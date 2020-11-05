The Volokh Conspiracy

Election 2020

Our Curious Electoral System

Nebraska (!) may well turn out to have provided the critical vote for a Biden victory

|

As I write this, several news outlets (including Fox News) are calling AZ for Biden, giving him 264 Electoral Votes.  Four states remain outstanding—NV, PA, GA, and NC.  Each has 6 or more EVs, so if he wins any of them, he wins the election. And at the moment, at least, he is the odds-on favorite in three of the four; at Bovada.lv, he's listed as a 9 to 5 favorite in GA (i.e. $9 wins you $5) and a 5 to 1 favorite in both NV and PA. Trump needs a four-state parlay to come in to get him to 270, and it doesn't look like he'll make it.

Thank you, Nebraska!!  Nebraska is one of only two states—ME is the other—that does not allocate its EVs on a winner-take-all basis.  [The fact that all other states have—independently, through their own state electoral laws—chosen to use winner-take-all for their EVs is one of the most consequential features of our electoral system, rather remarkable given how little attention it receives; if all of the states used some form of proportional allocation, for instance, we would have, in effect, a national popular vote for president.]

But Nebraska awards two of its EVs to the statewide winner of the popular vote, and one EV each to each of the state's three congressional districts. In 2016, Trump won all five of Nebraska's EVs. This year, however, Biden carried the 2d District—encompassing Omaha and environs.

If Biden ends up carrying only NV of the four remaining states, he'll win, but only by the slimmest of possible margins: 270-268.  Without the vote from the 2d District, it's a tie, 269-269, at which point the election would go to the House. And in the House—which, under Article II of the Constitution, votes on a state-by-state basis—Trump would almost certainly win.

Because of the voters in the 2d District, things look a LOT less uncertain at this moment than they otherwise would have.  And while I am pretty confident that Biden will win PA or GA to make this discussion moot, it is somehow invigorating to consider the irony that voters in the reddest of red states may well end up having awarded the presidency to Joe Biden.

[h/t to Prof. Abner Greene, who first brought the possibility that the 2d District would prove decisive to my attention several weeks ago.]

 

David Post is currently an Adjunct Scholar at the Cato Institute, and was previously a professor at Beasley School of Law at Temple University.

  1. Brett Bellmore
    November.5.2020 at 9:05 am

    “including Fox News”

    After this election, does anybody care who Fox News calls a state for? They’ve been absurd. I think they called Arizona with a couple percent reporting, they sat on other states long after Trump had unassailable leads.

    I can only conclude that they chose Chris Wallace and Donna Brazile to run their elections desk because they were tired of being known as a conservative outlet, and Tuesday night was their coming out party.

    1. David Post
      November.5.2020 at 9:12 am

      Brett Bellmore: Is there some sort of a rebellion brewing against Fox News for not hewing closely enough to the Trump line? I wasn’t aware of that, though I’d be interested to hear more. You think they were tilting towards Biden all along?

      1. Brett Bellmore
        November.5.2020 at 9:29 am

        They were barely middle of the road in 2016, and Murdock has been handing control over to his kids. So, yes, it’s been widely expected for several years that Fox would stop being a conservative outlet.

        Why would a conservative outlet pick Democrats to run their election desk? Let alone hire those two?

        And if you were watching the returns, you saw them call Arizona for Biden absurdly early. Even CNN thought Fox was jumping the gun there.

        I think they’ve severed their ties to the right, at this point.

        1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
          November.5.2020 at 9:45 am

          What is your opinion of Pres. Trump’s declaration that he was “hereby claiming” the electoral votes of Pennsylvania?

    2. CJColucci
      November.5.2020 at 9:13 am

      You, or anyone else, could “conclude” a lot of other possibilities, That they would trash their business model is not the likeliest of them.

    3. Martinned
      November.5.2020 at 9:14 am

      When Rupert Murdoch gets a call from Trump complaining about the Fox election coverage and basically tells him to f*ck off, that seems like a potential turning point in US history…

      1. David Post
        November.5.2020 at 9:16 am

        Do we know that happened? I agree – that would be a turning point in US history.

