The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Election 2020

GOP Politicians and the Presidential Electors Suit

It might just be political posturing at this point, but the GOP is going down a dangerous path

|

The embattled Texas attorney general Ken Paxton, an elected Republican, recently filed suit in the Supreme Court seeking an injunction against the seating of Democratic presidential electors in four states and a remand to the Republican-controlled state legislatures to name a new slate of presidential electors. Although the suit has no chance of success, relies on highly dubious claims, and seeks an extraordinary remedy that would have the effect of overturning the results of a presidential election, it has attracted a great deal of attention. (Full disclosure: I have joined an amicus brief in opposition to the Texas suit.)

I am not concerned, except tangentially, with the merits of the suit here. What I want to note is the extent to which high-level Republican politicians have gone all in on this suit. Most of the (very unsuccessful) litigation surrounding the presidential election has been brought by the Trump campaign and relied on the services of marginal legal figures. The Texas suit is different. It has, of course, been endorsed by the Trump campaign. But more notably, Republican politicians have felt the need to weigh in on this one as they have not with the other suits. A large number of Republican attorneys general urged the Court to accept the suit. A somewhat smaller number endorsed the merits of the arguments. A majority of the Republican caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives have filed an amicus brief supporting Texas. Meanwhile, Republican senators and other state officials have had to publicly distance themselves from the suit.

We are no longer in the "the president has the right to pursue his legal remedies" phase of the process. We are now in the "the Republican Party is now tying itself to Donald Trump's quixotic quest to overturn the certified election results" phase. This is a disturbing development and a further sign that the Republican Party will not soon return to its traditional principles but will remain deeply influenced by Trump's particular populist style of politics.

The Texas suit has become an opportunity for Republican politicians to signal to their voters where they stand. In my book, Political Foundations of Judicial Supremacy, I show that this dynamic is part of how the Supreme Court has developed into its modern form as a powerful political institution enjoying an aura of judicial supremacy that encourages other political actors to defer to its declarations. Lawsuits allow politicians to engage in what the congressional scholar David Mayhew called "position taking," acting in public to align themselves with positions favored by their voters even when their actions have no policy consequences. Voters reward politicians for agreeing with them even when politicians are unable to deliver any tangible benefits. As is said about Donald Trump, the base loves the fact that "he fights," even if those fights never result in any real victories.

The Court provides one mechanism by which politicians can grandstand and play to the crowds without having to actually take responsibility for their actions. The Clinton administration, for example, thought provisions of the Communications Decency Act were clearly unconstitutional, but with an election coming up and Congress moving toward passing the measure, the administration swallowed its doubts and enjoyed the benefit of trying to do something about smut. When the Court inevitably struck the measure down, the administration could get its favored constitutional result while continuing to tell voters that the president is fighting as hard as he can to clean up the Internet. The unelected judges can take the blame for doing the dirty work of protecting the Constitution from popular policies.

Amicus briefs filed to the Supreme Court are a perfect opportunity for political posturing and a pure form of cheap talk. The politicians filing such briefs do not have to take responsibility for doing anything themselves. They can simply signal to their voters that they are in agreement with them. The fact that this particular suit is doomed makes it an even better political opportunity because there is no danger that such a brief might actually be consequential. The unelected justices will do the dirty work of telling the president—and his supporters—that he lost. The politicians can go back to their constituents and tell them, "hey, I tried. I was out there fighting for him."

But even if all this is just political posturing, it is not inconsequential. It is, in fact, deeply disturbing. First, political leaders of one party are, in large numbers, rushing to throw over constitutional and democratic principles in an effort to curry favor with a president who refuses to accept the reality of an electoral loss. The president's efforts have gone far beyond the pursuit of ordinary remedies to close and contested elections. He has engaged in an unprecedented campaign to undermine faith in the American democratic system and has pursued every potential path to overturning a clear electoral defeat and install himself in a second term of office. If he were actually successful in doing so, the consequences for the future of American democracy would be dramatic. He has been tolerated in part because no responsible political leader thinks he could actually be successful in these efforts, but we have now moved well beyond mere tolerance.

This is no longer Trump being Trump. This is now significant components of the Republican Party lending their own reputations to the effort to undermine American constitutional democracy and providing political cover for acts that would once have seemed outlandish. They are moving the baseline of what we can expect in future elections, and the result will make American democracy less secure.

