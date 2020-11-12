The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Free Speech

L.A. Suburban School District Forbids To Kill a Mockingbird, Of Mice and Men, and More in High School Readings

Other excluded books: Huckleberry Finn, The Cay, and Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry.

|

The L.A. Times (Dorany Pineda) reports:

During a virtual meeting on Sept. 9, middle and high school English teachers in the Burbank Unified School District received a bit of surprising news: Until further notice, they would not be allowed to teach some of the books on their curriculum.

Five novels had been challenged in Burbank: Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird," Mark Twain's "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn," John Steinbeck's "Of Mice and Men," Theodore Taylor's "The Cay" and Mildred D. Taylor's Newbery Medal-winning young-adult classic "Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry."

The challenges came from four parents (three of them Black) for alleged potential harm to the public-school district's roughly 400 Black students [2.6% of the total enrollment]. All but "Huckleberry Finn" have been required reading in the BUSD….

And at its root, it stems from a painful personal story. Destiny Helligar, now 15 and in high school, recently told her mom about an incident that took place when she was a student at David Starr Jordan Middle School. According to Destiny's mother, Carmenita Helligar, a white student approached Destiny in math class using a racial taunt including the N-word, which he'd learned from reading "Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry."

Another time, a different boy went up to Destiny and other students and said: "My family used to own your family and now I want a dollar from each of you for the week." When the principal was notified, the boy's excuse was that he had read it in class—also in "Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry." …

[T]he parents' objections are not merely over language. They also worry about the way these books portray Black history and the lessons they might impart to modern readers.

"The Cay" and "Huckleberry Finn" feature white children learning from the suffering and wisdom of older Black men. "To Kill a Mockingbird" famously stars Atticus Finch, a white lawyer who defends a Black man accused of raping a white woman. Its white-savior story line reads much differently nearly 60 years after its publication.

"Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry" may have instigated Helligar's complaint, but it is something of an outlier. Narrated by a young Black girl growing up in the South during the Great Depression and Jim Crow era, it's the only novel on the list by a Black author….

I don't think the decision violates the First Amendment. A public school district may decide what to include in its curriculum, and that decision could be made by the school board rather than by teachers. Public universities have a long tradition of faculty control over what is taught and how it is taught, and various court cases recognize that; but in public K-12 school, the tradition is of administrative control, and court cases recognize that, too.

Nonetheless, these particular decisions strike me as unwise and narrow-minded, and they show just how broad a range of great literature can be excluded. The objection isn't just that the books include racial slurs (though I don't think books should be excluded for that). It's that some sophomoric students may read a book about slavery and use it to insult the descendant of slaves; how are you going to avoid that by excluding books, unless you exclude all books that mention American slavery? It's that the books "feature white children learning from the suffering and wisdom of older Black men"; but don't we want all children to learn to be open to the wisdom of people from all races? It's that books show whites trying to help blacks who are being oppressed; but aren't we trying to teach members of majority groups (and, I hope, of minority groups) that they should stand up for oppressed minorities? A pretty poor move by the School District, it seems to me.

NEXT: Pennsylvania Court Orders That Certain Ballots May Not Legally Be Counted

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Sebastian Cremmington
    November.12.2020 at 5:22 pm

    I once worked with a young woman from Holland that spoke English without any accent, so she was foreign but if you spoke with her for just a short time you wouldn’t know she was foreign and I remember not uncommonly people would walk away from an interaction with her thinking she was a moron because she didn’t know an idiom or like who Johnny Bench was. So just think about jokes (spoiler alert)—Americans often invoke Lennie killing the rabbit when and joking around. How can we communicate with a younger generation if their culture is very different from our culture?!?

