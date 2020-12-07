The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Tip for Law Students (and Young Lawyers) on Formatting Decisions

"Plagiarize! Only be sure always to call it please 'research.'"

|

A student asked me how to structure the Table of Authorities in a brief that we'll be filing in a particular state court—whether the Table of Authorities should have all the cases together in one Cases section (which many courts require) or have in-state cases in a separate section from out-of-state cases (which some courts call for), perhaps further broken down by court.

The commonly (and correctly) recommended answers to such questions, of course, are:

  1. Check the rules.
  2. Ask local counsel.
  3. Call the clerk of court's office.

But sometimes the rules don't give the answer, and you don't want to take up local counsel's time (or the time of the clerk's office) with the question. So there's another option:

  1. Figure out what the top firms are in the state, and then search in Westlaw (or Lexis or Bloomberg) for briefs filed in the relevant court by those firms.

Here, it turns out that they put the cases together in one section, so that's how we'll be doing it. There is safety in numbers.

Naturally, this might not be the optimal solution if it costs money to do the Westlaw search, but law students have free Westlaw access, and many firms have a flat-rate plan. Just remember what your mother asked you when you wanted to do what your junior high school classmates did: "If everyone was going to jump off the bridge, would you do that, too?" When it comes to legal formatting conventions, the answer is, "Yes."

It's similar to what H.W. Fowler wrote about pronunciation:

The ambition to do better than our neighbours is in many departments of life a virtue; in pronunciation it is a vice; there the only right ambition is to do as our neighbours.

Of course, as Fowler notes, the one needs to consider who counts as "our neighbours" for this purpose, which is why I recommend following the top firms. Or, elaborating on the response to your mother, "Yes, if all the cool kids are doing it."

(The subtitle, of course, is from the great Tom Lehrer; but remember, you borrow from your friend in Minsk only if you're filing in Belarus courts.)

NEXT: Would serving as Solicitor General help or hurt a SCOTUS shortlist member's prospects for the Supreme Court?

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. captcrisis
    December.7.2020 at 12:42 pm

    If you want to look like you’re doing a good job, imitate the “top” firms. Actually doing a good job is another matter.

  2. bernard11
    December.7.2020 at 12:44 pm

    Actually, Lehrer’s victim is in Dnepropetrovsk.

    1. NotAnExtremist
      December.7.2020 at 1:01 pm

      True, but he has a friend in Minsk, who has a friend in Pinsk…

  3. Bob from Ohio
    December.7.2020 at 12:48 pm

    No Anglo-American lawyer has done original work since 1066.

    1. KenveeB
      December.7.2020 at 12:57 pm

      I’ve had to tell new lawyers that plagiarism is for law school. As practicing lawyers, we copy a LOT. There’s no need to reinvent the wheel on a basic motion or a standard of review.

  4. KenveeB
    December.7.2020 at 12:56 pm

    My experience has been that judges don’t care HOW you format cites, only that you are actually making citations and being accurate about them.

  5. loki13
    December.7.2020 at 12:57 pm

    It’s funny, because of the transition.

    For UG and law school, you are told, repeatedly and often, NEVER PLAGIARIZE. Do not even come close to that boundary. Ever. In fact, in law school you are often reminded that plagiarism is one of those things that can keep you from ever becoming an attorney (character & fitness).

    But if you’re a practicing attorney, all you do is plagiarize. You plagiarize yourself. You plagiarize other attorneys at your firm. You plagiarize other attorneys at other firms.

    The only sin you can have is to waste your client’s money by drafting something from scratch. When you get wet-behind-the-ears associates, this is something you have to drum into them. “NEVER, EVER, EVER start writing from scratch- this firm has a document management system, so learn to use it. I guarantee that someone else has written a motion for extension for time.” Heh.

    Of attorney “errors” and “typos” I would estimate that at least 70% come from copying from a prior filing and forgetting to change something.

  6. apedad
    December.7.2020 at 1:05 pm

    You don’t have software that can format documents?

Please to post comments