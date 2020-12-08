The Volokh Conspiracy

Coronavirus

Mandatory Vaccination Plans Seem Premature, Until All Willing Recipients Are Vaccinated

Josh posted below about whether a law requiring vaccinations—perhaps even physically coercing people to get vaccinated—would be constitutional. This is an interesting legal question.

But the question, and the New York bill he's discussing, seems a bit premature. First, if there aren't enough vaccine doses to go around at first, it seems odd to take time and effort coercing vaccinations of those who say "No, thanks" when there are others who are saying, "Hey, I'll take that!" (And it likely would take time and effort; at least so long as there is any medical or religious exemption available, each such exemption request—including the ones that are doomed to lose—will have to be litigated.)

I realize there might be some unusual twists in some situations; for instance, perhaps the person saying no is someone who, if infected, will likely come into contact with lots of other people he could infect, but the would-be substitute wouldn't provide as much social value in getting immunized. But on balance, I expect the vaccine resister problem won't be a real problem, if at all, until after there's enough for everyone.

Second, say enough vaccine doses can quickly be made; there may still be lines to get them for other reasons, such as limited personnel capable of administering them. There too it seems better to focus on the willing recipients, rather than taking time and effort to go after the unwilling.

Third, say that everyone who wants to get the vaccine (and is medically safe to get it) does get it. Maybe at that point we'll get the much-talked-about "herd immunity," where enough of the population is immunized that the existing virus will largely stop spreading; again, we might avoid the need to go through the huge problems involved in coerced vaccination. Or maybe at that point we'll learn that the vaccine does have some serious side effects, at least for some categories of people, so perhaps the justifications for refusing vaccination are stronger. Or maybe by then we'll have learned something else; scientists have been learning more about this illness every month, and I expect they'll learn more by then.

Now perhaps at some point we will need to physically force people to get vaccinated—or, short of that, threaten them with fines or even jail to coerce them into getting vaccinated. But that seems like a decision for legislatures to make then, with more information about availability, herd immunity, side effects, and more. It seems premature to make it now.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. santamonica811
    December.8.2020 at 6:26 pm

    My thoughts generally line up with yours.

    In regard to past and current stay-at-home orders, I have supported them, since your selfish actions (e.g., refusal to wear masks, refusal to keep 6 feet apart when interacting in public with strangers, etc) can directly harm me, or my loved ones. But (assuming vaccines are widely available), as long as I, my family, etc, can get the vaccine and be safe, I care much less about your (dumb? uninformed??) choice to refuse the vax. Now, your bad choices affect only yourself and those ‘refusers’ like you.

    My assumption is that what will happen is: 1. The vaccine becomes available. 2. Many people will refuse. (Science deniers, a segment of black Americans who look to history for reasons not to trust US governmental attempts to give them vax, etc) 3. Those groups will then suffer far more deaths and serious illnesses than the population at large. 4. And at some point, they will say to themselves, “Wow, we’re really hurting ourselves. I’m changing my mind about this.”

    If my kids are safe, and my parents are safe, and my friends are safe, and they can’t be hurt by poor life choices made by other people, then I’m all for giving people that freedom to make dumb or poor choices. It’s why I support the right of an adult to smoke cigarettes, or drink alcohol, or own 30 guns, or eat only junk food. And why adults should be free to ignore seat belt laws and helmet laws. (As long as they sign a waiver giving up the rights to health care for resulting injuries and illnesses.)

    1. Don Nico
      December.8.2020 at 6:33 pm

      Hear, hear !

    2. Stephen Lathrop
      December.8.2020 at 6:43 pm

      Just curious. Anyone know if military vaccination programs are specifically authorized by Congress, or are they enforced as a matter of executive necessity, or what? If someone is in the military, and doesn’t want a vaccination, is there any elaborate legal process which has to be completed before he gets it? Does any of that have any relevance to what might happen in a contagion emergency, under a proclamation of marshal law?

    3. Stephen Lathrop
      December.8.2020 at 7:03 pm

      Now, your bad choices affect only yourself and those ‘refusers’ like you.

      I doubt that situation will ever be available. Won’t there will always be folks who for medical reasons cannot be exposed to certain vaccines?

      For the sake of argument, assume new Covid vaccines work great for everyone with a typical immune system. But assume also that for folks predisposed to autoimmune disease, the new vaccines sometimes (maybe fairly often) activate the immune system as they are supposed to, but with autoimmune attacks as a side effect, and cytokine storms which can permanently injure them, or kill them. What then?

      I don’t know if that could even happen, but it worries me because if it can happen I might be one of those people. I am looking forward to hearing far more detailed information about how many folks with autoimmune diseases, and which diseases, have been included in the safety trials.

      Assume that some immune-compromised people have been included, without ill effects. What is the right legal posture if that number is not sufficient to furnish a statistically reliable result proving safety for that population?

    4. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      December.8.2020 at 7:28 pm

      ” If my kids are safe, and my parents are safe, and my friends are safe, and they can’t be hurt by poor life choices made by other people, then I’m all for giving people that freedom to make dumb or poor choices. ”

      No doctors, nurses, orderlies, paramedics, etc. in your family?

  2. Ben_
    December.8.2020 at 6:53 pm

    I predict an attempt to make it mandatory relatively early.

    There’s a whole culture of toxic narcissists who look for any opportunity to try to force others to be like themselves in whatever way. If people resist being forced, that gives the narcissists exactly what they love most: a chance to look down on and name-call the proles and to proclaim themselves even more virtuous by comparison.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      December.8.2020 at 7:32 pm

      Lethally reckless
      jerks’ mantra: ‘nobody can
      tell me what to do’

      Better people should
      disregard preferences
      of sl@ck-j@wed losers

      How do these yahoos
      abide stop signs, center lines,
      drunken driving laws?

  3. Tom Donahue
    December.8.2020 at 7:06 pm

    You assume the purpose of the bill is the rational distribution of resources. That’s not the purpose of the bill. The purpose of the bill, like many such bills, is grandstanding and the hopes of a brief mention that the politician was “doing something” on a local news station.

  4. Stephen Lathrop
    December.8.2020 at 7:07 pm

    Mandatory Vaccination Plans Seem Premature, Until All Willing Recipients Are Vaccinated

    World-wide? In my nation? In my state? In my city or town? In my workplace? In my school? Does it matter?

