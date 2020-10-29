State Can't Push November Election Back to February Based on Death of Third-Party Candidate

Federal law provides that federal Representatives must be elected "[t]he Tuesday next after the 1st Monday in November," though it lets states set "the time for holding elections in any State … for a Representative … to fill a vacancy, whether such vacancy is caused by a failure to elect at the time prescribed by law, or by the death, resignation, or incapacity of a person elected."

Minnesota law provides that, "when a candidate of a 'major political party' dies after the seventy-ninth day before the general election," the vote for that office at the general election should be ignored, and instead there should be a new election on the second Tuesday in February (here, Feb. 9, 2021). In the race for the Second Congressional District of Minnesota, candidate Adam Weeks died on Sept. 21; he "was the candidate of the Legal Marijuana Now Party, which is recognized as a 'major political party' under Minnesota law" because "the party's candidate for state auditor received at least five percent of the statewide vote in 2018."

Is the Minnesota February election scheme constitutional here? No, says last Friday's Eighth Circuit decision in Craig v. Simon (written by Judge Steven Colloton and joined by Judges James Loken and Duane Benton):