        1. Martinned
          November.5.2020 at 9:21 am

          I’m not sure which newspaper to link to, but that story is pretty widely reported.

      2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        November.5.2020 at 9:24 am

        It would be as consequential a turning point in US history as you calling it a turning point is a turning point.

        Man, the exaggerations going on here … you two have exaggerated more over this than anyone in the world has ever exaggerated anything.

        Tell me, if Nebraska had voted differently, or Murdoch not said what you claim, would either of you have still called those non-events “turning points”?

        Good grief.

        1. Martinned
          November.5.2020 at 9:30 am

          No, a turning point that didn’t happen isn’t a turning point.

          But the founding of Fox News in the mid-90s, together with Newt Gingrich’s Contract with America around the same time, are what set the conservative movement in America on its path towards Trump (and, who knows, beyond). So just like that was, in retrospect, a turning point, so would be the end of one of those two things.

          1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
            November.5.2020 at 9:43 am

            You have such weak standards for “turning point” that you can’t even recognize sarcasm and hyperbole when it’s staring you right in the face.

            Maybe it would be a turning point if you did recognize it for once.

          2. Brett Bellmore
            November.5.2020 at 9:49 am

            In a sense the Contract with America led to Trump, but probably not how you think.

            In ’94, a huge coalition of gun rights and pro-life activists engineered Republicans winning Congress. I know, I was part of that. Wore out more than one pair of shoes that year, going door to door.

            Hardly anyone had even heard of Gingrich’s “Contract” prior to the election, and it certainly wasn’t what drove that election. It was single interest activists working outside the Republican party.

            So, Gingrich claims the credit for his “Contract” as an excuse for not acknowledging the activists’ efforts. The Contract became an excuse to ignore the activists’ priorities. To not do anything on the topics of abortion or gun rights.

            Then, and this is the critical part, comes his “I never promised we’d pass any of this, just that it would get voted on.” They managed the votes on the Contract items to make sure they were defeated!

            It was at that moment that the Republican party’s activist base finally understood that the GOP had been pulling a bait and switch on them. Hadn’t been honestly defeated in previous efforts to advance conservative causes, had been taking dives. It’s hard to disguise taking a dive when you suddenly have the majority…

            The GOP leadership have been fighting off insurgencies ever since. Trump was just the latest and most successful.

    4. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      November.5.2020 at 9:44 am

      Delusional, embittered, whining clingers are among my favorite culture war casualties.

    5. Jason Cavanaugh
      November.5.2020 at 10:07 am

      Well, your recollection of when they called AZ is wrong.

      “That mirage of victory was pierced when Fox News called Arizona for former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. at 11:20 p.m., with just 73 percent of the state’s vote counted.”

      Unless 73 percent is now ‘a couple percent’ in Trumpland?

  2. WJack
    November.5.2020 at 9:18 am

    In any event, a convincing demonstration over the past few years of the power of propaganda pumps, i.e., the NYTs, WP, CBS, et al.

  3. Martinned
    November.5.2020 at 9:18 am

    In general, it is unfortunate how similar the institutional setup of US states are. Given that they’re supposed to be laboratories of democracy, etc., you’d hope for a bit more experimentation and variation. IIRC, Nebraska is the only state without a senate. (Why TF does Alaska need a senate???) Only Georgia has a run-off for (some? all?) offices, while Maine now seems to have introduced ranked voting. Not a single state has a parliamentary system anymore.

    Without diversity at state level, many Americans will be reluctant to reform anything at the federal level, because they’ve never experienced any alternatives up close.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      November.5.2020 at 9:38 am

      Blame that on the Supreme court. They’ve dramatically curtailed the freedom states had to internally organize themselves.

      States used to have Houses and Senates because they were organized along the same lines as the federal government: House by population, Senate by territory. Then the Supreme court came along and declared the exact design of the federal government unconstitutional on the state level. Granted, after that, having two chambers of your state legislature was kind of pointless.

      And PR has been severely limited by Supreme court rulings treating it as a form of minority disenfranchisement, and, I believe, there’s a federal law prohibiting its use for Congressional elections.

