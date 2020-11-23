The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Guns

Apple's Chief Security Officer + Santa Clara County Sheriff's Officials Indicted for Concealed Carry License Bribery

California is one of nine states that leaves law enforcement with broad discretion to decide whether to grant a license.

|

The Santa Clara County D.A.'s Office released this statement today:

County Undersheriff, Sheriff's Captain, Local Businessman, and Apple's Chief Security Officer Charged with Bribery for CCW Licenses

A grand jury has issued two indictments​ charging the Santa Clara County Undersheriff, a previously indicted sheriff's captain, a local business owner, and the head of Global Security for Apple, Inc. with bribery.

Undersheriff Rick Sung, 48, and Captain James Jensen, 43, are accused of requesting bribes for concealed firearms (CCW) licenses, while insurance broker Harpreet Chadha, 49, and Apple's Chief Security Officer Thomas Moyer, 50, are accused of offering bribes to get them.

The defendants will be arraigned on January 11, 2021 at the Hall of Justice in San Jose. If convicted, the defendants could receive prison time.

DA Jeff Rosen said: "Undersheriff Sung and Captain Jensen treated CCW licenses as commodities and found willing buyers. Bribe seekers should be reported to the District Attorney's Office, not rewarded with compliance."

The two-year investigation by the District Attorney's Office revealed that Undersheriff Sung, aided by Captain Jensen in one instance, held up the issuance of CCW licenses, refusing to release them until the applicants gave something of value.

In the case of four CCW licenses withheld from Apple employees, Undersheriff Sung and Cpt. Jensen managed to extract from Thomas Moyer a promise that Apple would donate iPads to the Sheriff's Office. The promised donation of 200 iPads worth close to $70,000 was scuttled at the eleventh hour just after August 2, 2019, when Sung and Moyer learned of the search warrant that the District Attorney's Office executed at the Sheriff's Office seizing all its CCW license records.

In the case of the CCW license withheld from Harpreet Chadha, Sung managed to extract from Chadha a promise of $6,000 worth of luxury box seat tickets to a San Jose Sharks hockey game at the SAP Center on Valentine's Day 2019. Sheriff Laurie Smith's family members and some of her biggest political supporters held a small celebration of her re-election as Sheriff in the suite.

The various fees required to obtain a CCW license generally total between $200 and $400. Under state law, it is a crime to carry a concealed firearm without a CCW license. Although state law requires that the applicant demonstrate "good cause" for the license, in addition to completing a firearms course and having good moral character, the sheriff has broad discretion in determining who should qualify.

The may-issue states today are California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island (though I've heard mixed things on just how available permits are in Connecticut, Delaware, and Rhode Island). In 1986, this roughly 80%-20% split in favor of broad concealed carry rights was roughly 80%-20% in the opposite direction; one of the key gun control stories of the last 35 years has been the decontrol of concealed carry. Here is the Wikipedia map of the rules as of 2019, county-by-county; it seems generally right, though I can't speak for all the details:

("Constitutional carry" refers to concealed carry being allowed without a license; shall-issue refers to a regime where law enforcement is required to issue a license so long as the recipient is a law-abiding adult who satisfies some largely objective criteria.)

NEXT: Classes #27: Modern Substantive Due Process II and Property Final Exam Review

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. MollyGodiva
    November.23.2020 at 7:40 pm

    We need a national concealed carry license that would have a requirement to have at least 16 hours of in person training. States would be allowed to have less stringent requirements, but not more.

    1. John Cuyle
      November.23.2020 at 7:56 pm

      We need states to do that full faith and credit thing and treat concealed carry permits from other states the way they do drivers’ permits or marriage permits.

      1. MollyGodiva
        November.23.2020 at 8:02 pm

        Maybe, but some states reasonably want people who CC to undergo a background check, and some want training. It is fair to keep those.

        1. Aktenberg78
          November.23.2020 at 8:11 pm

          Every state’s permit requires a background check. Stop lying.

          And I’m okay with training provided that gay men need training and a license to have sodomy. Maybe they can be taught how to wear condoms.

          1. MollyGodiva
            November.23.2020 at 8:15 pm

            Constitutional carry states do not have any checks or paperwork at all.

  2. Cal Cetín
    November.23.2020 at 7:47 pm

    “Bribe seekers should be reported to the District Attorney’s Office, not rewarded with compliance.”

    Did the victims have a crystal ball telling them that the DA would decide to prosecute? What assurance did they have?

  3. Pavel Petrovich
    November.23.2020 at 7:53 pm

    Gonna need a license to exercise 1A soon….the jewish administration of Biden will bury the Constitution.

    1. MollyGodiva
      November.23.2020 at 8:01 pm

      Wow. You are an antisemitic shit.

  4. Aktenberg78
    November.23.2020 at 8:10 pm

    Anyone participating in an unconstitutional may issue scheme should be prosecuted for violating civil rights. And no, it’s unconstitutional because the text of the 2nd Amendment is clear. I don’t care about what any judges in the mold of Ruth Bader Ginsburg (may her memory not be a blessing, and may pork fat be poured on her grave for eternity) ruled.

    1. Sebastian Cremmington
      November.23.2020 at 8:21 pm

      According to Kavanaugh’s “text and tradition” standard—traditionally pro-2A states have heavily regulated handguns outside the home so that means states can regulate concealed carry. Now, we do have a right to open carry but it too can be regulated fairly liberally. And another issue with open carry is what appears to have happened with Kyle Rittenhouse in which a suicidal homeless man appears to have instigated a suicide by cop situation because Rittenhouse was open carrying…so with more mentally ill homeless people I would be very careful about open carrying even though we have that right.

  5. Bored Lawyer
    November.23.2020 at 8:21 pm

    Gee, it’s almost like granting unfettered discretion to local authorities to grant licenses to an activity the public wants to do leads to corruption. Who could have predicted that?

    1. KevinP
      November.23.2020 at 8:25 pm

      It’s a feature, not a bug.

  6. Charles Nichols - CRTC
    November.23.2020 at 8:24 pm

    Please explain to the class how shall-issue concealed carry can be “Constitutional carry” when concealed carry is not a constitutional right. Certainly not under the Federal Constitution, and I doubt under any state’s constitution, let alone those labeled as constitutional carry.

    You wrote, “Constitutional carry” refers to concealed carry being allowed without a license…”

    Please visit my website – https://CaliforniaOpenCarry.com

    1. MollyGodiva
      November.23.2020 at 8:34 pm

      “Constitutional carry” is a political marketing term, albeit a good one.

  7. Harvey Mosley
    November.23.2020 at 8:37 pm

    Let me get this straight. Government agents solicit a bribe for a permit on a Constitutional right and the citizen who pays the bribe gets arrested?

Please to post comments