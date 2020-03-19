Impossible Burger

Impossible Foods: Capitalism Is the Most Powerful Lever To Fight Climate Change

Impossible Foods says that animal agriculture is a leading cause of climate change. Instead of trying to pass laws to ban meat, it's providing tasty, plant-based alternatives.

and |

HD Download

"We don't have time to wait for an international consensus on something as disastrous as climate change. We need to employ every single lever at our disposal. And frankly, that includes one of the most powerful levels we have, which is capitalism and consumer choice," says Rachel Konrad, the chief communications officer of Impossible Foods. Reason's Justin Monticello sat down with Konrad at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January of 2020.

Impossible Foods creates plant-based alternatives to meat. Its first product, the Impossible Burger, closely approximates the look, texture, and taste of traditional ground beef by using some of the same molecules found in animal meat but extracting them from plants instead. It debuted in July of 2016 and is now sold in roughly 17,000 restaurants worldwide. Konrad says that the company was founded with the explicit mission to save the world from "the disaster of climate change."

You can buy Impossible products at Dunkin Donuts, White Castle, Burger King, Whole Foods, Qdoba, Red Robin, and other restaurants. For now, it's significantly more expensive than traditional meat, but Konrad says that will change.

"The impossible burger uses about 80 percent less water, about 90 percent less energy, and about 95 percent less land" than most traditional beef production, she says. "Over the long term that pushes the cost for us, and ultimately for the consumer, down."

Konrad says Impossible Foods creates new products based on their potential environmental and public health impacts. The company's first priority was beef, but in January it announced the launch of Impossible Pork and Impossible Sausage.

Impossible Pork, Sausage, and Burger cook and taste very similarly to real meat. The company's key innovation here is heme, the same protein that makes blood red, which allows its simulated meat to "bleed" and sear like a beef burger. Impossible Foods isolated the protein from soybeans and developed a genetic engineering process to manufacture it in bulk.

The meat industry has responded to this plant-based competition by pushing for labeling laws that clarify that Impossible Foods' and similar companies' products aren't the real thing, on the grounds that consumers might be confused about what they're actually buying.

Konrad isn't buying that criticism: "That's obviously complete bullshit. Consumers are absolutely certain of what they're buying when they buy our product, which is why we've seen such stratospheric growth."

Speaking fondly of economic growth in any capacity is exceedingly rare among climate activists, where markets are often seen a major contributor to climate change. Impossible Foods takes the opposite position there. While Konrad says she has some issues with capitalism, "the reality is that we don't have time to shift the economic system in the entire world in order to fix it, in order to then fix climate change…we need to leverage every single thing that we can. And I don't know if you're going to find a more powerful lever right now than capitalism, consumer demand, and consumers' rational behavior."

Produced by Justin Monticello and John Osterhoudt.

Featured Image by Lex Villena

NEXT: Supreme Court Postpones Oral Arguments Over COVID-19, Some Justices Will Work From Home

HD Download

John Osterhoudt is a producer at Reason and a Poynter-Koch Media and Journalism fellow.

Justin Monticello is a producer at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    March.19.2020 at 1:51 pm

    Wake me when they get to implausible.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      March.19.2020 at 2:01 pm

      Inconceivable?

    2. Don't look at me!
      March.19.2020 at 2:52 pm

      Indigestible.

  2. Zeb
    March.19.2020 at 1:54 pm

    I’m not going to pay more for less food, fat and calories. Give me some animal fat.

    1. John
      March.19.2020 at 2:00 pm

      And these “impossible foods” contain soy oil and a million other things that are very unhealthy. Somehow people have gotten it into their heads that nothing plant based can be unhealthy and is always healthier than meat. Nothing could be further from the truth.

      If they ever do convince people to start eating this garbage, you will see even more high cholesterol and heart disease and obesity as a result. And it will of course make no difference to the climate. But hey, a bunch of ignorant doofuses will get to be French fry vegetarians and virtue signal their moral superiority over the evil meat eaters. And that is what it is all about isn’t it?

      1. BYODB
        March.19.2020 at 2:17 pm

        Sort of like how some prefer ‘natural’ remedies that are just the raw plant material that gets concentrated into pharmaceuticals?

        1. John
          March.19.2020 at 2:22 pm

          The other thing about plants that most people don’t understand is that they don’t like to be eaten. Plants have all kinds of natural defenses to deter other creatures from eating them. So, plants contain all kinds of toxins. Obviously, there is not enough of those toxins to kill us in the plants we eat or else they wouldn’t be edible. But, science isn’t even close to fully understanding all of the substances contained in plants or how they interact with the human body. Chances are pretty good that a significant portion of cancers and other diseases for which there is no known cause are caused by the toxins in the plants we eat.

