The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Free Speech

Biden Transition Team Member's Op-Ed on "Why America Needs a Hate Speech Law"

Richard Stengel published that argument in the Washington Post last year.

|

Richard Stengel, the Biden transition team "agency review team lead" for the U.S. Agency for Global Media (the agency that's in charge of the Voice of America and similar outlets), had an op-ed last year in the Washington Post (David Harsanyi (National Review) was the first to note this, I think, several days ago). An excerpt:

Even the most sophisticated Arab diplomats that I dealt with did not understand why the First Amendment allows someone to burn a Koran. Why, they asked me, would you ever want to protect that?

It's a fair question. Yes, the First Amendment protects the "thought that we hate," but it should not protect hateful speech that can cause violence by one group against another. In an age when everyone has a megaphone, that seems like a design flaw….

Since World War II, many nations have passed [hate speech] laws to curb the incitement of racial and religious hatred…. In general, hate speech is speech that attacks and insults people on the basis of race, religion, ethnic origin and sexual orientation.

I think it's time to consider these statutes. The modern standard of dangerous speech comes from Brandenburg v. Ohio (1969) and holds that speech that directly incites "imminent lawless action" or is likely to do so can be restricted. Domestic terrorists such as Dylann Roof and Omar Mateen and the El Paso shooter were consumers of hate speech. Speech doesn't pull the trigger, but does anyone seriously doubt that such hateful speech creates a climate where such acts are more likely? …

Why shouldn't the states experiment with their own version of hate speech statutes to penalize speech that deliberately insults people based on religion, race, ethnicity and sexual orientation?

It seems to me that the events of the past several years only highlight how dangerous it would be to give a future Biden Administration, or a future Trump Administration, or state governments left, right, or center the power to suppress ideas because they view them as "hateful" or "attack[ing] and insult[ing] people" on particular bases.

That is especially clear, I think, as to religion, the example with which Mr. Stengel starts: Religions are ideologies, and adherents to those religions at least nominally subscribe to certain views, not just of otherworldly questions but also about what should be done on this Earth. Like all ideologies, they should be debated and sometimes "attacked" (even when the "attacks" may look like "insults"). My sense as to Islam is that it (like Christianity) is too broad and varied a set of denominations to merit most of the broad attacks that I've seen on it. But particular sects (or denominations or streams, if you prefer) of Islam, like particular Christian sects, may well deserve quite sharp criticism.

And of course this is true even of insulting messages, such as Koran-burning and the like. Such expression is too broad for my tastes, much as is flag-burning; but the view that it expresses, which is that Islam generally (at least in most of its forms) is a contemptible ideology, must be just as protected as the view that capitalism or Communism or conservative evangelical Christianity is a contemptible ideology.

As to "race" or "ethnicity" we know of course just how many policies can be labeled by some as "racist" (e.g., prohibitions on race-based affirmative action); likewise, consider how much speech could be labeled by the government as "creat[ing] a climate where [violent] acts are more likely."

This "bad tendency" test, as to speech that created a climate where draft resistance and revolution was more likely, was what the Court used in the 1910s and 1920s, before it was reversed. Brandenburg v. Ohio was indeed the culmination of that reversal. Returning to that test, though now aimed at speech that is supposedly racist or ethnically bigoted or religiously bigoted or anti-gay, would allow the government to suppress a vast range of legitimate criticism (related to crime, policing, immigration, employment law, infectious disease, foreign policy, and more) on the grounds that it "create[s]" a bad "climate."

Indeed, just for an example of just how much speech can "create[] a climate where [violent] acts are more likely," consider the facts of Wisconsin v. Mitchell (1993), the Supreme Court's leading "hate crimes" (not "hate speech") case, which upheld Todd Mitchell's enhanced sentence based on Mitchell's having chosen his target based on the target's race:

On the evening of October 7, 1989, a group of young black men and boys, including Mitchell, gathered at an apartment complex in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Several members of the group discussed a scene from the motion picture "Mississippi Burning," in which a white man beat a young black boy who was praying.