  2. A Guy
    November.12.2020 at 5:31 pm

    I agree this is ridiculous, the smarter idea would be, and I’ve seen this in a few districts, teach the books alongside more modern criticism of the books and alongside similar works set in different eras. Teachers are supposed to teach. If you as a parent with pull on the schoolboard didn’t like the lessons imparted from previous teachings, I think its fair to ask that the books be taught better. Just removing the books from the curriculum forces you to lose that opportunity.

  3. Don Nico
    November.12.2020 at 5:32 pm

    Farhenheit 451 is fast approaching

  4. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    November.12.2020 at 5:36 pm

    ” A pretty poor move by the School District, it seems to me. ”

    Equally important: What is the School District’s opinion concerning the Volokh Conspiracy’s documented record of repeated, partisan, viewpoint-based censorship?

    THE VOLOKH CONSPIRACY
    This White, male, conservative
    blog has operated for
    125 DAYS
    without using a vile racial slur
    and has operated for
    566 DAYS
    without engaging in partisan,
    viewpoint-driven censorship
    (so far as we are aware).

    Carry on, Conspirators.

    1. mulched
      November.12.2020 at 5:47 pm

      Damn. I expected this to be the first post. Get your shit together.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
        November.12.2020 at 5:51 pm

        I just can’t seem to make any progress with the deplorable clingers who frequent this blog.

        The Biden presidency will provide some consolation.

    2. Bored Lawyer
      November.12.2020 at 5:51 pm

      “Equally important:”

      Nope.

  5. Ben_
    November.12.2020 at 5:36 pm

    Leftist scolds finally complete the arc of transformation into fundamentalist religious book burners. Protect kids from those impure thoughts!

    Now we need a new Pleasantville where these kids and their neighbors discover they don’t have to always be petrified with fear and they can just have truthful conversations with each other without experiencing trauma.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      November.12.2020 at 5:50 pm

      Prof. Volokh doesn’t seem to have much to say about the routine prudish authoritarianism or systematic viewpoint-driven censorship at conservative-controlled schools (or blogs, including this one) . . . but never tires of ankle-nipping aimed at public schools, mainstream private schools, and other non-conservative institutions.

  6. bernard11
    November.12.2020 at 5:39 pm

    I approve of this post.

    Leave Huckleberry Finn alone, you idiots.

    Educate the students who misinterpret the books. That’s your job.

    1. Sebastian Cremmington
      November.12.2020 at 5:59 pm

      I too approve of this post, but the best example of a work of art that should be censored is the movie “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”…the Yunioshi character ruins the entire movie. In fact some film school students should attempt to fix the movie through editing and maybe a few news shots.

  7. Bored Lawyer
    November.12.2020 at 5:43 pm

    but don’t we want all children to learn to be open to the wisdom of people from all races?

    No, they don’t. We want to force-feed them the woke line, and think of everything else as evil, racist doctrine.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      November.12.2020 at 5:50 pm

      Statists hate independent thought and action. Of course they don’t want students to learn for themselves!

  8. Bob from Ohio
    November.12.2020 at 5:44 pm

    N-word, which he’d learned from listening to a hip hop station for 15 minutes.

  9. Rev. O.T. Medal
    November.12.2020 at 5:47 pm

    “Dort wo man Bücher verbrennt, verbrennt man auch am Ende Menschen.” — Heinrich Heine

  10. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    November.12.2020 at 5:49 pm

    More than anything else, this illustrates the folly of monopolistic, one size fits all, schooling; sure there are private schools, but parents have to pay for the public schools too. Best would be eliminating government schools altogether, leaving everyone with vouchers, but second best would be providing the vouchers and making it dead easy to switch to private schools.

  11. rsteinmetz
    November.12.2020 at 6:04 pm

    I’m not familiar with “Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry.” As I understand it is a novel written in 1976 by an African-American Woman specifically for young adults and likely specifically African American young adults, presumably to teach them something about the world they live in.

    I’m too old to have read it when it was age appropriate and I think young adult novels are generally a dumbed down abomination only slightly less horrible than the movies they spawn.

Please to post comments