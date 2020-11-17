Why Do We Call Ourselves "The Volokh Conspiracy"?

The Volokh Conspiracy

A few people have asked why I named this blog The Volokh Conspiracy. The blog began back in 2002 as The Volokh Brothers, but when I realized I wanted us to grow, I had to change the last word.

I thought "The Volokh Gang," but then I thought some people might see it as derivative of the then-running political talk show "Capital Gang." I thought "The Volokh Group," but then I thought some people might see it as derivative of "The McLaughlin Group." I also realized that the names were derivative of those shows, so I consciously looked for something different.

Conspiracy struck me as unusual, memorable and a little (okay, only a little) amusing. First, I liked the incongruity of a conspiracy actually publicly announcing itself as a conspiracy. Second, it echoed "The Vast Right-Wing Conspiracy," to which we belong, and also "The Jewish Conspiracy," to which most of the charter members and since then many of the more recent members have also belonged. But at the same time, as a self-chosen label, it also slightly mocked the term (just as many conservatives' embrace of the label "The Vast Right-Wing Conspiracy" slightly mocks the term, which was apparently popularized by Hillary Clinton).

So that's how it came about, and I think it's worked well for us. Some people might be a bit put off by it, and think we're connected to some conspiracy theory (though people who distribute conspiracy theories, in my experience, don't call themselves a conspiracy); or they might just think it a bit undignified (which I suppose it is). On the other hand, it does seem memorable; on balance, I think it's done us more good than harm. And in any event it's how we're known, so there's no changing now.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Commenter_XY
    November.17.2020 at 11:27 am

    Well Professor…I am glad you started it. I have learned a lot about law coming here.

  2. Sebastian Cremmington
    November.17.2020 at 11:33 am

    I just did a refresher on the Capital Gang and McGlaughin Group…apparently American had a political pundit drought because the two shows had the same group of pundits!?! I remember when America had a handful sports pundits and a few political pundits and Coke cost fifty cents…simpler times.

  3. Bored Lawyer
    November.17.2020 at 11:42 am

    (just as many conservatives’ embrace of the label “The Vast Right-Wing Conspiracy” slightly mocks the term, which was apparently popularized by Hillary Clinton).

    It deserves more than mockery. It was one of the most mendacious things she ever said, and that is saying something.

    A conspiracy, by definition, is an agreement between two or more people to commit a crime. It usually involves joint efforts to achieve a common goal. As a lawyer, she knows that well.

    An agreement to do something legitimate is not a conspiracy, although it may involve joint effort. Planning a birthday party is not a conspiracy, even if it involves multiple parties agreeing to do their part.

    She called the opposition to her husband a conspiracy. In her mind, political opposition is a crime. That’s all you need to know about her.

    1. Sebastian Cremmington
      November.17.2020 at 11:45 am

      Is the Deep State real??

    2. bernard11
      November.17.2020 at 11:52 am

      Isn’t it Trump and his cultists, not Clinton, who consider the opposition criminals?

      Unlike them she certainly wasn’t alleging that her opponents, or her husband’s, should be “locked up.”

      1. Bored Lawyer
        November.17.2020 at 12:06 pm

        (1) No.

        (2) For violations of the U.S. criminal code. Which she got off because of her position.

  4. Krayt
    November.17.2020 at 11:58 am

    just as many conservatives’ embrace of the label “The Vast Right-Wing Conspiracy” slightly mocks the term, which was apparently popularized by Hillary Clinton

    I got the feeling at the time she was just mocking the right wing’s “vast left wing conspiracy” claims, so I have to disagree that it was particularly mendacious in context.

  5. cmcc_aus
    November.17.2020 at 12:03 pm

    As to whether an agreement to do something ‘legitimate’ is a conspiracy, “Honi sois qui mal y pense” — shame on him who thinks evil of it.

  6. JohnW in Md
    November.17.2020 at 12:03 pm

    “We like The Volokh Conspiracy because it is a lot more fun than the other conspiracies!”
    “Well, we like The Volokh Conspiracy because it has a third less dignity than the other conspiracies!”
    “More fun!”
    “Less dignity!”
    “More fun!”
    “Less dignity!”

    I see vast marketing opportunities, stretching to the horizon…

