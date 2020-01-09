Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Was Accused of Murder. Prosecutors Used His Music as Proof of His Guilt.

Prof. Erik Nielson says in Rap on Trial: Race, Lyrics, and Guilt in America rappers everywhere are not getting a fair shake in the courtroom.

|

Los Angeles rapper Drakeo the Ruler's violent but clever lyrics about life in South Los Angeles have captured the attention of millions on Soundcloud, YouTube, and Spotify. The Washington Post called his 2017 album "Cold Devil" among "the most mesmerizing and intimate rap albums to ever float out of L.A," and the Los Angeles Times said Drakeo the Ruler was on his way to joining the city's rap elite, along with Snoop Dogg, N.W.A., and Dr. Dre.

Then Drakeo the Ruler, whose real name is Darrell Caldwell, was arrested for the murder of 24-year-old Davion Gregory in 2018. At his July 2019 trial, prosecutors used his lyrics and music videos as evidence of his guilt.

Prosecutors alleged Caldwell was a part of a botched gang plot to kill a rap rival at a party he attended in December 2016. They accused him of then boasting of his crimes in his lyrics and videos. Caldwell pleaded not guilty, maintaining that the group prosecutors alleged was a "gang" was actually his rap crew, Stinc Team.

The jury in Caldwell's trial rejected the prosecution's theory, convicting him on one count of illegal gun possession. But the jury couldn't come to a decision on the charges of criminal gang conspiracy and shooting from a vehicle, so prosecutors opted to retry Caldwell. If convicted, he could face 25 years to life.

Erik Nielson, a professor at the University of Richmond, suspects that Caldwell's lyrics and music videos will be used again in court. Nielson is the co-author, along with law professor Andrea Dennis, of Rap on Trial: Race, Lyrics, and Guilt in America, which chronicles the growing use of rap lyrics and videos by prosecutors in criminal proceedings.

"I think many people find it difficult to imagine that these young men are doing something complex, sophisticated that could be considered literary, artistic," Nielson told Reason. "It's much easier to say, 'Oh, they're just rapping about their lives.'"

Nielson says that when their music is used against them, rappers aren't getting a fair shake. Juries generally don't possess a deep understanding of rap's history, use of figurative language, hyperbole, and wordplay. Since the 1990s, however, prosecutors have found that using rap lyrics as evidence can be an effective way of securing convictions. The strategy caught on with the rise of social media, as more amateur rappers shared their work online.

Nielson's legal testimony and writings about the misuse of rap in criminal proceedings have brought more attention to the issue. In March 2019, he partnered with Grammy Award-winning rapper Killer Mike in filing an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in defense of a Pittsburgh rapper named Jamal Knox, who was sent to prison for making terroristic threats to police officers in a song. The case would have answered the question of whether Knox's lyrics constituted a true threat, or a threat that falls outside of First Amendment protection. The high court declined to hear the case and Knox, having served his time, still has a terroristic threat conviction on his record.

Caldwell's trial is expected to begin in March. He's tweeting from jail under the handle @IamMRMOSELY.

Produced by Paul Detrick. Shot by Meredith Bragg and Regan Taylor.

Paul Detrick is a reporter and video producer at Reason.

  1. $park¥ is the Worst
    January.9.2020 at 12:22 pm

    Great job, you got the entire site italicized.

    1. $park¥ is the Worst
      January.9.2020 at 12:23 pm

      And if you can fix that while I’m posting, you can put in an Edit button.

  2. John
    January.9.2020 at 12:24 pm

    If I make a bunch of songs talking about how great it is to be in a gang and go around shooting people and then am accused of doing just that, the fact that I made the songs absolutely is reverent. It is not conclusive. It could be that I was just making things up in the songs. But it also could be that I was describing my life or my fantasy life I later decided to live out. Which it is, is up to the jury to decide. I really can’t see why this guy’s songs shouldn’t be admissible.

    By this guy’s logic, if I wrote a novel describing a husband’s elaborate plot to poison his wife, my novel would not be admissible against me if my wife turned up dead from poisoning. The outrage over this seems to be very misplaced.

    1. mad.casual
      January.9.2020 at 12:34 pm

      My copy of the 1A starts with just “Congress shall make no law”. The phrase “and no jury shall hear” doesn’t appear anywhere. The idea that there is speech so privileged that even a trial jury should disregard it or be blinded to it is more corrosive to freedom and the 1A than anything Trump has attempted to do.

