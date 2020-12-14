The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

More Church-Covid Cases at the Supreme Court

A new battle in America's culture wars

|

Late last month, by a vote of 5-4, the Supreme Court blocked enforcement of New York's restrictions on religious gatherings during the Covid epidemic. (Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo). The Court ruled in the context of a preliminary injunction, which means that the case returns to the lower courts for a final decision. Meanwhile, cert is pending in two similar cases, one from California and one from Nevada, both of which are back at the Court after earlier consideration this past summer.

Covid restrictions vary from state to state and are continuously being updated to account for the course of the epidemic. As a result, the decisions in these cases are typically quite narrow. Yet the cases have generated a tremendous amount of heat. The epidemic, which at this writing has killed almost 300,000 Americans, has exacerbated America's cultural and political polarization. The epidemic has become another battle in our wars over "science" and "religion," "equality" and "freedom." Justice Kavanaugh put it well in a case from Nevada this past summer:

"The definitional battles over what constitutes favoritism, discrimination, equality, or neutrality can influence, if not decide, the outcomes of religion cases. But the parties to religion cases and the judges deciding those cases often do not share a common vocabulary or common background principles. And that disconnect can muddy the analysis, build resentment, and lead to litigants and judges talking past one another."

In our latest Legal Spirits podcast, my colleague Marc DeGirolami and I discuss the Court's most decision in the Brooklyn litigation and its implications for similar cases and for our culture wars generally. You can listen to the episode here.

NEXT: Which Candidates Get to Use the Title "Dr." on a Ballot?

Mark Movsesian is the Frederick A. Whitney Professor of Contract Law and the Director of the Center for Law and Religion at St. John's University School of Law. He writes and teaches in law and religion, contracts and international and comparative law.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Martinned
    December.14.2020 at 10:32 am

    Wow, who could have seen that coming…

    (For the record, lest I be accused of gratuitous America-bashing again, this fight is only just beginning in my native Netherlands. Even though the constitution expressly allows interference with the freedom of religion only “other than in buildings and enclosed places”, most churches have been good about voluntarily complying with the lockdown. There have only been a few instances of massive church services still going ahead.

    But this vaccination programme will be a problem. There is a substantial group of orthodox protestants in the Netherlands who traditionally have a religious objection to vaccinations of any kind. That is bad enough when it leads to the occasional measles outbreak, but now with Covid that will be a problem, particularly since they live in particular parts of the country, all together. I have no idea how the government will handle that.)

    1. Brett Bellmore
      December.14.2020 at 10:37 am

      You could make some arrangement for them to be exposed to the various coronavirus “common colds”; I suppose if they caught it by having a volunteer sneeze in their face, it wouldn’t be considered a “vaccination”, but research shows it would still confer a great deal of resistance, if not outright immunity, to Covid 19.

  2. Brett Bellmore
    December.14.2020 at 10:35 am

    “The epidemic, which at this writing has killed almost 300,000 Americans,”

    There have been about 300,000 excess deaths YTD, but only about 200,000 are attributed by the CDC to Covid.

    I suppose you could say that somebody who dies because their only sort of elective medical procedure gets put off was “killed by the pandemic”. I prefer to distinguish people actually killed by the pandemic from people who were killed by the response to it.

Please to post comments