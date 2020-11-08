The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: November 8, 1994
11/8/1994: U.S. v. Lopez argued.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
11/8/1994: U.S. v. Lopez argued.
A Biden presidency and a GOP Senate could keep the left out of power for years.
Portland’s protesters aren’t going to fade away after the election, but are they stuck in a rut?
This isn't fraud. This isn't a scheme to steal the election. It is the very predictable outcome of the president's own words and actions.
Third-party voters tend to sit out elections without third-party choices.
The only person he needs to convince is himself.