Civil Rights

Why Violent Protests Backfire

Martin Luther King explained why they are "socially destructive and self-defeating."

|

The writer and activist Vicky Osterweil is the latest and most strident defender of the violence and destruction that have accompanied some of the protests following the death of George Floyd.

Osterweil argues in her new book, In Defense of Looting: A Riotous History of Uncivil Action, that in the last years of Martin Luther King Jr.'s life, as his focus moved beyond desegregation and voting rights and toward promoting socialism, he had a change of heart about looting and destruction as a tool for social change.

"Though he wasn't calling for violent revolution," she writes, "neither was he chastising or rejecting rioters anymore."

Others have pointed to the famous King line, "A riot is the language of the unheard," as a moral justification for the riots of the 1960s.

In reality, King was unwavering in his commitment to nonviolence.

"My hope is that we are going to have a protest like this every summer," said in a 1966 interview with 60 Minutes' Mike Wallace, referencing protests in Chicago that turned violent. "My hope would be that they are nonviolent, because riots are self-defeating and socially destructive."

He tried to make his position crystal clear in that same that interview, saying, "I will never change in my idea that nonviolence is the most potent weapon available to the Negro in his struggle for freedom and justice."  

And less than a year before his death, King delivered a lecture addressing skeptics of nonviolence following the 1967 riots.

"Many people feel that nonviolence as a strategy for social change was cremated in the flames of the urban riots of the last two years," said King, before re-iterating his call for massive, sustained, nonviolent civil disobedience.

"In this world, nonviolence is no longer an option for intellectual analysis; it is an imperative for action."

Violent protests were self-defeating, King argued, because, "every time a riot develops" it makes "a right-wing takeover more likely," helping segregationists like George Wallace gain political power and influence.

Osterweil writes admiringly of the nationwide riots that followed King's assassination as "an act of pure mourning, grief, and rage" that perhaps "felt so natural, so immediate, so appropriate, even those who would normally marvel at their scale fell quiet."

These uprisings are "wildly understudied, theorized, or historicized," she writes, and, "the silence on the part of historians, scholars, and activists has been deafening."

But the Princeton political scientist Omar Wasow has studied the '68 riots in detail and argues that they helped Richard Nixon to beat Democrat Hubert Humphrey in that year's presidential race. As King understood, media coverage was why looting and violence backfired.

"A nonviolent protest today produced a headline about civil rights tomorrow. Whereas when protesters engage in violence that predicted a headline about riots tomorrow, a headline that was much more likely to focus on crime and disorder, and public opinion moves very closely with that," Wasow told Reason's Nick Gillespie in a podcast interview. "The tactics that are employed by protesters can really make a powerful impact on how the media tell the story, which in turn shapes public opinion."

Some media outlets have at times appeared to downplay some violence and destruction, but King's warning and Wasow's research still resonate today as polls show a sharp downward turn in approval ratings of the Black Lives Matter movement in recent weeks—including in Wisconsin, even before riots hit Kenosha.

And Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden seems to fundamentally understand that.

"Rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting," said Biden in a speech in late August.

That might help explain how he's maintained a lead so far against an incumbent who's fanned the flames with his rhetoric, threatening to send the military into the streets to crackdown on protests and riots in early June.

King wasn't excusing riots by describing them as the "language of the unheard." He was imploring observers to acknowledge the unjust conditions that contributed to their emergence in the first place.

The paths forward to social change couldn't be more clear. Persistent, nonviolent resistance tied directly to concrete policy demands, as practiced by Martin Luther King, Jr., who helped achieve historic civil rights legislation; or rioting and looting promoted by activists who believe, "We need to argue for and defend every tactic that might help us to overturn this miserable world of white supremacy, anti-Blackness, cisheteropatriarchy, capitalism, empire, and property."

Produced by Zach Weissmueller; edited by Weissmueller and Regan Taylor; graphics by Lex Villena.

Photo credits: Cees de Boer, CNP AdMedia Newscom; Kheel Center, Gage Skidmore; John Lucia.

Music credits: "Vampire Cop," by Odonis Odonis; "Your Suggestions," by the Unicorn Heads.

Zach Weissmueller is a senior producer at Reason.

