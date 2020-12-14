The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

The Judge Who Required Lawyers to Call Each Other "Doctor" in Court

|

Reprimanded by the Texas judicial authorities for that, it turns out (thanks to Bill Dyer for pointing this out). From the Texas Monthly (1982):

State district judge Jerry McAfee of Houston was publicly reprimanded by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct for issuing courtroom rules requiring attorneys to address each other as "Doctor."

NEXT: More Church-Covid Cases at the Supreme Court

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Sigivald
    December.14.2020 at 11:32 am

    “But the Juris Doctor is a doctorate! How can they be so disrespectful to each-other as to not call someone with a doctorate Doctor in an official context?!”

    (“Because this is America, and outside of Academia only Medical Doctors get called Doctor. Go to Germany or stay on campus if you want to be called Doctor with any other doctorate.”)

  2. Jaypd
    December.14.2020 at 11:41 am

    Remember that one time when Prof Volokh was this well known first amendment scholar who cared about free speech, and then he apparently lost it over a stupid WSJ article and spent all his time trying to get views by writing insipid short bits about who should be called doctor- as if that wasn’t antithetical to his entire life’s work?

    “Integrity, once lost, cannot be retrieved.” – Volokh, probably, and his pointlessly shat all over his reputation.

    1. Just Eric
      December.14.2020 at 12:18 pm

      No idea what you are kvetching about, but this story amused me, and I thank Mr. Volokh for posting!

  3. Sidney r finkel
    December.14.2020 at 12:22 pm

    The point being . . . . .????

    At a time when the very concept of American democracy is under attack by an unpatriotic President and major party, should not this very important forum address more serious issues?

Please to post comments