Will Robots Cause Mass Unemployment? A Soho Forum Debate

Martin Ford and Antony Sammeroff debate the impact of robotics on the economy

Robotics will soon lead to widespread joblessness and the concentration of wealth in the hands of a few.

That was the resolution of a public debate hosted by the Soho Forum in New York City on January 6, 2020. It featured New York Times bestselling author Martin Ford, arguing the affirmative, versus Antony Sammeroff, spokesperson on economics and environment for the Scottish Libertarian Party. Soho Forum Director Gene Epstein moderated.

It was an Oxford-style debate, in which the audience votes on the resolution at the beginning and end of the event, with many "undecided." The side that gains the most ground is victorious. Sammeroff prevailed in the debate by convincing 19.64 percent of audience members to come over to his side. Ford picked up 2.68 percent. 

Ford is the author of Rise of the Robots: Technology and the Threat of a Jobless Future, Architects of Intelligence: the Truth about AI from the People Building It, and The Lights in the Tunnel: Automation, Accelerating Technology, and the Economy of the Future.

Sammeroff, who argued for the negative, is the author of Universal Basic Income: For and Against and co-host of the Scottish Liberty Podcast.

The Soho Forum, which is sponsored by the Reason Foundation, is a monthly debate series at the SubCulture Theater in Manhattan's East Village.

Produced by John Osterhoudt.

Photo: Brett Raney

  1. IceTrey
    January.17.2020 at 1:25 pm

    If no one has a job how will they buy the things made buy the robots to concentrate wealth in the hands of a few?

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      January.17.2020 at 2:31 pm

      Yah, the simple question they can never answer.

  2. Ben_
    January.17.2020 at 1:25 pm

    It’s yet another super-hyped prediction of the future being used to promote socialism/UBI.

    Forget about whether it will or won’t happen. It’s the future, you don’t know.

    Tell jerks you’re not interested in their self-serving predictions. When the future happens, then we’ll see it. Then it will be real. Then we can formulate a policy to deal with it.

  3. some guy
    January.17.2020 at 1:26 pm

    If it does that doesn’t necessarily mean anybody will be worse off. That concentrating wealth has to come from somebody and there needs to be something you can spend it on. Otherwise, it’s not wealth. If your robot sees to all your needs, then all you need is a robot. And if that robot was made by another robot…

  4. some guy
    January.17.2020 at 1:32 pm

    I see a future where most people are jobless, but the cost of living is essentially zero because the robots do all the work. So a little bit of charity from the wealthy results in most people living in the lap of luxury. Everyone gets a modest home, decent food and full access to high speed internet for media and gaming. All provided by robots.

    Meanwhile the ambitious and wealthy are working in a whole new economy and I won’t even try to guess how it will work.

    1. EscherEnigma
      January.17.2020 at 1:55 pm

      I mean, we have data on this.

      When you take away the need to struggle, people tend to focus on what they want to do.

      So consider anything that people want to do, but don’t because they have to work instead. Art is a common one. Spending time with family/loved ones. Heck, it might actually turn back the fertility curve, since people would have more free time to raise their kids without stress.

      As for the “ambitious and wealthy”, look at what men and women of leisure did during the renaissance. Some engaged in trade, the quest for more money, but many pursued science for it’s own sake. And with the better public education, the number of folks that are going to do so would probably be much higher.

      But that’s provided we get over the transition point: going from a world where welfare is barely enough to get by on, and if you want to live well you have to work, to a world where welfare (from charity or government) is comfortable and only people that want to work do so. That transition has the possibility of being very ugly.

      1. some guy
        January.17.2020 at 2:14 pm

        I agree with you on everything except the transition. I think it will happen surprisingly quickly and peacefully. I think prices will drop faster than employment rates. People getting laid off will feel like they should be worried but won’t be feeling any actual financial pressure. They’ll be confused, if anything. And charity will smooth things out even more. People already give more to charity than ever before. Imagine if suddenly that charity starts going much farther than ever before.

        Of course, I could be wrong. Maybe people will spend their newfound free time watching cable news and start to disbelieve their lying eyes.

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          January.17.2020 at 2:35 pm

          I think you both are too pessimistic / optimistic. People like being active, even if it’s just flipping channels, but for most it is a lot more. People will find things to do or make, other people will like what they do or make, a business opportunity will be noticed, and *poof* there goes another non-unemployed person. Whether their fun is painting Victorians in 11 gaudy colors or making custom electron microscopes, people will find things to do that others will want to purchase. And whether that painting or microscope building is done by robots or humans, it will still be thought of and supervised by humans.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    January.17.2020 at 1:33 pm

    The Democrats are going to elected a robot president?

    1. some guy
      January.17.2020 at 1:40 pm

      Don’t blame me. I voted for Flexo.

    2. Ben_
      January.17.2020 at 1:57 pm

      That explains their willingness to kill all humans.

  6. EscherEnigma
    January.17.2020 at 1:49 pm

    I’m reminded of the Romans and the steam engine.

    Two thousand years ago, some Roman dude had already invented the steam engine. But it was so costly to operate compared to slave labor that it was seen as a toy and nothing more, and as such development was never pushed.

    Modern automation is much the same. The two things that prevent modern automation from reaching the levels we keep predicting is that (A) automation is expensive, and (B) human labor is cheap. Change either of those and automation becomes more likely. And the closer you get to the “break even” point, the faster we’re going to start moving.

    All of which is to say, the kind of mass automation of low-skilled jobs might stay at being “five to ten years away” for the next century. Or it might happen next year.

    And when it happens, we are not going to be prepared, because we’re refusing to prepare now, and when it happens it’ll be too fast to start preparing.

    To be clear, I have no solutions to offer. All the ones that would work would not be socially acceptable. All the socially acceptable ones are like spitting in the wind.

    1. some guy
      January.17.2020 at 1:54 pm

      It will happen eventually, and we won’t be ready for it. But we don’t need to be either. We weren’t ready for the internet, but we’re figuring it out just fine and we’re much better off for it.

      1. EscherEnigma
        January.17.2020 at 2:06 pm

        It must be nice to be an optimist. I hope you’re right. You have not convinced me to think you’re right.

        1. some guy
          January.17.2020 at 2:22 pm

          I’m always cautiously optimistic. I think if you take an unbiased look at history you have to be. Human quality of life has been improving for centuries and the rate of improvement has been accelerating of late. How can you not be optimistic?

          1. EscherEnigma
            January.17.2020 at 2:36 pm

            I’m not pessimistic about the long-term. Sure, we’ll eventually be better then we are.

            I’m pessimistic about getting there. And if you look at history, you see a lot of pain and suffering in periods of disruptive innovation. It may be a boon in the end, but it will ruin lives on the way.

  7. Agammamon
    January.17.2020 at 2:36 pm

    Will Robots Cause Mass Unemployment?

    Yes. If we do it right.

Please to post comments