Second, we should take note of why elected Republicans feel the need to posture in this way. They are doing so because they believe it is a popular position among their constituents that the election was stolen, that Joe Biden's presidency would be illegitimate, and that citizens should act by any means necessary to keep Donald Trump in the White House. Although Americans generally express their preference for Americans, there is evidence that many Americans are surprisingly open to the subversion of democratic norms, values and institutions if doing so would favor their particular party. Moreover, voters with authoritarian preferences have particularly favored Donald Trump's candidacy and presidency. We have tended to count on political leaders not to cater to those impulses within the American electorate. Elected Republicans apparently see it as currently in their political self-interest precisely to cater to those non-democratic forces. In these briefs, they are primarily doing so with cheap talk. The danger is that they do so with more concrete policy action as well.

This is a bad sign about where we are as a country, and where the GOP is as a party.  Soon Donald Trump will vacate the White House and his elected successor will occupy the office of the presidency, but the lengths that some Republicans were willing to go to prevent that outcome is discouraging and will have consequences long after the inauguration.

NEXT: Texas AG Files Reply Briefs in Last Ditch Effort to Upend Election Result

Keith E. Whittington is William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Politics at Princeton University.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Bob from Ohio
    December.11.2020 at 1:00 pm

    “I have joined an amicus brief in opposition to the Texas suit.”

    So you willingly joined the circus too.

    “Amicus briefs filed to the Supreme Court are a perfect opportunity for political posturing and a pure form of cheap talk. ”

    Ah, no self awareness at all.

    1. FiftycalTX2
      December.11.2020 at 1:38 pm

      Hey, to democratic “socialists”, the Constitution is just a drag on their power. They expect to be able to do whatever they want when they gain power. That this socialist dismisses the unconstitutional dictatorial changes made by bureaucrats and NOT the legislatures, hey, that’s just business as usual. And the socialist mouthpieces in the bought and paid for media will echo the righteousness of that usurpation of power.

    2. shawn_dude
      December.11.2020 at 1:44 pm

      “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” ― Edmund Burke

      According to Bob from Ohio, doing nothing is the appropriate response here.

      1. Bob from Ohio
        December.11.2020 at 2:10 pm

        “doing nothing is the appropriate response here.”

        Amicus briefs by random law professors? Correct.

        The 4 defendants filed briefs, lots of people said the PA one was particularly good.

        An amicus brief under the circumstances is just stupid, no matter what side it supports.

  2. Darth Chocolate
    December.11.2020 at 1:15 pm

    Is it dangerous because it challenges your worldview?

    Or are you afraid that the fraud will come to light?

    1. Glaucomatose
      December.11.2020 at 1:22 pm

      If by “your worldview” you mean “the foundational principal of our democracy that the people get to elect their leaders,” sure.

      1. Darth Chocolate
        December.11.2020 at 1:58 pm

        Nope – “Orange Man Bad”.

        Because if it was Trump who had won, the Democrats would be questioning the same stuff.

        But I would guess that isn’t at all challenging “the foundational principal of our democracy that the people get to elect their leaders”.

        We have just lived through a slow-roll 4 year coup where the Democrats have questioned the legitimacy of Trump at every turn. You are a little butthurt that the Republicans are giving you a taste of your own medicine.

        Suck it up, buttercup.

        1. bernard11
          December.11.2020 at 2:04 pm

          Because if it was Trump who had won, the Democrats would be questioning the same stuff.

          No better argument than one you completely pulled out of your ass. The fact is that Trump won in 2016 and the Democrats didn’t “question the same stuff.”

          So the premise on which you criticize them is false.

          You suck it up.

          1. Bob from Ohio
            December.11.2020 at 2:12 pm

            “Democrats didn’t “question the same stuff.”

            No, they questioned different stuff. Then launched a 4 year Resistance!!! including a stupid and senseless impeachment.

        2. Glaucomatose
          December.11.2020 at 2:10 pm

          Can you try that again, but this time without using an argument disproved by history?

    2. shawn_dude
      December.11.2020 at 1:49 pm

      You miss the whole point, apparently.

      We are not afraid that actual fraud will come to light. That is not a worst-case scenario. If there was actual fraud and we discover it and correct for it, that is a good thing. The worst case scenario is that the fraud doesn’t exist but the specter of it is used to justify an erosion of American democracy that has lasting damage on our country.

      The simplest thing is required to prevent this: a political spine. Leadership. The willingness to admit there is no evidence of fraud and move on.

      1. Darth Chocolate
        December.11.2020 at 2:00 pm

        Yes you are afraid. Because if it is exposed, then Biden loses.

