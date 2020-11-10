The Volokh Conspiracy

The Filter Bubble (with SF Author/Futurist David Brin, Prof. Jane Bambauer, Prof. Mark Lemley, Prof. Ted Parson, and Me)

Our video is now posted.

My fellow panelists and I had a great conversation about this Friday:

The Filter Bubble: What's the Problem, and what (if anything) should be done about it? Social media and other online information sources are charged with creating "filter bubbles": sheltered clusters of people with similar views, which foster polarized opinions and partisan zeal, degrade civility, and destabilize politics. Is this phenomenon real? Is it new? How does it work? And if its effects are that bad, how can they be fixed?

And now the recording is online; just click here. (David Brin is missing in the image reproduced here, and I look like I'm falling asleep, but both David and an awake version of me appear on the video itself.)

 

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    November.10.2020 at 3:47 pm

    “SHOW MORE” on the youtube page leaves out David Brin.

  2. Bubba Jones
    November.10.2020 at 3:48 pm

    Perhaps the problem is the opposite?

    “Forever” we lived in happy little bubbles, blissfully unperturbed by those crazy people who vote wrong every 4 years.

    Now we are subjected to wrongthink 24/7.

    Maybe the problem isn’t the bubble, but the fact that this bubble now gets a steady dose of the worst ideas from all the other bubbles.

    Make the bubbles stronger, not weaker…