          That is not to say we should stop eating plants. We should continue to eat plants. It is just to say that there is no reason to believe eating them is any healthier than eating meat.

          1. BYODB
            March.19.2020 at 2:25 pm

            Sometimes a plants defense mechanism is why we eat them in the first place. Go figure. I know I like jalapenos, anyway.

            1. GroundTruth
              March.19.2020 at 2:54 pm

              I’ll stick to alkaloids thank you: caffeine and chocolate (theobroma).

  3. BYODB
    March.19.2020 at 1:58 pm

    …which allows its simulated meat to “bleed” and sear like a beef burger. Impossible Foods isolated the protein from soybeans and developed a genetic engineering process to manufacture it in bulk.

    Remains to be seen if the people who are worried about the environment to such an extent they change their eating habits aren’t the same people who are ‘concerned’ about GMO’s I’d suppose.

    1. mad.casual
      March.19.2020 at 2:12 pm

      Or, maybe more completely, how big the Venn diagram overlap between ‘people unconcerned about GMOs’, ‘people concerned about the environment’, ‘people who enjoy depriving themselves virtuously’, and ‘people who still want to eat meat’ is.

      They’ve got the affluent fast food consumer market nailed.

      1. BYODB
        March.19.2020 at 2:13 pm


        They’ve got the affluent fast food consumer market nailed.

        LOL, I see what you did there.

  4. mad.casual
    March.19.2020 at 2:00 pm

    “The impossible burger uses about 80 percent less water, about 90 percent less energy, and about 95 percent less land” than most traditional beef production, she says. “Over the long term that pushes the cost for us, and ultimately for the consumer, down.”

    Wait, wut? Say we weren’t talking meat vs. veggies, say two differently baked buns. The only rationalization I can come up with that explains how they make it with 80% less water, 90% less energy, and 95% less land and it doesn’t pay off in the short term is if they’re making out of something really rare or precious… like humans.

    1. John
      March.19.2020 at 2:02 pm

      My guess is that they are assuming every cow, pig and chicken is raised in some kind of absurdly free range way. The truth is that most animals who are consumed for meat are raised in concentrated feeding operations that take up much less land than growing vegetables. That claim is 100% bullshit.

      1. mad.casual
        March.19.2020 at 2:08 pm

        That claim is 100% bullshit.

        Yeah. “Eventually, $1 + $1 + $1 < $0.40 + $0.20 + $0.10.”

      2. Zeb
        March.19.2020 at 2:09 pm

        I believe that they mean mostly the land used to grow feed for the animals.

        1. BYODB
          March.19.2020 at 2:12 pm

          I think that’s the rub. I’d guess the ‘plant material’ in these faux burgers is less than that, but like you I’d be curious about the calorie difference.

        2. John
          March.19.2020 at 2:14 pm

          But the food used to feed animals is things like milo and corn that produce enormous yields. Food that you eat takes a lot more land than that.

          I would also point out that the same people who make these sorts of claims also hate GMOs, pesticides, and fertilizers. I am sorry but I can’t take someone who claims to be concerned about land use but then turns around and objects to the very things that make farm land more efficient seriously about much of anything.

          1. mad.casual
            March.19.2020 at 2:31 pm

            I would also point out that the same people who make these sorts of claims also hate GMOs, pesticides, and fertilizers.

            They’re also the people who will advertise cricket grubs as a source of protein and laud their nitrogen capture or retention capabilities by citing sources showing N retention ratios greater than 1; claiming you get ~1.1 g of N back for every 1 g you feed them (never mind that they get to 1.1 by feeding off other waste streams and, even if you got them cleaned/sterilized, you wouldn’t digest/assimilate 100% of that nitrogen effectively).

            1. John
              March.19.2020 at 2:34 pm

              Are they lying or are they really so stupid they don’t understand the conservation of energy and the laws of thermodynamics? I bug that produces more nitrogen than you feed it is otherwise known as a perpetual motion machine. What the hell is wrong with these people?

              1. mad.casual
                March.19.2020 at 2:50 pm

                I bug that produces more nitrogen than you feed it is otherwise known as a perpetual motion machine.

                Pretty much anything that starts from a place of thwarting AGW effectively boils down to a belief that perpetual motion exists or is achievable, from wind power to electric cars to vegan meat. It’s (frequently) a religious statement that allows them to sidestep the normal scientific and economic sins of energy accounting, costs, and inefficiency (or at least kick them down the road).

                1. John
                  March.19.2020 at 2:56 pm

                  A few years ago people were claiming without irony that hybrid electric cars would contribute to the electric grid while also using less gas than non hybrid ICE cars. The theory went that the cars would charge themselves on the road and then plug in when parked to contribute to the electric grid.

