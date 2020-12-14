The Volokh Conspiracy
The Judge Who Required Lawyers to Call Each Other "Doctor" in Court
Reprimanded by the Texas judicial authorities for that, it turns out (thanks to Bill Dyer for pointing this out). From the Texas Monthly (1982):
State district judge Jerry McAfee of Houston was publicly reprimanded by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct for issuing courtroom rules requiring attorneys to address each other as "Doctor."