couldn’t drive down most country roads without stopping every 30 miles or so to clean the dead bugs off your windshield, so you could see again.

            I haven’t seen those phenomena anywhere in decades. Probably there are a few places where you will still see them, but the size of the loss is gigantic—and, of course, goes totally unnoticed by everyone too young to have seen them when they were normal. I doubt we can live long-term without paying a steep price for the loss of those insects.

            I know insect-eating birds can’t live without them. They are in sharp decline too. Do you even know which birds eat insects, and which depend on other foods? If you don’t, you are unlikely to notice the sharp declines among bluebirds, warblers, swallows, and other insect-dependent species. You literally can’t see changes in environmental factors you never previously noticed. Boasting about what you don’t see is not a wise response to that.

            1. Ben_
              December.20.2020 at 10:17 am

              Yeah, the bogeyman is out doing random evils in the land and we should all be afraid. Always afraid.

              1. Stephen Lathrop
                December.20.2020 at 1:28 pm

                Ben_, it’s not that evils can’t be seen. Plenty of people do see them.

                I was trying carefully not to call you ignorant, but about ecology you are ignorant. That is the only reason you don’t see. Learn to look around.

                1. Ben_
                  December.20.2020 at 1:49 pm

                  Everyone who doesn’t spend every minute terrified of unseen evils is ignorant.

                  All you ignorant people out there need to learn to obey your betters, such as Lathrop here. You don’t know what’s good for you. There are unseen evils out there and only your obedience to Lathrop and The Good People will save you from them.

            2. David Nieporent
              December.20.2020 at 4:58 pm

              Ben, it’s what you don’t see that ought to disturb you. Sixty years ago, most street lamps in America were mobbed by night-flying insects, patrolled on the periphery by bats. Each lamp. You couldn’t drive down most country roads without stopping every 30 miles or so to clean the dead bugs off your windshield, so you could see again.

              I haven’t seen those phenomena anywhere in decades

              You understand that you are Dr. Edding this discussion, right? It’s complete fantasy on your part.

    2. Martinned
      December.19.2020 at 6:40 pm

      Do I really need to explain the concept of a tragedy of the commons to you?

      1. Ben_
        December.19.2020 at 7:16 pm

        Save your breath. I can see the commons right now. It looks nice.

        1. Ben of Houston
          December.19.2020 at 8:02 pm

          Especially compared to 30 years ago.

      2. Jerry B.
        December.19.2020 at 8:51 pm

        Citing the tragedy of the commons means you believe in central planning, and overlook that central planning always ends badly. I can almost hear you say “But this time we’ll do it right “.

        1. Stephen Lathrop
          December.20.2020 at 9:10 am

          Jerry B., 160 years ago, when market rationalism was busy blowing up every commons it could find, there was plenty of push-back from folks who had depended on those commons, and managed them successfully since, in some cases, time immemorial. They became casualties of course. Let’s not ignore that, because to ignore it is to say, on behalf of your own preferred program, “But this time we’ll do it right.”

        2. Ben_
          December.20.2020 at 10:40 am

          I think it’s not even that. It’s always the same thing with these people:

          We have this theory about what will happen under certain conditions. It sounds good. Therefore, any action we do is justified regardless of actual reality or any actual need to do it and regardless of the harm it might cause.

          And if it works and solves a problem once, that means we have to do more of it to solve problems we imagine might someday happen.

          It stops being about solving problems for people and becomes a faith motivated by moral vanity. What’s good for people is forgotten, and then later actively pushed against as the schemes turn toward punishing us all for our impiety and our original sins against The Earth.

        3. David Nieporent
          December.20.2020 at 4:59 pm

          Citing the tragedy of the commons means you believe in central planning,

          TF? The tragedy of the commons is a free market argument for private property.

  5. jdgalt1
    December.19.2020 at 5:57 pm

    “To chart the course for a new destination” presupposes that the way we were doing things before the environmental movement began needs to be changed at all. I see no evidence that it does. The environmental movement has been one false alarm after another and nothing but since its beginning with Silent Spring in 1950.

