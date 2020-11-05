Federalist Society Panel on the Free Exercise Clause Next Monday (the 9th), 11 am to 12:15 pm Eastern

This will be part of the free-of-charge online Federalist Society convention:

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Religious Liberties

Religious Liberty and the New Court

11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Prof. Stephanie Barclay, Associate Professor of Law, University of Notre Dame Law

School

Prof. Gerard V. Bradley, Professor of Law, University of Notre Dame Law School

Prof. Eugene Volokh, Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law, University of

California, Los Angeles School of Law

Ms. Lori Windham, Senior Counsel, The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty

Moderator: Hon. Neomi Rao, United States Court of Appeals, District of Columbia

Circuit

My understanding is that Prof. Barclay and Ms. Windham will be on the side of reading the Free Exercise Clause as securing a strong presumption of religious exemptions from generally applicable laws (i.e., applying the Sherbert v. Verner and Wisconsin v. Yoder approach to a wide range of laws), while Prof. Bradley and I will be on the other side (i.e., generally supporting Employment Division v. Smith). Ought to be fun as well as, we hope, enlightening.

Register for the webinars or watch the live streams at https://fedsoc.org/2020nlc.

CLE Instructions are at https://fedsoc.org/nlc-cle (payment is required to get CLE credit, but not if you just want to watch the programs).