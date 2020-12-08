The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Why rewrite Brown, Roe, and Obergefell?

Three of the most important Supreme Court decisions apparently needed reboots.

|

Today, Jack Balkin announced his new book, titled What Obergefell v. Hodges Should Have Said: The Nation's Top Legal Experts Rewrite America's Same-Sex Marriage Decision. Balkin wrote two similar books in the past: What Brown v. Board of Education Should Have Said (2001) and What Roe v. Wade Should Have Said (2005).

Without question, BrownRoe, and Obergefell are among the most important Supreme Court decisions of the last century. Why are they important? These decisions are not models of clear judicial reasoning. Nor do these cases establish doctrine that could be applied generally in other cases. Rather, these cases are important because of the outcome reached. Brown declared unconstitutional segregated public school education. Roe declared unconstitutional certain restrictions on abortion. And Obergefell declared unconstitutional prohibitions on same-sex marriage.

Most supporters of these decisions could care less what came between the caption and "It is so ordered." The reasoning was irrelevant. Every year when I teach these, students are shocked at how thinly reasoned Brown is. They are surprised that Roe actually reads like a piece of legislation. And they struggle to identify the precise holding of Obergefell.

Justice Scalia speaks for me, at least:

If, even as the price to be paid for a fifth vote, I ever joined an opinion for the Court that began: "The Constitution promises liberty to all within its reach, a liberty that includes certain specific rights that allow persons, within a lawful realm, to define and express their identity," I would hide my head in a bag. The Supreme Court of the United States has descended from the disciplined legal reasoning of John Marshall and Joseph Story to the mystical aphorisms of the fortune cookie.

It is not surprising that law professors feel compelled to "rewrite" these decisions. I admire Jack's project. He and his colleagues are trying to bolster the work of Justices who could not, or perhaps would not, write strongly reasoned legal decisions. Every franchise needs a reboot. Maybe Christopher Nolan can take a look at the Eleventh Amendment.

NEXT: Lawyer Speech Code Blocked on First Amendment Grounds

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. captcrisis
    December.8.2020 at 2:10 pm

    “Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”.

    Sure, the Declaration of Independence is not a binding document, but this premise as to the purpose of government has been cited in thousands of decisions, including many by SCOTUS.

  2. M L
    December.8.2020 at 2:14 pm

    Some people just cannot think straight. They can’t separate “is” from “ought.” And more subtly yet more important, they can’t separate the question of whether a prescription or rule seems locally good and just, from the question of who or what should be empowered to make that decision for whom and enforce it (thereby being empowered to make many other decisions, or even the opposite decision on the same issue at a future date). Many would even support a one-world government when presented with the right cause or pretext (and of course many do already).

  3. Jimmy the Dane
    December.8.2020 at 2:28 pm

    Does the Supreme Court have the power and authority to rewrite/rescind/or reissue an opinion that has already been entered into final judgement? Current practice on the live case/controversy would suggest no, but I don’t see anything in the actual text and history of the Constitution that would say it is absolutely a no.

    Many other jurisdictions outside of the US have such a practice. Our courts have methods of re-opening judgements and common law provides for the practice in many circumstances. Calling for the Court to do just that isn’t unheard of either. About ten years ago there was a push to get the Supreme Court to repudiate the Japanese internment case through various vehicles.

    Would be interested in hearing what the contributors of the blog think about the prospect of “rewriting” cases at the Supreme Court level.

  4. Aladdin's Carpet
    December.8.2020 at 2:36 pm

    “Maybe Christopher Nolan can take a look at the Eleventh Amendment.”

    Tenet tried, but unfortunately even Nolan couldn’t make sense of it. Soon as he got to trying to find any reason Hans is correct it all went south.

  5. CJColucci
    December.8.2020 at 2:36 pm

    Rewriting Supreme Court decisions has been the law professor’s stock in trade forever. Brown and Roe have been rewritten many times over the last several decades. Obergfell is comparatively new, though there have been attempts already.

  6. Cal Cetín
    December.8.2020 at 2:43 pm

    “Most supporters of these decisions could care less what came between the caption and “It is so ordered.” The reasoning was irrelevant.”

    That’s pretty much it, though I recoil from the moral equivalence between the Brown decision, which actually addressed an evil – racial discrimination – which was in the contemplation of the framers and adopters – and the two other decisions.

    But the point is the Roe and Obergefell decisions reached the politically correct result, anyone who pokes too closely into the reason is a hater, so just let them be, right?

  7. ReaderY
    December.8.2020 at 2:44 pm

    You forgot to mention Dred Scott, the freedom to define and express ones identity includes the freedom to own a slave.

    1. Cal Cetín
      December.8.2020 at 2:47 pm

      It’s a deeply personal decision.

Please to post comments