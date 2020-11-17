The Volokh Conspiracy

Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Election Monitoring

From the Philadelphia Inquirer (Jeremy Roebuck):

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Republican monitors observing vote counting in Philadelphia were given sufficient access under state law to view the proceedings…. [T]he court overturned a lower court decision that ordered monitors with President Donald Trump's campaign be allowed within six feet of tables where ballots were being tallied.

In its opinion, the Supreme Court found that the Philadelphia Board of Elections complied with requirements for observer access from the moment the first votes were counted.

"We conclude the board did not act contrary to the law in fashioning its regulations governing the positioning of candidate representatives," Justice Debra Todd wrote for the majority. "Critically, we find the board's regulations … were reasonable."

The majority opinion seems to be a pretty technical discussion of Pennsylvania state election law; one short dissenting opinion would have rejected the appeal on the grounds that it was moot, and another short dissent also argued that the trial courts order requiring closer access was valid. In any case, I thought I'd pass these along in case readers are interested. Thanks to Howard Bashman (How Appealing) for the pointer.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. loki13
    November.17.2020 at 4:32 pm

    Trump’s team loses another challenge.

    In other news, water is still wet.

    1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
      November.17.2020 at 4:41 pm

      The fix was already in, the dems were prepared. I give them credit for being so sly.

  2. Brett Bellmore
    November.17.2020 at 4:33 pm

    Well, hardly shocking.

    Clearly “observing” from a great distance doesn’t accomplish the purpose of election observing, but given that the PA supreme court had already declared that ballots had to be counted regardless of whether they actually had matching signatures, I’m not sure what the observers were there to observe. Ballots being tossed in the circular file?

    The ruling wouldn’t even mandate sufficient view of the process to notice THAT.

    Basically, the PA supreme court shut down the security measures, and left nothing for the observers to do. The observers might as well have been blindfolded for all the good they could do, so the court saw no point in letting them actually be close enough to see things.

    I find myself again wondering if they were actively trying to make sure the losing side would have no reason to trust the outcome of the count. I can’t for the life of me think what they’d have done differently if that had been the goal.

    1. Armchair Lawyer
      November.17.2020 at 4:37 pm

      The PA Supreme Court is embarrassingly partisan in its behavior.

    2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      November.17.2020 at 4:52 pm

      The observers might as well have been blindfolded for all the good they could do

      That’s not what ‘Justice is blind’ is supposed to mean.

  3. Armchair Lawyer
    November.17.2020 at 4:36 pm

    That’s a mockery of the the spirit of the law.

    Clearly the law is meant for the observers to actually be able to observe the process. But under the court’s interpretation, the observers can be blindfolded and turned in the other direction over 100 feet away, and still be “present” in the room.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      November.17.2020 at 4:54 pm

      Here’s an idea PA is free to use: have cameras recording the entire process, live streamed and recorded, available for the entire world to watch and download and inspect at their leisure.

      If enough people complain about the procedure for specific time stamps or specific ballots, redo those ballots, slower. Or budget a certain amount and start reprocessing the ballots and time frames with the most complaints. Or people who complain can put up money for redoing ballots; suppose they charge $10 per ballot, then ten people could put up $1 apiece, or 1000 people could put up a penny apiece.

  4. Sidney r finkel
    November.17.2020 at 4:52 pm

    Amazing set of conclusions on the ability to observe from commentators who, as nearly as I can tell, were not even in the room where the votes were being counted (or in the city or in the state) Yet they somehow know with certainty that the observers were able and unable to observe.

    Wow, its a miracle!!

    Seriously, ultimately you have to trust somebody and that somebody is the court system. Of course for diehard Trumpers, that trust apparently only takes place when the decisions are in their favor.

Please to post comments