Coronavirus Deaths Return to March/April Levels in Europe, U.S.

Here is the data from the Europe Center for Disease Prevention and Control; the blue bars are the totals for Europe (note that the dates are in the European format, DD/MM/YYYY):

And here is the data from Worldometers site for the U.S.:

As you can see, the U.S. daily numbers (the grey bars) are comparable to the April peak, though the 7-day rolling average (the brown line) isn't yet up there. The per capita numbers in Europe (which has a population of about 2.25 times the U.S.'s) are a bit higher than in the U.S., though over the Summer they were much lower. Let's hope those vaccines we're hearing about are coming soon ….

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Brett Bellmore
    December.3.2020 at 10:13 am

    I think it’s worth pointing out that the states that were hardest hit early on are NOT seeing any real second peak. The second peak is only showing up in states that did fairly well in early suppression efforts.

    This suggests that Covid deaths in each state will probably all converge on roughly the same number eventually, barring an effective vaccine being distributed sometime soon.

  2. Michael Masinter
    December.3.2020 at 10:21 am

    Trump’s silence continues to be deafening. The virus and its ever rising hospitalization and death toll are not fake news. He can’t change the outcome of the election he lost, but he can still encourage people to follow public heath guidelines as the next holiday season approaches. But that would be so out of what passes for character.

