Remy: NoMargaritasville (Jimmy Buffet Parody)

Some people claim that there's a woman to blame. But we know it's the government's fault.

"Margaritaville" parody written and performed by Remy; music tracks, mastering, and background vocals by Ben Karlstrom; video produced by Meredith and Austin Bragg.

Lyrics:

I've got more ice than Sweden

More Maker's than Eden

More 12-year-old whites than Prince Andrew

I've got more melon squeezings

Than a Redskins team meeting

How I'll make rent I haven't a clue

Wasting away here in NoMargaritasville

Wishing I could sell cocktails-to-go

But the government claims we'd be a gross kind of place

Just like these where you can drink outdoors

I've got swanky Bacardi

More Tanq than a SWAT team

More fingers of Johnny than Amber Heard

If there's no ceiling above ya

While you're sipping I'll cuff ya

I guess us going under is what they prefer

Wasting away here in NoMargaritasville

Fully stocked with lost shakers of salt

Some people wail we put too many in jail

Well these laws might be a good place to start