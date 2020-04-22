Coronavirus

How To Save the Economy From COVID-19

Health care expert Avik Roy says that even without widespread testing, it's time to reopen schools and allow healthy, younger employees to go back to work.

and |

HD Download

How do we reopen American society in a way that keeps people safe but also puts them back to work and school?

One of the most realistic and workable plans comes from a team of policy analysts led by Avik Roy, the president of the Austin, Texas-based Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity. Even without widespread testing, a vaccine, or a cure, they argue that we should reopen schools and allow healthy, younger employees to go back to work because COVID-19 mostly older people who can be protected without shutting everything down.

Roy tells Nick Gillespie that the "massive expansion of government creates a further drag on the economy" that is mostly invisible to D.C. bureaucrats and commentators. "The more we lock down the economy, the more we harm those individuals who are most vulnerable, who don't have the cash cushions or the white-collar jobs that allow them to keep going," he says, even as he remains hopeful that many regulations that have been suspended during the pandemic will never return. 

Edited by John Osterhoudt

Photo Credit: Pool/TNS/Newscom; Joe Burbank/TNS/Newscom; Richard B. Levine/Newscom; Alcir N. da Silva/Polaris/Newscom; Samuel Rigelhaupt / Sipa USA/Newscom; Jason Ryan/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Dominik Bindl/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Lannis Waters/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Maria Khrenova/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Karen Focht/ZUMA Press/Newscom 

NEXT: DOJ Dismisses Indictment of Machine Gun Prosecution While Cert Petition Was Pending

HD Download

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

John Osterhoudt is a producer at Reason and a Poynter-Koch Media and Journalism fellow.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    April.22.2020 at 3:59 pm

    Please end the shut down! I’m getting severe cabin fever and the voices in my head are telling me to sacrifice my son to God. I don’t even have a son!

    1. BioBehavioral_View
      April.22.2020 at 4:12 pm

      Dear Abraham … sorry, Harvey,

      You touch upon one of the ancillary, damaging consequences of the self-destructive policies by power-hungry, panic-stricken politicians and self-serving bureaucrats in response to COVID-19. The USA suffer from two plagues … one viral, the other governmental. The latter is the more threatening.

      The former, however, offers us the opportunity as a nation to assess who we are, what we are, and where we are. For one analysis, see…

      https://www.nationonfire.com/sciencepolitics/ .

  2. Geraje Guzba
    April.22.2020 at 4:23 pm

    //Even without widespread testing, a vaccine, or a cure, they argue that we should reopen schools and allow healthy, younger employees to go back to work because COVID-19 mostly older people who can be protected without shutting everything down.//

    Indeed.

    Many people, including many commenters here, have been saying exactly this for quite some time now.

    While we should always strive to obtain more data, the absence of complete data in the interim should not be seen as a precondition to reopening the economy. Even with the limited data we did have a month ago, it was evident that the virus was nowhere near as deadly as it was being portrayed. We did not have to shut down the economy in the first place.

    At the end of the day, we were hoodwinked. On the bright side, it finally seems like the authoritarians are losing control of the narrative. For that, I suppose, we can be thankful, which should not be taken to mean that we do not hold the policymakers to account for their irrational hysteria.

Please to post comments