Potential Constitutional Hardball in a Republican-Controlled Senate

President Biden could adjourn Congress to make recess appointments. Or Vice President Harris could simply refuse to recognize Senator McConnell as majority leader

|

If the Democratic candidates in Georgia are able to win both seats, the Senate will split 50-50, and in light of Vice President Harris's role, the Democrats would be deemed the majority party. But if one, or both Republican candidates prevail, the Republicans would be deemed the majority party. If Senator McConnell has the gavel, then there is no guarantee that President Biden's nominees will get floor votes. Moreover, legislation that passes the Democratic-controlled House would be dead on arrival. Is there anything the Biden Administration can do to break that gridlock?

Noel Canning effectively foreclosed the use of the recess appointment power with a divided Congress. So long as McConnell keeps Senate breaks less than three days, there would not be a recess long enough to trigger the Recess Appointments Clause. But Noel Canning recognize a workaround: the President can adjourn Congress, force a recess of sufficient length, and make a recess appointment. (Noel Canning was not clear on how long that break had to be; ten days is presumably enough). In Noel Canning, Justice Breyer wrote:

Finally, the Solicitor General warns that our holding may "'disrup[t] the proper balance between the coordinate branches by preventing the Executive Branch from accomplishing its constitutionally assigned functions.'" Brief for Petitioner 64 (quoting Morrison v. Olson(1988)). We do not see, however, how our holding could significantly alter the constitutional balance. Most appointments are not controversial and do not produce friction between the branches. Where political controversy is serious, the Senate unquestionably has other methods of preventing recess appointments. As the Solicitor General concedes, the Senate could preclude the President from making recess appointments by holding a series of twice-a-week ordinary (not pro forma) sessions. And the nature of the business conducted at those ordinary sessions — whether, for example, Senators must vote on nominations, or may return to their home States to meet with their constituents — is a matter for the Senate to decide. The Constitution also gives the President (if he has enough allies in Congress) a way to force a recess. Art. II, § 3 ("[I]n Case of Disagreement between [the Houses], with Respect to the Time of Adjournment, [the President] may adjourn them to such Time as he shall think proper"). Moreover, the President and Senators engage with each other in many different ways and have a variety of methods of encouraging each other to accept their points of view.

In April, I wrote about the possibility of President Trump exercising this power. He ultimately did not. Now, Professor Peter Shane writes that the adjournment power may be a tool for the Biden Administration's arsenal:

But here's the surprise Biden could spring: The so-called adjournment clause in Article II, Section 3 of the Constitution anticipates the possibility of a "disagreement" between the House and the Senate "with Respect to the Time of Adjournment." Should that happen—for example, if one house of Congress wanted to leave town and the other wanted to stay in session—the Constitution authorizes the president to adjourn both chambers "to such Time as he shall think proper." If House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were amenable, she could propose to the Senate a 10-day period of adjournment, which would be long enough to enable recess appointments. The Senate likely would disagree in order to block those appointments. But that refusal would trigger the president's adjournment power. With the Senate adjourned for at least 10 days, an entire cabinet and its principal deputies could be appointed.

Shane acknowledges that no President has ever used this power before. But hardball.

During the founding era, the adjournment power elicited virtually no debate. Its actual purpose is obscure; it seems to be a kind of truncated holdover from the Crown's power to "prorogue," or dissolve, Parliament. But if Biden wants to play hardball, this clause offers a potentially big bat with which to threaten the opposing team.

Professor Neil Buchanan writes about some even harder hardball. Forget recess appointments. Vice President Harris, as President of the Senate, could simply refuse to recognize Senator McConnell as the majority leader.

There is only one constitutional statement regarding the leadership of the Senate, which is that the Vice President is the presiding officer of that house of Congress.  Moreover, the leadership norms that have governed the Senate in our lifetimes are not even set by statute, much less in the Constitution itself.  They are truly norms.  Thus, I argued, the Democrats could (but probably will not) employ a Republican-style breaking of norms by having Vice President Kamala Harris refuse to recognize Mitch McConnell as the person who actually dictates the business of the Senate, including most importantly the determination of which items of business receive floor votes.

Presumably, Harris could force floor votes on pending judicial nominees, and perhaps even force floor votes on legislation that passed the House. Buchanan explains:

Vice President Harris can give "priority recognition" to any senator to control the agenda and to schedule floor votes.  She could designate McConnell, but she could also designate Schumer, Tammy Baldwin, Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, or even the newest Senator, Mark Kelly of Arizona.  (Susan Collins would surely be too "concerned" to accept the position.)  Notably, because any attempt to amend the Senate's rules to formalize McConnell's power would have to be brought up for a vote, Harris could prevent that from happening. . . . Harris could thus simply say that Biden's nominees will all receive votes, and if Republicans can muster 51 votes against any of them, so be it.  The point would be to hold that up-or-down vote, on the record.

I do not know nearly enough about the Senate's rules to decide if this move would even be feasible, absent a rule change. And presumably, that rule change would require a majority. But hardball.

