The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Proposed Bill in New York Legislature Would Mandate COVID-19 Vaccinations

There is no option to pay a fine rather than receiving the vaccination.

|

Last month I wrote two posts about the precise holding of Jacobson v. Massachusetts. That case did not uphold the state's power to forcibly vaccinate a person. Rather, Justice Harlan's 115-year old opinion affirmed that the state could offer people a choice between paying a nominal fine and receiving the vaccine. Justice Gorsuch echoed my understanding of Jacobson in Diocese. And I haven't seen anything to the contrary written elsewhere. If you'd like to dive deeper, I discussed Jacobson on the Lawfare podcast.

Earlier this week, a bill was introduced in the New York legislature that would impose an actual COVID-19 mandate. It provides, in part:

. . . if public health officials determine that residents of the state are not developing sufficient immunity from COVID-19, the department shall mandate vaccination for all individuals or groups of individuals who, as shown by clinical data, are proven to be safe to receive such vaccine.

This bill does not say that the failure to receive the vaccination is a crime, which can be punished by a fine, or even incarceration. The statute says that the "department shall mandate vaccination." In this context, shall means must. To paraphrase the controlling opinion in NFIB v. Sebelius, "The most straightforward reading of the mandate is that it commands individuals" to receive the vaccine. There is no possible saving construction here. This bill authorizes the government to jab a person in the arm with a vaccine.

Jacobson does not provide support for this law. Again, the law at issue in Jacobson was not a true mandate. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court's opinion in Commonwealth v. Jacobson "[i]f a person should deem it important that vaccination should not be performed in his case, and the authorities should think otherwise, it is not in their power to vaccinate him by force, and the worst that could happen to him under the statute would be the payment of the penalty of $5."

Diocese thankfully cleansed Jacobson from the judicial cannot with respect to lockdown cases. I hope judges do not lazily cite Jacobson in a future vaccination cases. If you want a precedent about the state forcibly performing medical procedures on people to promote the common good, look to Justice Holmes's opinion in Buck v. Bell. Justice Blackmun cited Holmes for that precise proposition in Roe.

And what about a Free Exercise challenge? The bill does include a "medical exemption," but it lacks any religious exemption. Would this rule still be one of general applicability? I need to give this issue some thought.

NEXT: Political Discrimination Lawsuit Against Apple Can Go Forward

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. TwelveInchPianist
    December.8.2020 at 3:47 pm

    “Jacobson does not provide support for this law.”

    But some of Jacobson’s progeny support it quite well.

  2. AmosArch
    December.8.2020 at 3:52 pm

    There is no good reason for forced vaccinations. If you want to be resistant you can get one. If not don’t. The very young are resistant to covid to the point of lottery odds so they don’t have that excuse this time. This is pure power mongering over bodily autonomy that is supposedly so sacred.

  3. Orbital Mechanic
    December.8.2020 at 3:52 pm

    Is there mandatory compensation for people who end up damaged by side effects due to the mandated vaccine?

    No? In that case no thanks. This law should not go forward.

    1. Commenter_XY
      December.8.2020 at 4:04 pm

      Great point….had not thought of that one = mandatory compensation for people who end up damaged by side effects due to the mandated vaccine

      1. Kazinski
        December.8.2020 at 4:22 pm

        There is already the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, which is a no fault fund established to compensate people injured by most vaccines that have FDA approval.

        So that shouldn’t be a factor.

  4. Aladdin's Carpet
    December.8.2020 at 4:04 pm

    Sigh … again, NFIB v. Sebelius only discussed prohibiting mandates at the federal level, not the state level. The commerce clause does not extend to individual mandates.

    But commerce clause arguments do not apply to states. Otherwise states would only be able to regulate interstate commerce, which makes no sense! The purpose of the clause was to prevent states from doing that by putting it at the federal level.

    For example, NFIB didn’t invalidate Romneycare.

    Now, I might be open to extending commerce clause limitations to the states, if done carefully (amendments weren’t meant to fully define the scope of liberty, so arguably there ought to be more to the 14th than incorporation) but there is currently zero precedent in favor of such a rule.

    So unless you have an expansive view of the 14th amendment, it is difficult to argue why such a mandate won’t be constitutional. Gorsuch’s citation of Jacobson discussed an issue of religious liberty. Religious liberty is incorporated against the states. But limitations on a general mandate isn’t.

Please to post comments