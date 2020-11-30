Can't Seal a Case Just Because the Parties Settled

The parties in Woods v. Rocky Vista Univ. (a disability discrimination claim brought by a student against a university) asked for the docket to be sealed:

2. On May 19, 2020, Plaintiff filed a Complaint with Jury Demand [ECF No. 01] in

this matter. 3. On November 17, 2020, the Parties entered into a Confidential Settlement

Agreement and General Release ("Agreement") in the above-captioned matter. 4. On November 20, 2020, the Parties filed a Joint Stipulation of Dismissal with

Prejudice [ECF No. 32]. 5. As part of the consideration described in the Agreement, the Parties agreed to file

a joint motion requesting that the Court restrict access to the records in this lawsuit. Additionally, the public has no valid interest in the contents of these records. 6. Pursuant to D.C.COLO.LCivR 7.2, the parties request that entire proceeding related

to the above-captioned matter be deemed a Level 1 Restriction, allowing only access by the parties and the Court….

No, Judge Daniel D. Domenico held today:

The parties request that this case be restricted, but they have failed to (1) show that a private interest in restriction outweighs the presumption of public access to court filings; (2) identify a clearly defined, serious injury that will result if access is not restricted; and (3) explain why there is no less-restrictive means available than complete restriction of the case. See D.C.COLO.LCivR 7.2.

Seems quite right to me, even when the case went no further than the filing of the complaint and then the settlement, as the Second Circuit held in Bernstein v. Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann (2016):