        We have just lived through a slow-roll 4 year coup where the Democrats have questioned the legitimacy of Trump at every turn. You are a little butthurt that the Republicans are giving you a taste of your own medicine.

        In any event, Biden will be the “Commander in Thief”.

      2. Brett Bellmore
        December.11.2020 at 2:02 pm

        What if there’s no great amount of fraud, but a great deal of illegality proven? Is it OK to violate election laws as long as the violation doesn’t consist of fraud?

        What if some of the illegality is of a nature that would permit fraud to go undetected and unprovable?

        If I were your accountant, and after moving funds around, I set fire to all your financial records? You’d hardly be able to prove I’d embezzled, but would you maybe suspect it?

  3. Al S
    December.11.2020 at 1:17 pm

    “We are no longer in the ‘the president has the right to pursue his legal remedies’ phase of the process.”

    I dunno. I would have thought that supporting Texas’s lawsuit is “pursuing legal remedies”.

    But then again, I’m not the William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Politics at Princeton University, so what do I know.

    1. arpiniant1
      December.11.2020 at 1:22 pm

      We are weeks past legitimate lawsuits, if there ever were any
      IF fraud was going to come to light it would have by now, or no election has ever been legitimate

      When trumpski called the Michigan county election officials he threw ‘legitimate’ right out the window

      Election results have nothing to do with anyone’s worldview, that fact that anyone thinks so shows they do not understand elections

      trump won the election with a minority vote in 2016, he could not pull the same trick twice

      Deal with it

      Or provide something more than bluster as evidence

      1. Al S
        December.11.2020 at 1:27 pm

        If we are “weeks past legitimate lawsuits”, then Texas’s lawsuit will be dismissed as frivolous and the whole thing goes away, with no harm whatsoever to anyone.

        BTW, I am a Clinton and Biden voter, not a Trump supporter.

        1. arpiniant1
          December.11.2020 at 1:45 pm

          ‘no harm whatsoever’ is not how I view it

          1. Al S
            December.11.2020 at 1:56 pm

            Who is harmed party, if/when the lawsuit is dismissed?

      2. Armchair Lawyer
        December.11.2020 at 1:29 pm

        We are weeks past legitimate lawsuits, if there ever were any
        IF fraud was going to come to light it would have by now,

        You mean like Hunter Biden’s tax fraud investigation should’ve “come to light” before the election….

        1. arpiniant1
          December.11.2020 at 1:44 pm

          I am sure you care about hunter biden, and would have loved another circus like the fake email distraction of 2016 but it didn’t happen

          sorry

      3. FiftycalTX2
        December.11.2020 at 1:45 pm

        Oh, you mean like keeping poll watchers out of the polls? Putting up barriers to shield the democrat “vote counters” from public view? Like ejecting poll watchers or telling them that “vote counting is over for tonite” and then continuing once they and the TV’s leave? Or do you not believe the VIDEOS DOCUMENTING those and other events? Like the sudden injection of 300,000 votes for Biden in the middle of the nite? Yah, that’s not “evidence’ in the eyes of Trumphaters. Anything to get rid of orangemanbad, Right? At keast this time the fascists didn’t burn down the Capitol to blame it on the Republicans.

        1. shawn_dude
          December.11.2020 at 1:55 pm

          All of this was litigated before Republicans and Republican-appointed judges and all of it failed for lack of actual evidence.

          What you are describing is nothing but a barrel of conspiracy monkeys masquerading as Real News ™.

          1. Brett Bellmore
            December.11.2020 at 2:06 pm

            All of it failed for lack of caring about the evidence. The poll watchers AND news people both testified that they’d been told to go home, counting was over. The election workers testified that they’d said no such thing, and didn’t understand why the observers left.

            The judge decided to believe the latter, not the former, but that doesn’t make the observers’ testimony cease to exist.

        2. arpiniant1
          December.11.2020 at 1:55 pm

          maybe, except it didn’t happen except on foxnews

        3. Glaucomatose
          December.11.2020 at 1:57 pm

          There are nonzero problems with your assertions.

    2. Al S
      December.11.2020 at 1:25 pm

      I’ll add that filing a lawsuit, or supporting a filed lawsuit, can *never* be “rushing to throw over constitutional and democratic principles”.

      Indeed, it’s the precise opposite of that. Trying to have your grievances addressed through the legal system is supportive of our “constitutional and democratic principles”.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        December.11.2020 at 1:39 pm

        Right. “Rushing to throw over constitutional and democratic principles” would be something like having the military arrest Biden, and then declaring the election void.

