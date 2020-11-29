The Volokh Conspiracy

2016 and 2020: Progressives Counted Their SCOTUS Chickens Before They Hatched

Garlandfreude?

|

Flash back to October 2016. Justice Scalia's seat was vacant. Hillary Clinton was almost President-elect. And a quasi-conservative majority would soon be a thing of the past. Forget Merrick Garland. The Court would now have a permanent liberal majority for a generation. And progressives were ecstatic. Conservative precedents like HellerCitizens UnitedShelby County, and others cases were on the chopping block. Originalism was dead. And then election day happened. Trump won and appointed Justice Gorsuch to the Court. Then, Justice Kennedy retired, and was replaced by Justice Kavanaugh.

Now, flash back to September 2020. Joe Biden was almost President-elect. He would be ushered into Congress by a blue wave. Large majorities in both houses of Congress would eliminate the filibuster, and pass "Court Reform" legislation. Nine is a good number, but eleven is better. Conservative precedents like HellerCitizens UnitedShelby County, and others cases were once again on the chopping block. But once again, things did not go according to plan. Justice Ginsburg passed away. President Trump filled the vacancy with Justice Barrett. Biden won the election, but there was no blue wave. The Democratic majority shrank. And, best case scenario, the Democrats will have 50 votes in the Senate. "Court Reform" is off the table, at least for the next two, and probably four years.

This loss must be so difficult, because victory was so close. For the second election cycle in a row, progressives counted their SCOTUS chickens before they hatched. I don't take joy in this loss–call it Garlandfreude. Instead, I take away an important lesson. Over the next two-to-four years, when progressives criticize the Court–as they certainly will–I will frame their criticism in terms of what could have been. Every Kagan dissent could have been a Kagan majority. Every Gorsuch concurrence could have been a Gorsuch dissent. Every conservative cert grant should have been a cert denied. Every circuit vacancy that remains vacant should have been filled with a shortlister. Every conservative circuit en banc opinion should have been a conservative dissental. And so on.

Conservatives can commiserate. Stevens. O'Connor. Bork. Ginsburg. Kennedy. Souter. Roberts. Victory was so close, they could taste it. And so on.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Brett Bellmore
    November.29.2020 at 5:41 pm

    “Nine is a good number, but eleven is better.”

    Was anybody talking about 11? The talk I heard was of 15.

    1. Rat on a train
      November.29.2020 at 6:02 pm

      Why go from a 5-4 to a 6-5? Too risky. It needs to be at least 10-5 to allow for the occasional defection or two.

  2. Rat on a train
    November.29.2020 at 5:59 pm

    Now, flash back to September 2016.
    2020

    1. MikeM
      November.29.2020 at 6:05 pm

      Yes… that’s a typo that makes the article *very* hard to parse!

  3. AmosArch
    November.29.2020 at 6:02 pm

    The last like 20x conservatives should get a majority a justice flips over and the Court has essentially been 4.5 vs 4.5 since forever ago. I don’t see why progs whine and stamp their feet so much about the Supreme Court, I certainly would be happy with this if the same thing had happened where truckloads of supposedly leftist judges were dumped in to no avail.

    Its the left’s penchant for drama and hysterics where every minor setback is the end of the world. Take our current President who has basically policy wise been a moderate but if you read the news you’d think Hitler and Stalin had a baby. Or how they rend their garments over how the world would fall apart over Trump reversing this or that Obama policy that had only existed for 5 years.

  4. Jimmy the Dane
    November.29.2020 at 6:15 pm

    Part of the progressive problem is that they create this congratulatory feedback loop. They did in 2016 thinking that Clinton was going to win and it wasn’t even going to be close. They did it in 2020 by declaring that there would be a massive Dem wave leaving the Republicans as a permanent minority, only part of the penance the American people would have to pay for daring to vote in Trump.

    Instead we all know 2016, and 2020 faired slightly better but not by much. They almost lost the House and while the Senate hangs in the balance, I think chances are likely that Republicans win one seat. And then you have 2022 which will bring the real possibility of losing the House. Sure they got the White House, but I don’t know what that will mean. It will take 4 years to figure out regulations that Trump shredded and thanks to precedent set by their overlawyering they will also have to fight nationwide injunctions the entire way.

    Should be a fun time for the next few years.

