Remy

Remy: NoMargaritasville (Jimmy Buffet Parody)

Drinking outside would be OK if the government considered you an adult.

|

Some people claim that there's a woman to blame. But we know it's the government's fault.

"Margaritaville" parody written and performed by Remy; music tracks, mastering, and background vocals by Ben Karlstrom; video produced by Meredith and Austin Bragg.

Lyrics:
I've got more ice than Sweden
More Maker's than Eden
More 12-year-old whites than Prince Andrew

I've got more melon squeezings
Than a Redskins team meeting
How I'll make rent I haven't a clue

Wasting away here in NoMargaritasville
Wishing I could sell cocktails-to-go
But the government claims we'd be a gross kind of place
Just like these where you can drink outdoors

I've got swanky Bacardi
More Tanq than a SWAT team
More fingers of Johnny than Amber Heard

If there's no ceiling above ya
While you're sipping I'll cuff ya
I guess us going under is what they prefer

Wasting away here in NoMargaritasville
Fully stocked with lost shakers of salt
Some people wail we put too many in jail
Well these laws might be a good place to start

Intergalactic web sensation Remy Munasifi's videos have been watched by millions. For details visit GoRemy.com.

  1. Jerryskids
    July.27.2020 at 11:22 am

    How the hell does he keep coming up with these brilliant lyrics? Bravo!

    1. mad.casual
      July.27.2020 at 11:28 am

      Equally astounding is the genetic defect that appears to endow him with a superhuman resistance to TDS.

      The entire magazine is shouting “Federal troops shouldn’t be arresting peaceful protestors!” and, in the background, Remy is quitely strumming out a “With fewer unneccessary laws, we wouldn’t need as many police.” tune.

      1. sarcasmic
        July.27.2020 at 12:24 pm

        Remy is quitely strumming out a “With fewer unneccessary laws, we wouldn’t need as many police.” tune.

        Reason has run more than a few articles saying exactly that.

    2. aeeza trump
      July.27.2020 at 11:42 am

  2. AlbertP
    July.27.2020 at 11:38 am

    Another winner from Remy.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    July.27.2020 at 11:41 am

    I guess us going under is what they prefer…

    No guessing about it. Most places have been backsliding to prohibition long and successfully enough to know this is an easy sacrifice to force.

  4. Unicorn Abattoir
    July.27.2020 at 11:58 am

    Some people claim that there’s a woman to blame.

    ENB?

  5. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    July.27.2020 at 12:29 pm

    I guess us going under is what they prefer

    Yeah, probably. Never underestimate the progressive’s hatred for small business people/ entrepreneurs. For all their base’s screeching about “KKKOCHPORAYSHUNZ” progressive politicians love big corporations so long as the “campaign donations” (AKA bribes) keep coming in. Plus an economy with only a few large corporations is easier to control than one with thousands of small businesses doing mostly whatever they want (within reason, of course).