  1. I, Woodchipper
    September.11.2020 at 4:26 pm

    That might help explain how he’s maintained a lead so far against an incumbent who’s fanned the flames with his rhetoric, threatening to send the military into the streets to crackdown on protests and riots in early June.

    good grief. no one “fans the flames” of a riot. Rioters CHOOSE to riot.

    If rioters are mad at Trump and angered by his words, their rioting is NOT Trump’s fault. They are the ones doing the rioting.

    This seems very hard for journalists to understand.

    Trump’s “divisiveness” does not cause riots. Rioters cause riots.

    1. John
      September.11.2020 at 4:35 pm

      Journalist are racist, dumb white Progs for the most part. Being racist and stupid, they have a hard time attributing moral agency to minorities. So, they end up saying stupid things like this. Implicit in the statement is that it is Trump who is somehow responsible for the riots not the rioters. The riots have nor moral agency and are not responsible for their response to Trump. It is only Trump who has moral agency and is responsible for causing the rioters to riot.

      They would never use such logic if whites were rioting. If whites had rioted under Obama, they would have never dreamed of blaming Obama for saying the wrong thing. There, they would have seen the rioters as having full moral agency and responsible for their actions in a way that someone like the author of this piece could never hold minorities.

      1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        September.11.2020 at 4:48 pm

        “Accepting responsibility for your own actions” must be one of those white behaviors the Smithsonian was on about.

      2. Yes Way, Ted
        September.11.2020 at 5:10 pm

        Dude, you can’t say “minority” any more. Didn’t you get the memo?

    2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      September.11.2020 at 5:23 pm

      It’s also humorous how we agree there was already a fire, but pointing out there’s a fire is ‘fanning the flames’.

  2. Quo Usque Tandem
    September.11.2020 at 4:38 pm

    Didn’t some guy lose his jobs over this claim about violence being counterproductive?

    Now seems everyone is trying to get on board the “rioting bad” train and even calling out those who believe otherwise.

    Must have something to do with polls…

    1. I, Woodchipper
      September.11.2020 at 5:05 pm

      https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/06/12/chait-progressive-data-analyst-fired-citing-research-riots-hurt-democratic-vote-totals/

    2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      September.11.2020 at 5:24 pm

      It is comical to see how fast the press is now falling over itself to point out that killing people and burning down peoples’ livelihood is bad mmkay.

    3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      September.11.2020 at 5:25 pm

      FYI, this is what ‘trying to get in front of the story’ looks like.

    4. Marshal
      September.11.2020 at 5:29 pm

      He was guilty of premature correctness. Not only must you have the right ideas, you must convert to them – and from them – at exactly the right time.

  3. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
    September.11.2020 at 4:41 pm

    “I’LL NEVER QUESTION 1938 IN GERMANY AGAIN”: AN EX-REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST SURVEYS THE WRECKAGE OF TRUMP’S GOP

    Trump is the logical conclusion of what the Republican Party became over the last 50 or so years, a natural product of the seeds of race, self-deception, and anger that became the essence of the Republican Party. Trump isn’t an aberration of the Republican Party. He is the Republican Party in a purified form.

    And this is:

    But I also believed that there was a core set of beliefs that, say, 90% of the party would have agreed on, were fundamental, definitional, nonnegotiable for the Republican Party: personal responsibility, character counts, strong on Russia, deficit matters, fiscal sanity, free trade, strongly pro-legal immigration. These were fundamental, nonnegotiable bedrock principles that define what it was to be a Republican. So, Trump is not that, the party now has drifted away from those. The party is actively against each of those. We are the character-doesn’t-count party. We are to the left of Bernie Sanders on trade, as far as I can figure out any coherent policy to it. We’re [Vladimir] Putin’s poodle. And so, then you say, How does anybody abandon deeply held beliefs in three, four years? and I think the answer is you don’t. It just means you didn’t deeply hold them.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      September.11.2020 at 4:52 pm

      I wonder what they say about the Democratic party, which since its beginning has all been about State power — national banks, slavery, Jim Crow, affirmative action, trust busting, New Deal, Green New Deal, reparations for their slavery, etc etc etc.

      1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        September.11.2020 at 4:58 pm

        The “weak on Russia” bit is interesting too, considering the most significant thing Russia has done in decades is the annexation of Crimea. That happened with a Democrat in the White House, and he did absolutely fuckall about it.

