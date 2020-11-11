The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
SmartNews App
If you've used it, how have you liked it?
In recent months, much of our traffic has come via the SmartNews app, not far behind the traffic we get via Google, and sometimes ahead of Google. I've just downloaded the app, but I read most of my news online and on the phone, so I haven't gotten much experience with it; online reviews, though, seem quite positive, and obviously lots of people are using it.
Have you folks used it, and what do you think about it?