What is the next level of the hardball? Can McConnell call the Sergeant at Arms to arrest the President of the Senate, who refuses to recognize him? Hardball. Or if the GOP takes the House in 2022, could the sitting VP be impeached? (We could finally see what happens if the VP has to preside at her own impeachment trial). Hardball.

Hardball. Get used to that phrase. Hardball. You will be hearing it nonstop for the next four years. I would be much more comfortable if people simply admitted that "hardball" is code for "We have power so we will use it." Trying to dress up and justify politics in euphemistic constitutional garb has never interested me.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute.

  1. SimonP
    December.11.2020 at 4:50 pm

    McConnell holding open a Supreme Court seat for several months in order to get the opportunity to put a Republican justice on? Hardball. McConnell pushing through a Supreme Court nominee within days of an election, thereby reversing his previous rationale for holding off? Hardball. Blocking consideration of multiple House bills to aid an ailing economy in order to trigger a fiscal crisis that buys him leverage to jam through his preferred COVID liability shield? Hardball.

    Let’s not forget what brought us to this point. I am old enough to remember when the Senate was the rational, deliberative body.

    1. Dilan Esper
      December.11.2020 at 4:59 pm

      Right. There are a million ways both parties can make the other side’s life miserable so long as there aren’t significant majorities in the chambers. And that ultimately, was the underappreciated downside of McConnell’s various escalations (and Reid’s, for that matter).

      In the past, there were grown-ups (Gangs of 14 and the like) who put the brakes on these things and brought people back from the brink, but as polarization has increased less Senators are willing to play the role of grown-up. But eventually some terms of mutual disarmament are going to have to be negotiated so government can function.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        December.11.2020 at 5:17 pm

        At least nobody is talking, (Yet!) about refusing to seat opposing members. That’s also an available bit of ‘hardball’, last used, IIRC, during the Civil war.

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      December.11.2020 at 5:15 pm

      It didn’t start with McConnell not holding a floor vote for Garland. It didn’t start with the Democratic move which inspired that, nor the Republican move which inspired that, ad infinitum. It begins with government. Your partisan take simply shows how partisan you are, that everything is ok if your side does it.

  2. rsteinmetz
    December.11.2020 at 4:51 pm

    These are incredibly bad ideas and could lead to a real constitutional crises, not the fake ones so often talked about during Trumps tenure. I hope at least a few in Congress are adults but I’m not sure.

  3. DaivdBehar
    December.11.2020 at 5:01 pm

    I remember the gracious manner Democrats accepred the 2016 election. Republicans would do well to imitate them.

    1. Glaucomatose
      December.11.2020 at 5:11 pm

      Too late for that, unless Trump can go back in time to election night and concede, and then begin the transition process the next day.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        December.11.2020 at 5:12 pm

        The real election night is this coming Monday. I’ve been predicting all along that he’d concede when the EC votes, if not before.

  4. Brett Bellmore
    December.11.2020 at 5:11 pm

    Well, that would certainly be exciting, that’s for sure.

    I think a question exists as to whether one or both of the chambers, if so adjourned, could reconvene prior to the time the President set.

  5. Sidney r finkel
    December.11.2020 at 5:15 pm

    As a commentator above stated, these are incredibly bad ideas. In fact that may be an understatement. Horrific is the adjective that comes to mind.

    Any attempt to do these things would end up at the Supreme Court. And even its decisions would not be beneficial. It would cast the Court in the direct role of a political body, and so destroy confidence and acknowledgment by the people in all three branches of government.

    Democrats who would contemplate such a thing need to be told a simple truth. If you (Dems) want to control the Senate then you (Dems) need to win enough elections to control the Senate. That’s the way it works, they way it should work and the only way it can work if the nation is not to shatter and balkanize.

    In this last cycle Democrats had good candidates. They had plenty of money. And they had a winning (sorry Trump delusionists) Presidential candidate. They should have won control of the Senate, but they did not. Elections have consequences at all levels. And no, just because a Republican majority acts in an egregious, undemocratic and autocratic manner does not give license to the Dems to do the same.

  6. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    December.11.2020 at 5:19 pm

    I doubt any of these would happen. If Biden were to do something so unprecedented as prorogue Congress, the shitstorm when they reconvened would also be unprecedented. If Harris were to try to pretend to pass control of the Senate to the minority party, that would make the prorogue shitstorm look like a calm bathtub by comparison.

    If nothing else, once the GOP regained control of the Senate, I doubt any Biden nominee would get any vote.

  7. MonitorsMost
    December.11.2020 at 5:24 pm

    I think the silence = consent argument is quite bad and is probably unlikely to pass any form of scrutiny. I’m not sure about the forced recess, which is interesting. The refusal to recognize a majority leader works, but I’m not sure it has much of a practical effect. I don’t feel like there’s been much political blowback in voting against nominees. Especially where the senators can call it a protest against changing the rules as the Republicans did in 2013 after the nuclear option and Democrats did in 2017 after the nuclear option 2.0 and refusing to vote on Garland. I think it’s a hardball move without an endgame.

Please to post comments