                  I haven’t heard that one in a while. But none of them seem to understand that wind contains a finite amount of energy and it uses that energy to turn a wind turbine. They all think you can build an infinite amount of wind turbines and harvest the power of the wind.

                  And they all would happily strip mine the entire fucking world to build batteries for cars in the name of “saving the climate”. Calling this shit a religion is an insult to religion. It is more of a cult.

        3. mad.casual
          March.19.2020 at 2:16 pm

          I believe that they mean mostly the land used to grow feed for the animals.

          I disagree but it’s hard to know how much is accurate/intentional and how much is spherical cow misapproximation, intentional or otherwise.

          Like they’re comparing lbs. of soybeans to lbs. of cow while ignoring the fact that the cow’s blood (most of which is discarded) is way more heme-dense than the soybean ever could be.

    2. De Oppresso Liber
      March.19.2020 at 2:10 pm

      It’s people!

    3. Zeb
      March.19.2020 at 2:11 pm

      How much energy and time does it take to process the raw materials?

      1. mad.casual
        March.19.2020 at 2:25 pm

        That’s a bit what I was getting at. The only way you say that it’s phenomenally cheaper to produce despite the higher cost is if you make it out of something like diamonds or unicorn horns and just assume diamond or unicorn horn production would get more efficient and doesn’t count.

        Producing hemes, which are water soluble, in a plant like soybeans, which has been bred for it’s fat/oil content, is astoundingly counterproductive. Seaweed/algae would be more efficient but, considering that we don’t produce beef for the hemes (we throw most of it away and could get much more by simply bleeding cattle rather than slaughtering them), and hemes aren’t what allow meat to sear (vegetables, doughs, and cheeses can all arguably be pan-fried or seared) it’s a lot of tilting at windmills.

    4. Cynical Asshole
      March.19.2020 at 2:52 pm

      like humans.

      Soylent Green is people! It’s people!!!

  5. loveconstitution1789
    March.19.2020 at 2:01 pm

    BAAAAAAAARRRRRFFFFFFF.

    That is all.

  6. Rich
    March.19.2020 at 2:07 pm

    Impossible Pork, Sausage, and Burger cook and taste very similarly to real meat,

    since none of these inanimate substances can cook or taste at all.

    1. Zeb
      March.19.2020 at 2:10 pm

      Funny thing. Some verbs have both transitive and intransitive uses.

  7. KevinB66
    March.19.2020 at 2:32 pm

    Was this a sponsored post?

  8. Cynical Asshole
    March.19.2020 at 2:39 pm

    Impossible Foods says that animal agriculture is a leading cause of climate change. Instead of trying to pass laws to ban meat, it’s providing tasty, plant-based alternatives.

    Tasty? I suppose that is a subjective term, but “tasty” certainly isn’t an adjective I would use.

    1. John
      March.19.2020 at 2:42 pm

      Impossible Foods says that animal agriculture is a leading cause of climate change.

      Really that is just a dishonest way of saying people are the leading cause of the dreaded climate change.

  9. Cynical Asshole
    March.19.2020 at 2:46 pm

    …the Impossible Burger, closely approximates the look, texture, and taste of traditional ground beef by using some of the same molecules found in animal meat but extracting them from plants instead.

    I’d be curious to know how much of that plant material ends up being wasted? Maybe it’s not as much as one might think, but without knowing that, are we really sure it’s such an environmental bargain if a large chunk of the plant matter ends up in a landfill?

    1. John
      March.19.2020 at 2:50 pm

      And how much energy does it take to make these things. The plants have to be cooked and transformed in some way. And that takes energy. But, they are marketing to people who think electricity comes from the light socket. So, these sorts of questions will never be asked much less answered.

  10. Dillinger
    March.19.2020 at 2:51 pm

    >>the company was founded with the explicit mission to save the world from “the disaster of climate change.”

    better spent money building a weather machine.

  11. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
    March.19.2020 at 2:56 pm

    My grocery store has run out of actual meat a few times over the last week or two, but there’s always plenty of this shit available. Figuring out how to turn all that soy into toilet paper would’ve been more worthwhile.

    1. Echo Chamber
      March.19.2020 at 3:08 pm

      Same thing at my local grocery store

  12. GroundTruth
    March.19.2020 at 3:01 pm

    Has anyone tasted one of these things? I’m thinking to try to be open minded and get some first-hand info. But Impossible Foods better beware: I’m a meatloving snob – if it tastes like a knockoff, I’m going to be vocal in that assessment.

Please to post comments