        Suing in court IS the Constitutional process.

        1. arpiniant1
          December.11.2020 at 1:44 pm

          using the power of the office to coerce state officials is not

          it is corrupt

          1. Brett Bellmore
            December.11.2020 at 2:08 pm

            It would be if it happened. Now show that it happened.

            1. arpiniant1
              December.11.2020 at 2:20 pm

              Calling state elections officers for one, it happened
              How about you prove fraud?

              can’t?

              suck it up

        2. LawTalkingGuy
          December.11.2020 at 2:18 pm

          Impeachment and removal is a constitutional process, specifically designed to remove a President from office for his conduct during office, and yet we heard nothing but cries that it was actually an attempt to undo an election.

      2. arpiniant1
        December.11.2020 at 1:47 pm

        Honestly, the lawsuit is rushing to try to get others to overthrow constitutional and democratic principles

        The fact that one is asking makes them garbage

      3. shawn_dude
        December.11.2020 at 2:03 pm

        When is a lawsuit not just a lawsuit? When 17 Attorney’s General and nearly half of Congressional Republicans lend their authority as elected leaders to the claims in the lawsuit that suggest the election was not legitimate. When these legal professionals say that the incoming president-elect is a fraud and should be prevented from taking office, that’s a problem. To assume that citizens who voted for and respect these politicians as a trustworthy authority won’t take action on this is irresponsible. There are already armed groups of men harassing and threatening both Democratic and Republican elected officials in the four states over this. Lending your name to the lawsuit creates support for more of this sort of direct action by angry Trump voters. In Arizona, the GOP retweeted and supported a tweet from a Trump voter willing to give their life for this cause and asking others if they would be willing too.

        This isn’t just a lawsuit if it is used to justify violence.

    3. bernard11
      December.11.2020 at 2:07 pm

      ‘the president has the right to pursue his legal remedies’

      How many times does he get to make the same BS arguments in pursuit of his legal remedies? Does he just get to go on and on, presenting the same refuted facts and nonsensical affidavits to court after court?

      1. Bob from Ohio
        December.11.2020 at 2:14 pm

        “Does he just get to go on and on, presenting the same refuted facts and nonsensical affidavits to court after court?”

        Why not? How does it hurt you.

        1. arpiniant1
          December.11.2020 at 2:21 pm

          It destroys my country, so there is that

  4. Stephen Lathrop
    December.11.2020 at 1:22 pm

    This is a disturbing development and a further sign that the Republican Party will not soon return to its traditional principles but will remain deeply influenced by Trump’s particular populist style of politics.

    That seems beside the point. The point is that this is corrupt fund raising, pure and simple. The Republican office holders piling on just hope they can get in on the con—maybe get a bit from Trump, maybe raise some on their own. They all know this is likely to be the last big payday from Trumpism, and they don’t want to miss it.

    What that tells us about the poor suckers who think they are backing Trump in good faith is too depressing to contemplate.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      December.11.2020 at 1:23 pm

      Don’t forget the benefit of getting yourself in the queue for pardons.

      1. grb
        December.11.2020 at 2:00 pm

        I’m waiting to see if the people who tried to broker the sale of a pardon end up getting one themselves. Word is, Trump’s gonna hand them out like candy on Halloween….

        1. AtR
          December.11.2020 at 2:11 pm

          I think that you have a typo – “candy on Halloween” -> Bill Clinton. Or even Obama.

    2. Darth Chocolate
      December.11.2020 at 1:23 pm

      Why bother to pretend to have principles? The Democrats don’t, and look where it’s gotten them.

      1. shawn_dude
        December.11.2020 at 2:05 pm

        Do strawmen ever have principles?

  5. Armchair Lawyer
    December.11.2020 at 1:24 pm

    “Michigan also admits that it “is at a loss to explain
    the allegations” showing that Wayne County lists
    174,384 absentee ballots that do not tie to a registered
    voter.”

    1. arpiniant1
      December.11.2020 at 1:30 pm

      ‘is at a loss to explain allegations’ is a meaningless statement

      I am sure Darth Chocolate is at a loss to explain allegations of child porn on his computer……you see how that works?

  6. Armchair Lawyer
    December.11.2020 at 1:29 pm

    When the states in question violated their own laws in regards to the election, repeatedly, in the run up to, and after the election…

    This was a guaranteed result.

