How Cancel Culture Violates Intellectual Freedom

"An open society is a place that has a lot of intellectual pluralism," says Jonathan Rauch, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and the author of the landmark 1993 book Kindly Inquisitors: The New Attacks on Free Thought.

"Canceling comes from the universe of propaganda…it's about making an idea or a person socially radioactive."

In this short video essay, Rauch explains why canceling is different from criticism. The open society "is the most successful social principle ever invented" because it allows individuals to make errors as they seek out the truth.

This video is excerpted from a recent podcast interview with Nick Gillespie.

Edited by Paul Detrick; interview by Nick Gillespie; graphics by Lex Villena and Detrick; music by Villena.

Paul Detrick is a video reporter and senior producer at Reason.

  1. ChicagoTom
    August.7.2020 at 4:14 pm

    I dont understand why the term “cancel culture” has become a thing. And why it’s being treated like some huge new threat.

    If it isn’t the government doing the “canceling” then what’s so alarming?

    The “Heckler’s Veto” is not a new concept or phenomenon. It’s been around for ages and yet we’ve survived this far. For most of history, people trying to silence those they disagree with or threatened boycotts for various perceived slights.

    And if enough people reject those ideas — isnt that just the marketplace of ideas at work ?

    What’s changed all of a sudden ?

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      August.7.2020 at 4:20 pm

      It’s on a much broader scale, and it seems to be working for them.

      No the government isn’t doing the cancelling [at least not yet, but I’m pretty sure that is on the agenda], but it sure seems much of society is going along with it.

    2. Liberty Lover
      August.7.2020 at 4:24 pm

      It isn’t always about the government. The bigger threat is how you make your living. We see it everyday, from celebs to low level employees. They say something, post to the Internet or tweet and the cancel culture crowd cries long and loud and they lose the job. It is not about them, it is taking away your first amendment rights. It is about shutting up anyone that doesn’t agree with them.

      And sometimes there is push back. Company owners that have stood by their Christian beliefs, faced boycotts and actually improved their business from supporters.

    3. Unicorn Abattoir
      August.7.2020 at 4:39 pm

      Because it’s not about winning an argument. It’s about being the only voice in the room, so much that anyone even in slight opposition has to be completely destroyed. It is far removed from heckling and boycotts.

    4. TrickyVic (old school)
      August.7.2020 at 4:42 pm

      Calling it “cancel culture” is just a way to frame it in the marketplace of ideas so it can be debated.

      It is a fairly accurate and non personal term. That is far more benign than throwing the term racist around. The left seems to like terms that they can personally attack you with. The left wants to damage your reputation with their attacks. Something a marketplace of ideas would not tolerate. It’s not a marketplace of action.

    5. H. Farnham
      August.7.2020 at 4:46 pm

      Even though it’s not through explicit government enforcement, it’s still coercive collectivism. That’s why it’s alarming (from a classically liberal standpoint anyway).

  2. Liberty Lover
    August.7.2020 at 4:18 pm

    There would be no cancel culture if fearful idiots just quit bowing to it.

  3. Art Kumquat
    August.7.2020 at 4:35 pm

    When you can make Zoe saldana bawl in a Maoist struggle session because she played some black chick in a forgotten film years ago you know you went too far.

    We need more people saying fuck you to the outrage twitter shitter mob. But people and companies are cowards so that’s not gonna happen.

    Frankly burn the fucking internet down and end their power forever.

  4. Rob Misek
    August.7.2020 at 4:59 pm

    Cancel culture like political correctness stops discourse.

    It’s all about bigotry. When you’re wrong, your argument is weak. Your only hope is to ignore free speech. To cancel reality, truth.

    Examples of bigotry in a Sentence
    “ a deeply ingrained bigotry prevented her from even considering the counterarguments”

    http://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/bigotry

    Making any argument does not make someone a bigot. Refusing to recognize any one does.

  5. sarcasmic
    August.7.2020 at 5:00 pm

    They have no power over people who refuse to give in. Comparing these idiots to government coercion is, well, idiotic.

