State Election Results 2020

Nice summary from the National Conference of State Legislatures.

|

See here, with a before and after map of partisan control (the after map is above). Some highlights:

On average, 12 chambers change party in each general election cycle. This time? It's four—including 2019's shift for the Virginia House and Senate (from R to D) and this year's New Hampshire [shift from D to R in both houses]. That means over the two-year cycle, the parties came to a draw….

Going into the election, of the nation's 7,383 legislators, 3,820 (52%) were Republicans; 3,436 (47%) were Democrats, 82 (including all 49 senators in Nebraska) were either independents or from another party, and 45 seats were vacant. Democrats have not held a majority of seats in the nation's legislatures since the 2010 election, when Republicans took the lead.

[O]f the 98 chambers that have partisan control, 61 are held by Republicans, and 37 by Democrats. [The Nebraska Unicameral is officially nonpartisan, but is in practice majority Republican.-EV] …

Factoring governors in, far more state governments are divided than legislatures. The GOP gained control of all three power positions in two states this year: New Hampshire and Montana, where the new Republican governor replaced the outgoing Democratic governor.  That gives the GOP 23 states, compared to the Democrats' control of 15 states. In 11 states, one power position is held by a different party than the other two. Eleven is the lowest split government control since 1952. In the 2000s, the number of splits was always 20 or higher.

In total, three-fourths of states have governors and legislatures of the same party, a sign that ticket-splitting may be waning nationwide….

When 2020 census data lands in state capitols next year it kicks off a year or more of redistricting. In most states, legislatures are the traditional seat of redistricting authority.

When legislatures redraw maps, the majority party controls the process, and in most states, the governor has veto power. Because redistricting is such a coveted responsibility, both parties cared more than ever about legislative outcomes this year. But—as said before—little changed and that means Republicans are in the catbird seat.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Deontologist
    November.17.2020 at 8:39 pm

    Romney was right about the ACB confirmation: America is fundamentally a center-right country, and deserves a conservative Supreme Court. Hence his vote to confirm ACB.

    So much for liberals “winning” the culture wars.

    1. Sebastian Cremmington
      November.17.2020 at 8:46 pm

      I disagree, and the evidence is Obamacare being popular in the Trumpiest states like West Virginia and Kentucky and Louisiana, and Florida voting 60% for a $15 minimum wage. So I think Democrats were on a course to win big in February but the lockdowns and protests probably cost Democrats quite a few seats. I think we are a slightly left of center country with Governor John Bel Edwards being the personification of where the country is on the political spectrum.

      1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
        November.17.2020 at 8:47 pm

        Go read Big White Ghetto and see why. Welfare corrupts everyone.

        1. Sebastian Cremmington
          November.17.2020 at 8:58 pm

          I don’t think it’s about welfare, I think it’s just common sense to want to provide all Americans with basic health care which is what Obamacare does. And my opinion is that any American that has a job should at a minimum be able to shop at Walmart. So a globalist like David Perdue spent his career creating jobs in China and then in the swan song of his career became the CEO of Dollar General in order to further develop their Chinese supply chains AND then exploit the carnage left behind by selling crap to the poor saps whose jobs he shipped to China. So I would like to see dollar stores go out of business because I want working Americans to make enough to have a comfortable and healthy life…and if that takes a $15/hr minimum wage I am fine with that although I am certainly open to other options.

          1. Squirrelloid
            November.17.2020 at 9:16 pm

            $15 minimum wage just means everything will increase in price, because workers who formerly made more than minimum wage will also demand wage increases, and prices will need to increase to compensate. Longterm, best case, it’ll be no net change in price:wage parity. Short term, people who were making more than minimum wage lose out big time, as the price of goods will be able to adjust faster than wages will.

            Of course, it probably won’t be the best case, because wages elsewhere didn’t change. So it’ll also lead to jobs leaving wherever established ridiculous minimum wages. I suppose if you like your out-sourcing to china, you can have more of it.

            Idiots who think massively jumping the minimum wage actually benefits workers don’t understand how economics works or even what money is.

            And it really isn’t common sense to massively subsidize health insurance, but then, it’s just more stupidity piled on the heap of stupidity that is federal intervention in healthcare markets. It’s hard to see what good alternatives look like when there’s that much stupid in the way.

  2. captcrisis
    November.17.2020 at 8:47 pm

    The red areas are mostly desert and crops.