    1. arpiniant1
      December.11.2020 at 1:31 pm

      They did not and if they had, many states trumpski won also did the same

    2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      December.11.2020 at 1:44 pm

      The result is that the clingers will get humiliated in courtrooms from one corner of our nation to another other. They will huff and puff and mutter and sputter about it in militia meetings, at Federalist Society conferences, in private homes, at Republican Committee meetings.

      Then, they will comply, continuing to be vanquished in the American culture war.

  7. Armchair Lawyer
    December.11.2020 at 1:31 pm

    There’s just one reasonable response here.

    1. Joe and Kamala step down
    2. A Unity ticket of Condoleezza Rice and Joe Manchin take over as President and Vice President

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      December.11.2020 at 1:49 pm

      When consequential Americans want your opinion, they will be delusional. The only thing required of you is compliance with the preferences of better Americans.

  8. Brett Bellmore
    December.11.2020 at 1:34 pm

    Are you really sure it’s not people who don’t actually care for Trump, but who see their own political lives in the crosshairs if it isn’t established that election laws are actually binding?

    You might find this challenge dangerous, but I find the attitude so many states and localities took towards election laws this year pretty dangerous, too. Are they laws, or are they suggestions?

    That needs to be settled.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      December.11.2020 at 1:41 pm

      Suggestions. You missed the “but, Covid” clause in the Constitution.

    2. Glaucomatose
      December.11.2020 at 1:43 pm

      So the reason Ken Paxton, attorney general of a state where executive branch officials made changes to voting rules in the run-up to the election, sued Pennsylvania on the ground that executive branch officials made changes to voting rules in the run-up to the election, and requested that the U.S. Supreme Court throw out the results of Pennsylvania’s election entirely and direct Pennsylvania’s legislature to appoint its own slate of electors notwithstanding that there’s no provision in Pennsylvania law permitting them to do so, is because he’s so adamant that election laws must be actually binding?

      1. bernard11
        December.11.2020 at 2:14 pm

        Hey. Makes sense to me. Isn’t Paxton the guy who tried the “one dropbox per county” rule?

        Somehow I don’t think the democratic legitimacy of elections is a big issue to him.

    3. LawTalkingGuy
      December.11.2020 at 2:22 pm

      “Are they laws, or are they suggestions?”

      I could ask you the same about standing, mootness, laches, standards for injunctive relief, federalism, Rule 11, taking away someone’s right to vote, etc. The filers of these suits and their amici appear to believe they are.

      In fact I have asked. You never have an answer.

  9. Ra's al Gore
    December.11.2020 at 1:41 pm

    PA Sec of State says filing a lawsuit is, get this, ‘sedition’.

    What’s dangerous? Throwing around charges of sedition. Wanting people jailed, literally, for being involved in a suit against the government.

    Die, Reason.

    1. arpiniant1
      December.11.2020 at 1:59 pm

      It is asking someone to overthrow a popular election result

      With no evidence

      Because, uhh we lost

      yeah I’ll go with an attempt to overthrow the government

    2. shawn_dude
      December.11.2020 at 2:12 pm

      It’s almost like “Lock Her Up” didn’t happen.

    3. bernard11
      December.11.2020 at 2:15 pm

      PA’s response pretty well shreds the complaint.

  10. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    December.11.2020 at 1:41 pm

    This is who they are, Prof. Whittington.

    I gather you were not raised in our can’t-keep-up backwaters.

    They are half-educated; they prefer backwater religious schooling and downscale homeschooling to strong educational institutions.

    They are bigots, hostile to gays, Blacks, women, immigrants, Muslims . . . the political and natural descendants of those who went after Italians, Jews, Asians, Catholics, the Irish, Hispanics, women, gays, Blacks, other Asians, other Hispanics and others over centuries of ignorance and intolerance related to skin color, nationality, immigration, perceived economic pressure, religion, and just low character.

    They are superstitious and, relatedly, gullible. They are disaffected and anti-social. They resent authority, credentials, education, and expertise. They disdain science, modernity, reason, and progress.

    You can’t reason with bigotry, superstition, or belligerent ignorance. It is pointless to try. It is immoral to appease these losers. It is very sketchy to associate with them.

    This is no rogue, unpredictable development. The Republicans, movement conservatives, Federalist Society, and religious right have been headed in this direction for years.

  11. momo
    December.11.2020 at 1:44 pm

    But 4 years of pretend Russian Conspiracy and “Trump is Putin’s Puppet” that was A-OK?

