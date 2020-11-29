France's Highest Court Orders Easing of Church Attendance Limits

Reuters (Gilles Guillaume & Antony Paone) reports that the court (the State Council) "ordered the government to review a law limiting the number of people in churches during religious services to 30":

"The claimants are right in saying that the measure is disproportionate in light of protecting the public's health … thus it is a serious and illegal infringement on the freedom of worship," the council said….

"No other activity is limited by such a limitation regardless of surface area," [the Conference of French Bishops] said.

Catholic organisations are proposing to allow churches to utilise 30% of their seating capacity.