The group moved outside and Mitchell asked them: "'Do you all feel hyped up to move on some white people?'" Shortly thereafter, a young white boy approached the group on the opposite side of the street where they were standing. As the boy walked by, Mitchell said: "'You all want to fuck somebody up? There goes a white boy; go get him.'" Mitchell counted to three and pointed in the boy's direction. The group ran toward the boy, beat him severely, and stole his tennis shoes. The boy was rendered unconscious and remained in a coma for four days.

Note, of course, that Stengel isn't just after, say, racial epithets: He wants to suppress ideas, ideas that he thinks are dangerous, and that the government will label dangerous. To his credit, he at least doesn't pretend that his proposals are consistent with First Amendment law (there is no "hate speech" exception to the First Amendment, see below). He just wants the Supreme Court to cut back First Amendment law to give the government this power. Time will tell how many others within a Biden-Harris Administration will take a similar view.

NEXT: Why Do We Call Ourselves "The Volokh Conspiracy"?

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Reformed Trombonist
    November.17.2020 at 2:12 pm

    I’ve noticed that everybody who disrespects freedom of speech seem to be enjoying theirs.

  2. Pavel Petrovich
    November.17.2020 at 2:15 pm

    Hate speech laws are not American. The King likes such laws banning speech hated by the monarch. Europe has hate speech laws because of the jews. Face reality, the clowns pushing hate speech laws in USSA are either jews or puppets of the jews (paid). Why are their state laws against boycotting Israel? Because jews hate boycotts. The Bill of Rights is a target of the jews. Life was good before 1881. Jewish undermining of USA is a bad thing that must be hated. 1A expresses the hatred, 2A defends all.

  3. Longtobefree
    November.17.2020 at 2:28 pm

    To many, the democratic party platform is hate speech.

  4. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    November.17.2020 at 2:32 pm

    Domestic terrorists such as Dylann Roof and Omar Mateen and the El Paso shooter were consumers of hate speech.

    I bet if he were to revisit that line today, he’d leave out the Burn Loot Murder crowd as consumers and producers of hate speech.

  5. TwelveInchPianist
    November.17.2020 at 2:44 pm

    Your speech is violence, our violence is speech.

  6. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    November.17.2020 at 2:55 pm

    The Volokh Conspiracy engages in partisan, viewpoint-driven censorship . . . and also offers pointers on the importance of free expression!

    Some people might decry this blog’s lack of diversity, describing it as a White, male, movement conservative blog . . . but those people would disregard the ample diversity in (1) what this blog preaches for others and (2) how this blog conducts itself.

  7. Variant
    November.17.2020 at 3:05 pm

    The one thing that will prevent this is the solid originalists the Trump administration has appointed the last four years, and the fact that the Republicans have managed to hold the Senate to prevent court packing.

    If you don’t believe me, just listen to an RBG interview. Her line of thinking firmly believes that it is the job of the court to evolve the constitution to reflect a changing society. She says it unabashedly, and many of her colleagues agree. All it takes is five of them to dramatically change the meaning of any part of our constitution, including the right to free speech.

  8. Brett Bellmore
    November.17.2020 at 3:17 pm

    I guess that, now that it looks like Trump is safely defeated, it’s considered acceptable to notice that his opponent is an authoritarian threat to every enumerated civil liberty in the Bill of Rights?

  9. Commenter_XY
    November.17.2020 at 3:20 pm

    This is crazy. Now Biden’s appointee Stengel would like to do away with free speech he doesn’t like? Will we now see regulatory rules governing what speech can be punished by federal agencies?

    This is the Leper’s Bell for doing away with 1A speech protection.

    This kind of thinking never ends well. Ever. We need more talking, not less.

  10. Kazinski
    November.17.2020 at 3:23 pm

    What’s the difference between flag burning and Koran burning?

    People were up in arms about flag burning before the Supreme Court ruled it was speech, not conduct, and no matter how you felt about the flag then you’d better suck it up and live with it.

    The argument has already been settled by the Supreme Court and legislation will not reverse that.

Please to post comments