    God forbid we want honest elections in this country. We should just accept whoever the elites tell us one.

    When (not really ‘If’ at this point) this fraud is endorsed we can give up having free elections in this country ever again.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      December.11.2020 at 1:51 pm

      Stand aside and let the adults handle this.

      That is not a rhetorical point. It is a directive with which you will comply.

      You get to mutter and sputter about it as much as you want, though.

  12. Dr. Ed 2
    December.11.2020 at 1:48 pm

    “a further sign that the Republican Party will not soon return to its traditional principles but will remain deeply influenced by Trump’s particular populist style of politics”

    No shit, Sherlock….

    Much as the New Deal changed the Democratic Party, MAGA has changed the Republican Party. This started a decade ago with the Tea Party and the party is not going back to what it once was.

    1. grb
      December.11.2020 at 2:14 pm

      Dr. Ed 2 : MAGA has changed the Republican Party.

      You really think that? Let me point out an inconvenient fact : There is no “MAGA” in any substantive terms. It’s the vaudeville act of a conman huckster. Unless the GOP has a long line of scam artists waiting in the wings, MAGA will whither & die.

      People didn’t worship the day-glo orange Deity because of his positions or actions, but for the entertainment return from President Troll. Lies & buffoonery were a feature, not a bug. That won’t translate well to a more competent politician.

  13. arpiniant1
    December.11.2020 at 1:49 pm

    There was no fraud, trumpski is the only fraud

    please provide proof not covered in drool

  14. Lee Moore
    December.11.2020 at 1:55 pm

    Now do Iowa’s 2nd district.

  15. tkamenick
    December.11.2020 at 1:58 pm

    1 – Their willingness to follow Trump down this rabbit whole instead of realizing “Hey, he’s not going to be president in a few weeks, we don’t have to put up with him any more” is a damning condemnation of the party.
    2 – This puts the lie to the claims of a lot of Republicans who said they only cared about the court picks.
    3 – I’m an independent who has voted mostly for Republicans in state and Congressional races and Libertarians for president. But any legislators supporting this nonsense don’t have my vote anymore.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      December.11.2020 at 2:11 pm

      In about 6 weeks he won’t be President, but the 97% of Republicans who support him will still be voters these folks need in order to matter.

    2. Bob from Ohio
      December.11.2020 at 2:16 pm

      “But any legislators supporting this nonsense don’t have my vote anymore.”

      Did anyone in your district join the amicus brief?

      “Libertarians for president.”

      A non serious person.

  16. bernard11
    December.11.2020 at 2:01 pm

    we should take note of why elected Republicans feel the need to posture in this way. They are doing so because they believe it is a popular position among their constituents that the election was stolen, that Joe Biden’s presidency would be illegitimate,

    But this is a vicious circle. One reason lots of the constituents believe this is that their elected Republican officials keep telling them it’s true. If those officials stopped lying, and told the truth then the belief would die down somewhat.

    It is their own irresponsibility and cowardice that is stoking the flame they fear.

    1. shawn_dude
      December.11.2020 at 2:18 pm

      They created the beast and now they are obliged to keep it fed if they wish to continue controlling it.

      When I was kid, I used to naively wonder how an entire country could let a fascist use the democratic process to take control and participate in the largest known genocide in history with millions supporting him the entire time. That, I thought, could never happen here in the United States. How could the people in so-called “banana republics” keep voting for despots? Don’t they know better? They get taken for a ride by political criminals time and again; you’d think they’d learn? Well, American “exceptionalism” died for me when Trump won in 2016 and I’ve learned the answers to my questions these past four years. Let’s hope the lesson ends soon while there is still an America I recognize.

  17. Cal Cetín
    December.11.2020 at 2:24 pm

    “the suit has no chance of success…I have joined an amicus brief in opposition”

    Does that mean you’re covering all bases?

    “voters with authoritarian preferences have particularly favored Donald Trump’s candidacy and presidency”

    One of the linked articles is from 2016, before many opponents of Trump began using illegal violence to get their way politically…if that’s not authoritarian, the term is fairly useless.

  18. arpiniant1
    December.11.2020 at 2:25 pm

    How do coups happen?

    You are watching an attempt at a coup.

    You are saying over and over, he is within his legal rights, well, until he isn’t

    And then you will say, well, the liberals should not have been so liberal

    You really think trump, with this kind of support, is beyond declaring his New Fascist Republic?

    that is why it is harmful

    it is unAmerican, undemocratic

Please to post comments