      1. Martinned
        November.5.2020 at 9:48 am

        Like you said, after Reynolds v. Sims having a state senate doesn’t make much sense anymore. But then, before that it wouldn’t have made much sense in anyway, since the point of a senate is to capture some of the geographic heterogeneity in politics within the jurisdiction in a way that the other house of the legislature doesn’t. But if you’re going to elect both houses using single-member districts, what’s the point? For example, it’s not like California Republicans need a senate to get their voices heard, they hold 18 seats out of 80 in the assembly. So elect them using different methodologies, or stick with one.

        I didn’t realise the Supreme Court had ever said anything about PR. How on earth is PR a form of minority disenfranchisement, since the whole attraction of the system is that it allows for more than two parties to get elected to the legislature???

        Still, none of this prevents a state from empowering the legislature to hire and fire the governor and his cabinet at will. Yet we haven’t seen that in quite some time.

        1. Brett Bellmore
          November.5.2020 at 9:51 am

          PR makes gerrymandering impossible, and “minority majority” districts are, let’s face it, gerrymandering.

          1. Martinned
            November.5.2020 at 9:56 am

            #Facepalm. It looks like even the judiciary could do with a lesson in comparative constitutionalism.

      2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
        November.5.2020 at 9:49 am

        The next two years should be fascinating with respect to Puerto Rico. Democrats will propose statehood; Republicans will oppose it, with plenty of awkward phrasings and the occasional bigoted slur thrown in. Then, when Puerto Rico becomes a state, we’ll get to see what Puerto Ricans think of Republicans.

        1. Brett Bellmore
          November.5.2020 at 9:53 am

          Puerto Rico isn’t going to become a state if Puerto Ricans have any say in the matter. Plurality opinion in P.R. is in favor of the status quo, the only thing less popular than statehood is independence, which is why that referendum a few days ago made independence the only alternative to statehood.

          1. Martinned
            November.5.2020 at 9:59 am

            Did you miss this week’s referendum?

            https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2020/11/3/21546911/live-results-puerto-rico-statehood-referendum?__c=1

            (And no, I’m still not in favour of referendums.)

            1. Brett Bellmore
              November.5.2020 at 10:12 am

              “That referendum of a few days ago”? No, I didn’t miss it.

              But I am quite familiar with the sort of things the Statehood party gets up to in these referendums, so I bothered to read the actual law that created it.

              A “No” vote would have initiated negotiations for independence. That’s the only reason “Yes” got 52% of the vote.

              1. Martinned
                November.5.2020 at 10:17 am

                Yes, that’s why I don’t favour referendums. But it does mean that you can’t say that the “Plurality opinion in P.R. is in favor [sic] of the status quo” without a few more ifs and buts.

      3. Aktenberg78
        November.5.2020 at 9:52 am

        PR?

        1. Brett Bellmore
          November.5.2020 at 9:54 am

          Proportional Representation.

          1. Aktenberg78
            November.5.2020 at 10:13 am

            Yes. You can’t create push minorities into one district to weaken their power, but MUST if it strengthens their power. LOL

  4. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    November.5.2020 at 9:20 am

    NO NO NO.

    No single state provided the “critical” votes. How innumerate are all you people who think one state ran it over the top, or one justice provided the fifth vote?

    Sportsball games may work that way, especially baseball in a tied game in extra innings. Most things simply do not work that way.

    1. Martinned
      November.5.2020 at 9:26 am

      And yet as a matter of maths/polisci, not all votes are equally likely to be decisive: http://www.stat.columbia.edu/~gelman/research/published/STS027.pdf

      (Note that this is not a boring matter of different numbers of electors in each state, but a question of how likely states are or aren’t to vote together, put someone over the top, etc.)

  5. Bored Lawyer
    November.5.2020 at 9:20 am

    I have posted here before, that IMO, the Electoral College should be reformed, probably by Constitutional Amendment, to require states to allocate all of their Electoral votes proportionate to the voting in that state. This would immediately make all (or almost all) of the states competitive.