    1. Ben of Houston
      December.19.2020 at 8:05 pm

      The apocalypses were wrong, but the general issues of pollution were on the money. The Houston Ship Channel used to look like and smell like battery acid. Now, the city is having problems keeping people from fishing in it.

      Acid rain never was going to kill us all, but reducing sulfur emissions did eliminate the yellow smog problem.

      Let’s not pretend they didn’t have successes.

    2. Stephen Lathrop
      December.20.2020 at 9:37 am

      jdgalt1, to believe what you say is to believe that localized environmental catastrophes which everyone can see at a glance will somehow become invisible and unimportant if multiplied without limit. That seems unlikely.

  6. AmosArch
    December.19.2020 at 6:12 pm

    Apocalyptic predictions, original sin, virtue signaling, buying of indulgences. What more does the left need to do to make it obvious its a modern day religious cult?

    1. Ben_
      December.19.2020 at 6:15 pm

      Satan? Nope. They have one of those too.

    2. rsteinmetz
      December.19.2020 at 9:02 pm

      Modern environmental activists are effectively modern luddites leveraging the legal tools originally designed to protect the environment to stop all development.

  7. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    December.19.2020 at 6:33 pm

    Economic growth and innovation are necessary, but insufficient, for continued environmental progress. Neither is automatic.

    The “neither” implies the first two are not automatic and we should look elsewhere for environmental progress. This is horsepucky.

    “Environmental progress” is such a vague term that there’s no telling what any one means by it, but if it starts with less raw sewage in rivers and streets, those were only capable of being cleaned up by having the excess wealth that comes from economic growth and innovation. Same with every other luxury of “environmental progress”. First comes the economy, then comes the excess wealth, and innovation is a natural part of life, inseparable from it, stifled and suffocated only by government.

  8. Sidney r finkel
    December.19.2020 at 6:48 pm

    “it is unduly focused on the promise of nuclear power”

    I have read a tremendous amount on this topic and have yet to see anyone successfully address the issue of spent fuel rods and radioactive waste. I lived near West Valley NY where a great project was going to solve this problem. The facility there would rehab spent fuel rods.

    After the failure of the technology, the leakage of radioactive waste into the ground and water and the $200 million plus attempt at cleanup the area around the facility might be habitable in, say, a couple of thousand centuries.

    Tell us how to solve the nuclear waste problem and us skeptics are all on board.

    1. Toranth
      December.19.2020 at 7:17 pm

      Recycle them. “Spent” fuel rods from current reactors can by recycled to create new fuel rods as well as other useful materials, such as plutonium, americium, or other radioactives not found naturally.

      Breeder reactors can reduce the waste produced by more than 99%, and generally limit the unusable waste to those less dangerous elements.

      However, they are more expensive to build and run than LWR, and worse – they can be used to create the materials for nuclear weapons. When uranium was thought to be quite limited, there was a lot of work done, but when we discovered exactly how common and cheap uranium is, the security and cost concerns took front stage.

      We could get rid of most of the world’s nuclear waste, power the US electric grid, reduce emissions, and produce the necessary products for satellites or medical machinery, all at the same time! But it would require the government, all three branches, not giving in to the anti-science environmentalists and allowing the reactors to be built.

      1. shawn_dude
        December.19.2020 at 10:48 pm

        It has nothing to do with “anti-science” but with cost and the increased risk of freeing plutonium. During my time on the Yucca Mountain Project, this option was studied (scientifically even) and rejected. The French tried this and there is plenty of data on the cost. The major benefit of nuclear power is the relatively low cost–provided one not include the costs associated with waste, cleanup, and security.

        Meanwhile, the cost of solar plus batteries is lower still than nuclear–even considering the mining and manufacturing of lithium and other chemical battery formulations.

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          December.20.2020 at 12:08 am

          Your final paragraph defies the reality that if solar were truly cheaper than anything else, it would not need subsidies.

          1. Stephen Lathrop
            December.20.2020 at 9:23 am

            His comment defies nothing. He noted that nuclear power accounting always leaves out the long-term safety and disposal costs it cannot figure out how to reduce. Account for those honestly in the nuclear picture, and every other kind of power generation, including solar, would be cheaper, even without subsidies.

