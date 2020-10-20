What Should Have Happened at the Amy Coney Barrett Hearings

On October 16, the Senate Judiciary Committee wrapped up its confirmation hearings of Supreme Court nominee and current federal judge Amy Coney Barrett. The questioning, which lasted for nearly 20 hours, probably had no impact on the outcome of the committee vote, which is set for this Thursday.

"This is probably not about persuading each other unless something really dramatic happens," said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.), who chairs the committee. "All Republicans will vote 'yes' and all Democrats will vote 'no.'"

Here's what we would like to have seen during the hearings.

Starring Andrew Heaton and Austin Bragg; written by Heaton, Bragg, and Meredith Bragg; edited by Austin Bragg.