    1. Martinned
      November.5.2020 at 9:23 am

      Yes. Allocating them by congressional district just gives you swing districts rather than swing states, and makes presidential elections susceptible to gerrymandering.

    2. Goat
      November.5.2020 at 9:26 am

      If there’s ever enough support to amend the electoral college it will be to remove it entirely.

      No more 18th-century Rube Goldberg machines deciding the presidency please.

      1. Martinned
        November.5.2020 at 9:27 am

        Bored Lawyer’s proposal would keep the conservative advantage intact, and for that reason might pass in circumstances where complete abolition of the Electoral College might not.

        1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
          November.5.2020 at 9:55 am

          When Republicans are no longer clinging to control of Texas, they’ll be howling for abolition of the Electoral College.

          California + Texas + New York + Illinois = hit it, guys .

  6. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    November.5.2020 at 9:43 am

    “If all of the states used some form of proportional allocation, for instance, we would have, in effect, a national popular vote for president.”

    That is not nearly true, professor. Proportional allocation would largely constitute a line-drawing competition.

  7. Rossami
    November.5.2020 at 9:44 am

    No, we would not “have in effect a national popular vote” though the results would be closer. If we retained the Electoral College but all states allocated as do Maine and Nebraska, you’d still have a bias in favor of the smaller states and/or more rural constituencies – which is an intended consequence of the Electoral College process and one that we should retain.

    However if all states allocated, I think it would eliminate much of the “swing state” phenomenon and likely incent candidates to campaign more broadly. I’m in favor of it but not because it does anything like the national popular vote.

    Note: A comment above suggests that it would merely move the campaigns from swing states to swing districts. I don’t think that would happen. There’s just not enough reward for campaigning at that level.

    1. Rossami
      November.5.2020 at 9:48 am

      I will concede, however, that it would increase the consequences of and incentive for gerrymandering.

    2. Martinned
      November.5.2020 at 9:55 am

      Daily Kos seems to have done the work on this for the 2016 presidential elections: https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2017/1/30/1627319/-Daily-Kos-Elections-presents-the-2016-presidential-election-results-by-congressional-district

      From eyeballing that histogram, and assuming you wouldn’t campaign somewhere that was D+10 or more or R+10 or more, you’d end up with about 60-70 districts worth visiting. Looking at the map that brings you to some familiar places, like Nevada, Iowa, and Wisconsin, but possibly also to Southern Texas, upstate New York and rural Connecticut.

  8. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    November.5.2020 at 9:58 am

    The most likely method to improve the Electoral College involves enlargement of the House of Representatives by a few hundred positions.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      November.5.2020 at 10:15 am

      Doing that would pretty much guarantee that the Democrats would never control the House again. Small districts would make it impossible to mix enough urban into suburban districts for the Democrats to carry them.

  9. Krychek_2
    November.5.2020 at 10:01 am

    The fact that we have an electoral college means that we are again waiting, two days after the election, to find out who the winner is.

    Biden is currently leading by 3 million popular votes, and without the EC we’d have known the winner yesterday. At this point, the EC does little except throw gasoline onto our dumpster fire politics.

    1. Martinned
      November.5.2020 at 10:07 am

      Playing advocate for the devil: Without the EC you’d have different nominees, since both Parties would nominate candidates that fit best with their policy preferences given a different target for winning. Simplifying, both Parties would nominate someone slightly further to the left than they actually did.

      In that case, they’d still be quite unlikely to end up within 100,000 votes or so of each other, but if they did the sh*t would well and truly hit the fan. Personally I’d just recommend a December re-vote in that situation, but that’s just me.

    2. Jason Cavanaugh
      November.5.2020 at 10:12 am

      Unsurprisingly, your premise is wrong.

      We don’t know the results because in various States, the GOP prevented counting of any ballots until 7am on election day itself, rather than allowing the tabulation of ballots as they arrived.

      The more you know.

    3. Brett Bellmore
      November.5.2020 at 10:18 am

      If it were a popular vote system, you might have different candidates, you would certainly have seen them campaign differently, and the voters would have had different incentives. So there’s no telling what the outcome would have been.

Please to post comments