            1. Brett Bellmore
              December.20.2020 at 9:47 am

              It’s not a matter of “can’t figure out”, it’s a matter of, “politically prohibited from dealing with”.

              1. Stephen Lathrop
                December.20.2020 at 10:22 am

                Brett, figuring out how to deal with the problem means:

                1. Making the solution less expensive than alternatives which are already competitive, and still riding toward lower costs in the future.

                2. Making the solution safe against accidents, and safe against deliberate attacks.

                3. Solving waste disposal problems realistically.

                4. Mastering the politics.

                You don’t get to look at any of that and just say it can’t be an objection, because you suspect nuclear opponents are doing the objecting. I get that may seem unfair to you.

                Nuclear advocates made things hard for themselves, when they repeated bad faith assurances—sounding just like your assurances, by the way—and those assurances repeatedly went bad. Turns out that lying is a counter-productive way to promote marginally-viable, dangerous technology. With so much lying already poisoning the market, why continue with apparently hopeless advocacy? Why not switch to advocating comparably-costly, less-dangerous renewable energy, for instance?

        2. Toranth
          December.20.2020 at 8:45 am

          Breeder reactor costs are estimated to be 75% to 100% higher than LWRs. A lot of money, yes, but still orders of magnitude less than the money proposed to deal with nuclear “waste”. Not to mention that costs for reactor are driven up massively by the government’s anti-nuclear position – and no, when the NRC is run by a vocal anti-nuke activist, it is not anything other than anti-nuclear.

          As for plutonium, the stuff is amazingly useful outside of weapons. Especially in spacecraft!
          The risk is mostly political fear mongering. If you can point to any attacks on breeder reactors – or ANY reactors – I’d be interested to hear about it. Other than ones carried out by anti-science greenie terrorists, of course. There have been a number of those.

          The main reason NOT to have breeder reactors everywhere is economic – namely, that uranium is cheap to mine and refine. This is why the US stopped running them, and why France did too. If you want to include the cost of waste in your pricing for nuclear power, then you also need to address the fact that solutions to that problem exist.

          1. Stephen Lathrop
            December.20.2020 at 9:50 am

            Toranth, breeder reactor solutions may exist, but does anyone suppose those solutions will stay competitive over time against renewable energy? Are they even competitive now?

            1. Toranth
              December.20.2020 at 11:57 am

              Competitive, with or without government interference?
              Competitive, with or without “externalities”?
              You’ll also get different results if you use actual vs nominal values.

              When you compare actual generation to costs, you get that hydro is best. Next, home solar is slightly cheaper than nuclear. Industrial solar and wind do much worse, and offshore generation (wind or tidal) is absolutely abysmal.
              However, you’ll discover that almost every ‘cost’ estimate for nuclear includes the disposal costs of waste, the very problem breeder reactors would deal with.

              Would new modern breeder reactors be cost effective? It’s hard to tell – how much would they get by way of installation subsidies or R&D grants? How much would they need to spend during the 10-20 years of harassment lawsuits designed to bankrupt the nuclear plant developers?
              In theory, the plans put forward by the people trying to build these breeder plants, yes, they would be competitive in just electrical generation, even before the benefits of the byproducts are included.
              In fact? Who knows.

    2. Kazinski
      December.20.2020 at 1:59 am

      Thorium reactors are a huge step forward for solving the waste problem, the waste has a half-life 5% as long as Uranium’s, and it only produces .1% as much waste as a uranium reactor.

    3. Brett Bellmore
      December.20.2020 at 9:44 am

      “I have read a tremendous amount on this topic and have yet to see anyone successfully address the issue of spent fuel rods and radioactive waste. ”

      You can read an awful lot on the topic, and if you’re reading from the wrong sources, you’ll never see such issues addressed.

