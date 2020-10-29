I was reading cases about statutory interpretation and the mischief (for my paper The Mischief Rule) and came across the greatest headnote ever:

When a person borrows a pistol for the purpose of joining in a chase for a bear, returning the pistol soon after the return from the chase, he is not guilty of going armed in the sense of the law.

Moorefield v. State, 73 Tenn. 348 (1880).