      Musicians lyrics have been used against them, even associatively (remember KMFDM and Rammstein defending themselves for Columbine?), well before Drakeo and will continue to be well after. The idea that people should be responsible for and capable of defending their speech is not an affront to freedom, agency, or autonomy. You would expect if of Trump, who hasn’t even fired a gun at anyone, why *wouldn’t* you expect it of Drakeo?

      1. John
        January.9.2020 at 12:37 pm

        Exactly. My telling someone “I want to kill my wife” is just as much speech and protected by the 1st Amendment as my saying so in a rap song. How or why this clown thinks that the rap song should get some special status such that it can’t be used against me in court but my statement should not is beyond me.

        This is an evidence issue about the nature and reliability of a particular admission by the defendant. It has absolutely nothing to do with the 1st Amendment. To say it does, cheapens the 1st Amendment as you point out.

      2. TrickyVic (old school)
        January.9.2020 at 12:56 pm

        “”Musicians lyrics have been used against them, even associatively (remember KMFDM and Rammstein defending themselves for Columbine?), “”

        Imaginary lyrics when the record is played backwards have been used in a trial. Ask Judas Priest.

      3. TrickyVic (old school)
        January.9.2020 at 12:59 pm

        I think KMFDM is doing some shows this year.

    2. mad.casual
      January.9.2020 at 12:34 pm

      Sorry, John, that wasn’t meant in reply to you.

      1. John
        January.9.2020 at 12:38 pm

        That is okay. It worked as a reply to me and you are exactly right.

    3. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      January.9.2020 at 12:52 pm

      To add onto this, rap has a long history of rappers actually belonging to gangs and actually committing violent crimes. It isn’t farfetched to think these guys actually do what they rap about.

      Many rappers also like to portray themselves as actually living that lifestyle. If you’re going to sell that image to the public to boost record sales, you can’t whine that people actually took it seriously. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

      None of this is to say that this guy is guilty, but admitting his songs into court isn’t even a little controversial.

  3. Dillinger
    January.9.2020 at 12:31 pm

    >>Juries generally don’t possess a deep understanding of rap’s history, use of figurative language, hyperbole, and wordplay.

    no but they generally can figure out a murder confession even w/a back beat.

    1. John
      January.9.2020 at 12:34 pm

      And if there is context and history that needs to be explained, isn’t that a defense attorney’s job to do that? Is rap a black thing such that crackers on juries just will never understand?

  4. IceTrey
    January.9.2020 at 12:41 pm

    Snoop, Dre, NWA? Is this article from 1995?

  5. EscherEnigma
    January.9.2020 at 12:52 pm

    Absent other evidence, a piece of art (be it a song, a novel, a movie, a painting, whatever) obviously can’t prove a murder attempt†.

    But if I’m not sure it’s any worse then other hearsay used to establish mens rea or motivations/intent.

    The only real question, to me, is whether it can be used as the basis for a crime on it’s own, as in the “terroristic threat” case. In cases like that though, I think that’s precisely why we have juries, to separate the genuine threats from someone just being an angry young man.

    Or to put it in other words… if a person would have a reasonable “feared for my life” claim if they shot you while you were saying/doing whatever it is directly in front of them, you shouldn’t be surprised if they try to take action to make sure you can’t.
    ________
    †”Other evidence” might, of course, include “this painting of the defendant murdering the deceased is made with the deceased’s blood, your honor!”

    1. John
      January.9.2020 at 1:00 pm

      It clearly can’t be used as a basis for a crime on its own. That would be a violation of the 1st Amendment. But, as far as I can tell that isn’t what is going on here. What is going on here is the government used the defendant’s own statements as proof of his intent to commit the crime. And that is perfectly fine. The fact that it is a rap song doesn’t change that.

    2. mad.casual
      January.9.2020 at 1:03 pm

      Absent other evidence, a piece of art (be it a song, a novel, a movie, a painting, whatever) obviously can’t prove a murder attempt.

      Uh… there was a body, it was a murder, not an attempted murder. That, IMO, is the issue here and is very much in contrast to the dipshits trying to get Trump for saying he could grab someone by the pussy or shoot someone on 5th Avenue. Speech isn’t the crime and they aren’t convicting him on making rap.

      You might have a better case pointing to say… a painting of Bill Clinton in a blue dress but, even then, a dead body in Federal custody is still pretty damning.

  6. TrickyVic (old school)
    January.9.2020 at 12:54 pm

    If gang members listen to Drakeo and buys his music, does that make Drakeo a gang member?

    That’s like calling Trump a white nationalist because white nationalist like or vote for him.

Please to post comments