Coronavirus

Should the Coronavirus Lockdowns End Immediately? A Soho Forum Debate

Hoover Institution's David Henderson vs. University of Michigan's Justin Wolfers

and |

HD Download

The U.S. economy should be liberated from governments' lockdowns right away.

That was the resolution of a virtual debate hosted by the Soho Forum via Zoom on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Arguing for the affirmative was David Henderson, an economist and research fellow with the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, and for the negative Justin Wolfers, a professor of economics and public policy at the University of Michigan. Soho Forum Director Gene Epstein moderated.

The Soho Forum typically hosts Oxford-style debates, in which a live audience votes before and after the event, and the debater who swayed the most people wins the contest. Because this debate took place over Zoom, we did things a little differently: The online audience was asked to vote before the debate. If you voted before the debate, please go to sohovote.com after you watch the video and cast your final vote. However, if you didn't register your initial vote before the debate started on Tuesday evening, your final vote won't be counted.

Henderson is the author of the recent article, "Liberation from Lockdown Now." He was a senior economist for health policy with President Reagan's Council of Economic Advisers. Wolfers serves as a member of the Congressional Budget Office Panel of Economic Advisers.

The Soho Forum, which is sponsored by the Reason Foundation, is a monthly debate series that's usually held at the SubCulture Theater in Manhattan's East Village. This debate, however, was conducted via Zoom.

Produced by John Osterhoudt.

Photo credit: Joe Burbank/TNS/Newscom; Pacific Press/Sipa USA/Newscom; Lannis Waters/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Karen Focht/ZUMA Press/Newscom

NEXT: Can Nicotine Treat COVID-19? French Researchers Think So.

HD Download

John Osterhoudt is a producer at Reason and a Poynter-Koch Media and Journalism fellow.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Idle Hands
    April.24.2020 at 9:48 am

    If the term gutless coward wasn’t used in the debate in pro motion side it’s not worth our time. Hospitals aren’t being overwhelmed most places people need to go out and get exposed so we can work our way to herd immunity. Waiting for a goddamn vaccine or magical cure that may never come and if it does won’t for another 8 months at least is pure untenable lunacy has been since the begining.

    1. American Socialist
      April.24.2020 at 9:52 am

      How about You and your family go first.

      1. Don't look at me!
        April.24.2020 at 10:07 am

        Many already have.

      2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        April.24.2020 at 10:17 am

        Ya know …. you are being a bit short-sighted here. Socialism only works as long as it has capitalist money to plunder. I’d think you’d want as many capitalists as possible to die intestate so the almighty State can gets its hands on their leftover riches.

      3. Idle Hands
        April.24.2020 at 10:20 am

        Already do fucktard I’m essential. Why don’t you continue to cower under a rock till all this blows over, I really hope you don’t have a wife and child that look to you to provide you fucking pussy.

  2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    April.24.2020 at 10:03 am

    I sometimes wonder at the number of people whose minds are changed by debates such as this. Basic principles of liberty don’t allow such massive government intrusion into lives and the economy. Do these fence-sitters actually put so much weight on nebulous “facts” into whether governments should have so much power to disrupt and destroy?

    I don’t wonder at those who think that of course government should lock down society whenever they want to; there are a lot of lickspittles in the world. It’s the wafflers that puzzle me, the ones who can change their mind after a debate like this. Be an authoritarian lover of jackbooted thugs, or don’t; but to ponder it in each individual case strikes me as ripe for Monty Python.

    1. Rich
      April.24.2020 at 10:25 am

      “This isn’t an argument.”

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        April.24.2020 at 10:33 am

        Just about!

    2. Idle Hands
      April.24.2020 at 10:45 am

      It has nothing to do with anything but social signalling and rice bowls. If your rice bowls are full and you’re friend group is unaffected but you still see the carnage and tyranny you shut up and waffle. If the first two are the same but you don’t see the carnage you signal. The people I don’t get are the ones that have neither and aren’t screaming because of how it would look.

Please to post comments