The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Making Sense of Texas v. Pennsylvania

President Trump doesn't like standing doctrine, and thinks that Justice Alito and Thomas ruled for him.

|

Yesterday evening, the Supreme Court issued an order Texas v. Pennsylvania. No, the Supreme Court did not "decimate" the President's claims of voter fraud. The short order tossed the case on jurisdictional grounds, and said nothing about the merits.

In the wake of the decision, lawyers closely parsed Justice Alito's separate statement, joined by Justice Thomas. I found it cryptic. I encourage you to read Howard Bashman's meticulous analysis. After some reflection, I've concluded that Justice Alito wanted to say more, but didn't, and instead put out an ambiguous statement that left his options open. But in doing so, Alito had to have known that President Trump would see any dissent as a signal that Trump really won. I'm sure QAnon will see signals buried in the statement. Alito either didn't know Trump would misread his order, or didn't care. I lean towards the latter.

The decision has brought a predictable raft of tweets from the President. Here is a smattering.

First, before the Court decided, Trump repeated his common refrain: "wisdom" and "courage" are on his side:

Second, after the decision, Trump tweeted that the Court lacked "wisdom" and "courage."

Third, Trump continued his skepticism of "standing" doctrine.

As a matter of first principles, he's not wrong about standing doctrine. In the abstract, it is unsatisfying to admit the government broke the law, but because no one was injured, that lawlessness goes unremedied. I routinely have to explain standing doctrine to the popular press, and people don't get it. State courts can decide cases of great import without having to establish Article III standing. And foreign courts can handle these sorts of disputes very quickly. Think of the recent U.K. case about the proroguing of Parliament.

Fourth, the necessary implication of a standing ruling is that the Court did not weigh in on the merits.

Fifth, non-lawyers will simply see a standing ruling as a "dodge."

Sixth, predictably, people misread the Alito/Thomas statement. Again, the two Justices could have ignored their longstanding beef about mandatory jurisdiction just this once. But they didn't. And they could have made clear they would have denied all relief. But they didn't.

The Court could have structured the opinion to avoid any dissent. For example, the Court could have granted the motion for leave, but denied any relief on the exact same jurisdictional grounds. I suspect Thomas and Alito would have gone along with that request. The Chief may not have been willing to set a precedent about granting motions for leave. If so, that choice was pennywise but pound-foolish.

NEXT: "SF Supes Step in First Amendment Quagmire in Seeking to Update Newspaper Contracts"

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Ben_
    December.12.2020 at 2:55 pm

    If the plan is to delay until it’s too late, then the tactic is sound. That’s been the plan all along. They only have to get away with it a little longer.

  2. Brett Bellmore
    December.12.2020 at 3:01 pm

    “I routinely have to explain standing doctrine to the popular press, and people don’t get it.”

    No, we get it. We just don’t like it. Don’t pretend disapproval is incomprehension, and if we just understood standing doctrine, we’d fall in line and love it.

    1. Jon S
      December.12.2020 at 3:48 pm

      Standing is a fundamental aspect of separation of powers, and was usually and generally favored by judicial conservatives. Unfortunately, there are almost none of those left.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        December.12.2020 at 3:59 pm

        The need to have some sort of standing doctrine doesn’t excuse the standing doctrine we actually have, which seems to be tailor made to shield routine constitutional violations from review.

  3. DaivdBehar
    December.12.2020 at 3:34 pm

    The Supreme Court is composed of lawyers. It lives in the Washington area. This is just the Deep State striking back at a populist President, cheated out of his election. The US may soon become a permanent one party state, as California is, through cheating.

    I recall the gracious reaction of the Democrats to the election of 2016. Republicans should learn from it, and imitate it.

    1. MollyGodiva
      December.12.2020 at 3:50 pm

      For there to be this much voting fraud it would have be be covered up by hundreds of local elections officials (both R and D), about a dozen Secretaries of State (both R and D), the FBI, the federal office of election security, the DoJ, and the entire Federal Judiciary. And all of them must cover it up while there are many very partisan people out actively looking for evidence of fraud. That is a hell of a Deep State and a lot of people trying to hurt a popular president.
      Or, alternately, the election was clean.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        December.12.2020 at 3:57 pm

        Election fraud would have been far harder to cover up than FDR supposedly knowing that the Japanese carriers were coming in to attack Pearl Harbor, and that’s never been plausible. How did FDR learn of this secret attack? If it was some spy sneaking in over the fence, who told the spy? Why would FDR believe an unknown stranger with such unexpected and unlikely news? If FDR learned from the Navy, who? Couldn’t have been just one sailor, had to be an agency, multiple staffers, chain of command, all sorts of people and bureaucracy.

        Nope, neither happened.

      2. dwshelf
        December.12.2020 at 3:59 pm

        Or, alternately, the election was clean

        Time will tell, and may tell of complexities.