    2. I, Woodchipper
      September.11.2020 at 5:02 pm

      pure histrionics

  4. Brandybuck
    September.11.2020 at 4:46 pm

    Who cares what Osterweil says? She’s not a scholar, not an academic, she’s a nobody. She write articles for bland online magazines. She’s irrelevant.

    That’s not to say article writers are nobodies. But there’s nothing in her corpus suggesting she has anything meaningful to say. She’s only in the news because NPR needed a filler segment and they ran out of alternative jazz.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      September.11.2020 at 5:06 pm

      Wait wait! Don’t Tell Me! gets old after a while…

    2. Yes Way, Ted
      September.11.2020 at 5:11 pm

      “She’s not a scholar, not an academic, she’s a nobody. She write articles for bland online magazines. She’s irrelevant.”

      *She* is not even a she!

      And he went to Cornell. Failure to launch? Failure of white privilege? We report, you decide.

  5. IceTrey
    September.11.2020 at 4:49 pm

    Well for one thing they’re burn8ng down the cities where the people support them. It’s really stupid. No one cares if Portland is destroyed. No one cares if diners in Rochester are threatened. They’ve bern voting for feckless Democrats for decades they deserve every bit of it.

  6. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    September.11.2020 at 4:49 pm

    I understand the emotions behind rioting, when everything seems to leave you with no options, no choices, just the world against you with no hope of ever getting better.

    But I also understand the impetus behind coming home to find your spouse in bed with your neighbor and shooting them. I understand the urge to pick up cash blowing out the back of an armored car. I understand the rush to get away from a hit-n-run accident and hope no one can track you down.

    Doesn’t make any of them right. “In defense of shooting your lover’s lover”. “In defense of running away with armored car money”. “In defense of hit and run”.

    Never happen unless they were meant as a joke.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      September.11.2020 at 5:04 pm

      It also doesn’t help when Al Sharpton straight out lies about shit.

  7. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    September.11.2020 at 5:03 pm

    “The tactics that are employed by protesters can really make a powerful impact on how the media tell the story, which in turn shapes public opinion.

    *sits up in chair*

    Some media outlets have at times appeared to downplay some violence and destruction, but King’s warning and Wasow’s research still resonate today as polls show a sharp downward turn in approval ratings of the Black Lives Matter movement in recent weeks—including in Wisconsin, even before riots hit Kenosha.

    Some… media outlets. Ok. I might characterize that as ‘damned fucking near all’, but some of this can be subjective.

    I think what we have here is an analysis that uses old models of ‘activity – media coverage – public news consumption’.

    The model we now have is ‘activity -millions of cell phones posting to facebook/youtube/instagram/traditional media etc – public news consumption’… with Media only being a segment of that information dissemination process in the middle of the flow. Because of raw video feeds being posted by people who were there, the public saw with their own eyes what the fuck was going on, while the media desperately tried to create narrative-driven coverage– and simply couldn’t mask the overwhelming truth on the ground.

    In the old days, the protests would get covered by the media and the public was forced to consume whatever narrative the gatekeepers baked in their ideological ovens. Now, we just do an end run around them and see what’s going on for ourselves.

    What I’m trying to say is, the protests didn’t get ‘negative media coverage’, they got ACCURATE coverage in the thousands of raw video clips dumped into the public sphere. That’s what turned public perception against them.

  8. Yes Way, Ted
    September.11.2020 at 5:06 pm

    Please stop referring to Osterwell as “she and her.” That ain’t no woman!

    https://youtu.be/DofxovZWoqo

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      September.11.2020 at 5:19 pm

      At least they’re not referring to her as “they and them”. When you see a newspaper article trying to follow those retarded ass rules, the article is completely unreadable.

  9. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    September.11.2020 at 5:07 pm

    There must be some bad internal polling for Biden now that many have come out against the violent “protests” rioting and looting.

    Too bad it took Reason and other media mafia outfits to come to this conclusion. I guess polling is all they care about in addition to getting a left wing democrat in office they can manipulate.

  10. Longtobefree
    September.11.2020 at 5:16 pm

    “”Rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting,” said Biden ”

    Quoting Trump – – – – – – –

Please to post comments