      Most of nuclear “waste” is just unspent fuel: Fuel rods that have been isotopically poisoned by neutron absorbing isotopes that terminate chain reactions, but still have most of their fuel. Reprocessing can solve that, while dramatically reducing the amount of “waste”. Right now the amount of “waste” is artificially inflated by the lack of reprocessing, (This is a result of a deliberate policy of suppressing nuclear power by choking the system on wastes that aren’t allowed to be dealt with.) and the inclusion of materials that are barely more radioactive than background as ‘waste’.

      Helpfully, the non-fuel ‘waste’ isotopes break down into two groups: The long half-life isotopes that are responsible for the waste being technically “radioactive” for geological times, but which have such low levels of activity that they’re not actually radiologically dangerous. And the short half life isotopes that are responsible for the waste initially being extremely dangerous, but which go away relatively quickly.

      They shouldn’t be stored together. One needs to be comprehensively isolated, but not for a crazy long time, the other isn’t a big deal in terms of isolation.

  9. LSchnapf
    December.19.2020 at 7:05 pm

    In the 1880s, there was concern that our cities would be buried in six foot high horse manure by the 1960s. when i studied geology in college in the early 70s, the concern was global cooling.

    the idea that we can accurately predict the precise year or precise temperature when we reach the point of no return for climate change is the height of arrogance. the climate is complex with feedback loops we dont completely understand.

    after awhile, these predictions begin to sound like the boy who cried wolf which is unfortunate since there are real issues that need to be addressed today like contaminated drinking water.

    1. arch1
      December.20.2020 at 12:21 pm

      It’s hard to tell for sure, but if you are arguing categorically against environmental predictions being used as an input to policy, you are in effect placing a bet that addressing problems only when they are too obvious to ignore will always be the best path. That is not a wise long term approach.

  10. ducksalad
    December.19.2020 at 8:25 pm

    “There is a consistent apocalyptic strain in modern environmentalism. This is a feature and a bug. On the one hand, sounding ecological alarms has, at times, seemed to spur policy responses. On the other hand, when exaggerated appeals are proven false, it can undermine environmentalists’ credibility and discourage environmental concern.”

    Announcing in the first paragraph that one’s attitude toward truth is utterly utilitarian also undermines credibility.

    1. rsteinmetz
      December.20.2020 at 2:15 am

      When reasoned discussion gives way to hysteria the first casualty is truth.

  11. captcrisis
    December.19.2020 at 9:19 pm

    It’s doesn’t matter if you are hair-on-fire-apocalyptic, raising your voice only a little, moderately scolding, or diplomatically subtle. The same forces will oppose you with the same vehemence.

    1. Kazinski
      December.20.2020 at 2:27 am

      Not really, because the hair on fire apocalyptic guy is trying to push solutions to solve the CMIP5 RCP 8.5 scenario, which is physically impossible, let alone a likely scenario. Solutions than will condemn the 3rd world to generations more of energy poor poverty, and push the standard of living in the first world back a generation or more.

      Whereas the non-apocalyptic who does think global warming is a problem will push solutions that are more realistic, and have a better chance to be implemented.

      The real science supports that at least 25-50% of warming in the last century is human caused, but TCR is almost certainly only 1-1.5C, and we have already ‘banked’ about .7c of that. That isn’t even as warm as it’s been in the last 5000 years. We know that because every time a glacier has unprecedented melting in Europe we find Neolithic hunter gatherer artifacts, or remains of trees on the tundra where it’s been too cold to support trees for thousands of years. We also know from fossil records that CO2 levels and temperatures were higher 4 million years ago, about the time ‘humans’ started walking erect.

  12. Kazinski
    December.20.2020 at 4:28 am

    “The environmental horrors of former Soviet countries were not due to a lack of industrialization or urbanization. ”

    You are right, the environmental (and human rights) horrors of the former Soviet (and all communist) regiemes was caused by too much state control, with a myopic concentration of effort on state priorities to the exclusion of all else. And now these apocalyptic environmentalists are proposing unprecedented powers for the government over people, property, and even proposing to censor or criminalize thought crimes like saying climate change isn’t serious enough to give governments the power they seek.

    Maybe reinstituting central planning and total government control over the economy won’t result in the same environmental horrors we’ve seen before, but there will be other horrors to replace them, including human rights abuses.