  4. Jon S
    December.12.2020 at 3:47 pm

    I find Alito/Thomas’s apparent view that they cannot deny leave to file a complaint when a decision is within their original and exclusive jurisdiction (must be both by the way) on the basis that the proposed Complaint plainly fails to state a claim upon which the plaintiff has standing to be utterly bizarre. A federal district court can sua sponte dismiss in such circumstances so why couldn’t the Supreme Court of the United States just deny leave to file on that basis. If it is the formality that they must allow filing but then can sua sponte dismiss, that is form over substance and makes no real sense.

    The Supreme Court has a long-established procedure whereby a potential plaintiff within its original jurisdiction must get leave to file (this makes particular sense in those cases where its original jurisdiction is not exclusive). Why can’t this procedure be invoked to weed out meritless cases within its original and exclusive jurisdiction in the same way it weeds out cases within its original (but non-exclusive, e.g., cases involving ambassadors, cases where the United States is a party or where a State is a party but not against another State) jurisdiction where there is no good reason for the case not be filed originally in a district court?

    Finally, and missed on almost all commentators, is that Justices Alito/Thomas would allow the complaint to be filed and they did NOT say that they would dismiss it immediately but just not grant relief (which is obviously ambiguous and can just refer to the request for a TRO, etc.). Allowing the filing of the Complaint is a BIG deal – it would subject the defendant-States to the compulsory process of the Supreme Court of the United States. They would have to answer or otherwise move, or else they’d be in default. The fact that Alito/Thomas were so ambiguous could be charitably explained as a function of short time but I don’t think that’s right.

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      December.12.2020 at 3:59 pm

      Are they leaving a window open for an impeachment of Bite Me & Her Arse?

      If the GOP wins the House in 2022, you gotta know it’s coming…

  5. MoreCurious
    December.12.2020 at 3:49 pm

    And on it goes. Constitutional law professors will continue to quibble and pontificate for their own gratification about a ridiculous lawsuit filed be some ridiculous attorneys general. Even Trump and his most ardent supporters know they lost at the polls, have been laughed out of every court from which they sought relief, and that there’s no Plan B. What Alito and Thomas may have intended by their separate statement is of no importance (though undoubtedly law professors will continue to pretend otherwise). Meanwhile, Trump will continue to rile up his base, partly because he wants their money and partly because his ego won’t allow him to admit that he’s a loser. The adults will move on, though, content to live in reality, knowing that the system worked and our four-year nightmare is over.

  6. MollyGodiva
    December.12.2020 at 3:52 pm

    For all of you who still are trying to argue that the state votes were illegal and all you want is a ruling on the merits, here you go.

    https://beta.documentcloud.org/documents/20423518-trump_case_decision

  7. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    December.12.2020 at 3:53 pm

    All this misses the basic point, that whatever the Democrats may or may not have done, legally or illegally, to change voting procedures, the Republicans could have done the same. All these complaints are like an 18-19 baseball game decided by one questionable call at the plate; the game was so close that whoever loses will complain they wuz robbed.

    No matter who won this election, or 2016, half the voters were pissed off.

    As a simple example in 2000 Gore’s people made the strategic decision to ask for a partial recount, and the Supreme Court said no, either a full recount or none; and because Gore had waited too long, intentionally to run out the clock or by prevaricating too much, there was no time for a full recount, and Gore lost. Elections have deadlines. You can’t keep postponing the results until every last participant is satisfied.

    Similarly, Trump told his voters to not vote by mail. That was a bad strategic decision which probably cost him the election. I bet the election difference would have been more than made up by Republicans who purposely did not vote by mail, per Trump, and later missed the election booths because of weather, COVID-19, sickness, or even death.

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      December.12.2020 at 4:05 pm

      Both sides didn’t do it, this time, but if this sort of stuff is going to go unpunished, why shouldn’t MAGA play by the same rules?

    2. Brett Bellmore
      December.12.2020 at 4:10 pm

      “As a simple example in 2000 Gore’s people made the strategic decision to ask for a partial recount, and the Supreme Court said no, either a full recount or none;”

      Geeze, I think you really need to go back and review what happened, it’s all gotten mixed up in your head. The Supreme court said nothing of the sort. Gore asked for a partial recount in his strongest counties, at the last minute so Bush wouldn’t have time to respond in kind, and he got it. It just wasn’t enough to put him over the top, especially after Palm Beach decided to stop recounting once they couldn’t do so in private.

      He only asked for the full recount after the partial one didn’t do the job. Of course, he asked for it after his right to demand one had expired, and had to go to court to force one.

      And he could have gotten THAT one, too, if he hadn’t been so insistent on it being conducted without any uniform standard. The only reason that recount was halted was the equal protection violation, after all.

Please to post comments