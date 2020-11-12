The Volokh Conspiracy

Pennsylvania Court Orders That Certain Ballots May Not Legally Be Counted

"[T]he state may not count ballots where the voters needed to provide proof of identification and failed to do so by Nov. 9," despite the Pennsylvania Secretary of State's attempt to extend the deadline to Nov. 12.

|

The order is here (Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. v. Boockvar):

Respondent Kathy Boockvar, in her official capacity as Secretary of the Commonwealth, lacked statutory authority to issue the November 1, 2020, guidance to Respondents County Boards of Elections insofar as that guidance purported to change the deadline in … the Pennsylvania Election Code … for certain electors to verify proof of identification ….

{In Pennsylvania Democratic Party v. Boockvar, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court exercised its extraordinary jurisdiction to adopt a three-day extension of the received-by deadline for absentee and mail-in ballots for the 2020 General Election, thereby allowing Respondents County Boards of Elections to count all such ballots that were postmarked by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020, and received by the County Boards no later than 5:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020.

Secretary Boockvar's interpretation of the Supreme Court's decision as requiring a corresponding three-day extension of the proof of identification deadline highlights the cascading effect that altering one deadline in the Election Code can have on other statutory deadlines. Mindful of this, the petitioners in Pennsylvania Democratic Party, i.e. , the Pennsylvania Democratic Party and several Democratic elected officials and candidates, asserted that the Supreme Court "has the authority to alter [post-election] deadlines to be consistent with the relief granted" in that case. The petitioners' observation persuades the Court that an amendment of the Supreme Court's order is necessary to achieve Secretary Boockvar's objective.}

[T]he Court hereby ORDERS that Respondents County Boards of Elections are enjoined from counting any ballots that have been segregated pursuant to paragraph 1 of this Court's order dated November 5, 2020 ….

Here is the explanation from Ronn Blitzer (Fox News):;

A Pennsylvania judge ruled in favor of the Trump campaign Thursday, ordering that the state may not count ballots where the voters needed to provide proof of identification and failed to do so by Nov. 9.

State law said that voters have until six days after the election—this year that was Nov. 9—to cure problems regarding a lack of proof of identification. After the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that mail-in ballots could be accepted three days after Election Day, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar submitted guidance that said proof of identification could be provided up until Nov. 12, which is six days from the ballot acceptance deadline. That guidance was issued two days before Election Day….

[The court's decision] was in line with the Trump campaign's argument, which was that there was no basis in the state's law to extend the identification deadline, and that Boockvar did not have the power to unilaterally change it.

I don't know enough about Pennsylvania law to opine on whether the decision is correct; and I can't speak about whether this order, coupled with any other requests that might be pending, would affect the bottom-line result in the election. But I thought readers might be interested in seeing the order, so I'm passing it along.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    November.12.2020 at 4:05 pm

    None of the relevant votes has been counted yet, so a Republican judge disenfranchising a few dozen people who submitted formal identification documents in response to a challenge between Nov. 9 and Nov. 12 will affect neither Pres.-elect Biden’s 55,000 vote (and growing) lead nor his entitlement to Pennsylvania’s 20 Electoral College delegates.

    For those who follow such things, the Commonwealth Court bench is dominated by Republicans, but the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has but two Republicans (one of whom was a pity appointment by a Democratic governor).

    1. frankg
      November.12.2020 at 4:20 pm

      correct!

  2. DaivdBehar
    November.12.2020 at 4:10 pm

    Loads of phony ballots were shipped into Philadelphia, with the windows papered over to avoid detection of massive voter fraud. Democrat operatives blocked Republican poll watchers from entering the counting rooms. The votes of illegals, of dead people, and of disabled people, whose votes were guided by Democratic Party employees, were submitted.

    1. Snorkle
      November.12.2020 at 4:17 pm

      Prove it.

      1. DaivdBehar
        November.12.2020 at 4:29 pm

        The Trump campaign will be doing so. They have the witnesses.

        1. ah....Clem
          November.12.2020 at 4:36 pm

          Sure they will. Right after they get Mexico to pay for the wall, announce their health insurance plan that’s been two weeks away, and release Trump’s tax returns.

          I hope you’re not this credulous when you get those emails from Nigerian princes.

      2. ah....Clem
        November.12.2020 at 4:33 pm

        Oh, come on.

        He read it on the internet, or saw something on YouTube, or got an email from his uncle in ALL CAPS with FW: FW: FW: FW: in the subject line.

        It has to be true. What more proof do you need?

    2. frankg
      November.12.2020 at 4:20 pm

      incorrect

  3. Commenter_XY
    November.12.2020 at 4:16 pm

    Unless I am missing something, this judge is stating the PA Supreme Court needs to modify their earlier order to grant Secretary Boockvar the statutory authority to extend a deadline for new voter identity verification by three days. Should not be a problem for the PA Supreme Court to modify their order; then the votes get counted. Seems kind of routine to me.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      November.12.2020 at 4:20 pm

      The Supreme Court may not bother. It’s over.

    2. ah....Clem
      November.12.2020 at 4:42 pm

      That’s my reading too. But I don’t know that the PA Supreme Court will extend the deadline – I assume Secretary Boockvar would have to appeal, and the court would have to agree to hear it.

      In any case, it doesn’t sound like many votes, and it won’t change the current tally since the ballots in question haven’t been counted (yet).

  4. rsteinmetz
    November.12.2020 at 4:31 pm

    I’m curious where the Pennsylvania Supreme Court got its “extraordinary jurisdiction”, is that part of the Pennsylvania election law?

    I notice the opinion is styled “Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, Middle District”. I also wonder how the Supreme Court has districts.

  5. ReaderY
    November.12.2020 at 4:42 pm

    The Commonwealth Court judge apparently interpreted “The Supreme Court has authority” to mean only the Supreme Court has authority, and a Commonwealth Court judge doesn’t.

    As Commenter_XY noted, it doesn’t really matter very much. If it makes a difference, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court is going to hear and decide the matter anyway. And if only a relatively small number of votes are involved, they may not bother and it won’t make a difference.

Please to post comments