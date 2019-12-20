Impeachment

More Impeachments! Dumping Bad Presidents Should Be No Big Deal

"Somehow we've decided that the one job in America that gets the most job protection is the one where you actually get nuclear weapons," says the Cato Institute's Gene Healy.

We're told impeachment is a nightmare, a coup d'etat, and a dangerous distraction from the business of government that will cause national trauma and the next civil war.

Don't believe it.

"If there is any country on earth that's pretty comfortable with the idea of getting fired, it's America," says Gene Healy, a vice president at the Cato Institute and author of Indispensable Remedy: The Broad Scope of the Constitution's Impeachment Power. "Somehow we've decided that the one job in America that gets the most job protection is the one where you actually get nuclear weapons, which doesn't seem at all sensible."

"Some of the same people who talk about the wisdom of the framers talk about the impeachment power as if the framers just decided to hardwire a doomsday device into the Constitution," he adds. But the framers "saw impeachment as a necessary constitutional safety valve…it's not something you want to use on a weekly basis, but it's nice to have around when you need it."

Read Healy's cover story in Reason's February 2020 issue, "Don't Freak Out About Impeachment."

Produced and edited by Meredith Bragg.

Meredith Bragg is executive editor of Reason TV.

  1. damikesc
    December.20.2019 at 12:08 pm

    “”saw impeachment as a necessary constitutional safety valve…it’s not something you want to use on a weekly basis, but it’s nice to have around when you need it.””

    Except it’s being used for no valid reason.

    And, ironically, one of the people voting for the articles was one of the few officials who was impeached and removed from his office.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      December.20.2019 at 1:00 pm

      +1000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000

    2. Chipper Morning Wood
      December.20.2019 at 1:01 pm

      The more impeachments, the better.

    3. Chipper Morning Wood
      December.20.2019 at 1:05 pm


      Good thing Republicans are not petty and partisan like that.

      1. Chipper Morning Wood
        December.20.2019 at 1:08 pm

        Many of those reasons are, of course, quite legit.

        1. damikesc
          December.20.2019 at 1:28 pm

          Hey, how did the floor votes go on those impeachment articles?

          I’ll wait while you look it up.

          1. loveconstitution1789
            December.20.2019 at 1:59 pm

            Gene Healy is too busy backing up reason criticisms.

        2. JesseAz
          December.20.2019 at 2:06 pm

          So you’re comparing suggestions of impeachment to multiple actual impeachment bills voted on and an actual impeachment. Totally the same, totally.

    4. wearingit
      December.20.2019 at 2:44 pm

      No valid reason like….to protect the constitution from those who would trample it?

      Head so far up there can’t breathe huh?

  2. damikesc
    December.20.2019 at 12:10 pm

    Also, no concerns about the House obstructing the Senate in this fiasco by “indicting” Trump but refusing to allow a trial to exonerate or condemn him?

    1. loveconstitution1789
      December.20.2019 at 1:01 pm

      The call them “Show Trials”, not Finale Trials.

    2. wearingit
      December.20.2019 at 2:44 pm

      No worse than Obama nominating someone then the Senate refusing to have a hearing at all huh?

  3. Idle Hands
    December.20.2019 at 12:10 pm

    Look ideally it should be but it won’t be and will be treated as the worst thing ever again by all the right thinking people again the second a democrat takes office.

    1. Michael Ejercito
      December.20.2019 at 1:04 pm

      It is as if the Democratic leadership has double standards.

      1. wearingit
        December.20.2019 at 2:45 pm

        Yeah- only happens on one side there eh comrade?

  4. Geraje Guzba
    December.20.2019 at 12:10 pm

    More idiotic takes from the band of idiots.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      December.20.2019 at 1:00 pm

      +100

  5. Idle Hands
    December.20.2019 at 12:13 pm

    Where were these articles when Obama was droning us citizens without due process?

    1. loveconstitution1789
      December.20.2019 at 1:00 pm

      Impeachments were bad then. Now they are good.

      Don’t ask questions.

      1. wearingit
        December.20.2019 at 2:45 pm

        Yet they were good then but not now huh dumb1789 eh?

    2. Chipper Morning Wood
      December.20.2019 at 1:13 pm

      Do you mean like this article?

      1. loveconstitution1789
        December.20.2019 at 1:58 pm

        Idle Hands said article(s), there Gene Healy.

      2. Alexandr Karelin
        December.20.2019 at 2:28 pm

        The article that wasn’t published here, but in the Washington Examiner, never mentions Obama once, and doesn’t actually recommend impeachment, either for unauthorized warmaking or extraducial assassinations? That one?

    3. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      December.20.2019 at 1:14 pm

      That was just a little “kinetic action”, hardly something worth impeachment.

      What are you, racist?

  6. Dillinger
    December.20.2019 at 12:16 pm

    pleez moar evidence-free show trials!

  7. JesseAz
    December.20.2019 at 12:29 pm

    We have a turnover every 4 years. We are 3 years into a presidency who still has huge gaps in appointments. And you want to make those turnovers quicker… this will just lead to even a bigger unelected bureaucracy, one completely unaccountable to the people. This is especially true given the worker protection laws in place. You didnt really think your process through deeply at all.

    1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      December.20.2019 at 1:38 pm

      Oh they thought it through alright. Here’s the process:

      Orange Man bad, therefor impeachment good.

      1. SQRLSY One
        December.20.2019 at 2:25 pm

        “Orange Man Bad” as a summary from conservatives, of page after page after page, detail after detail, testimony upon testimony, of HOW and WHY Orange Man is a lying hypocritical narcissistic and corrupt, self-centered weasel, who is ruining the good reputation (for years if not decades) of the USA, internationally, shows the utter contempt that conservatives hold the rest of us in! “Here, dummy, I can summarize ALL of the encyclopedic knowledge that has been gathered concerning Der TrumpfenFuhrer, so that YOU (dumbshit) will NOT have to trouble your pretty little head, studying all that boring stuff! It just amounts to Orange Man Bad, end of story!”

        Don’t study medicine or boring medical texts… I will summarize it for you! “The human body is made of icky pus and smegma, slimy blood and mucus, and icky poop!”

        Law summary: “He or she who habeas the corpus, must take proper care of it.”

        Computers? Stop studying, you fool! “Learn to code; garbage in, garbage out; just be logical!”

        Electrical Hardware Engineering? “Don’t stick your diode in an anode! Sparks is as sparks does!”

        And then conservatives and other Trumptatorship worshippers and ignorance worshippers have the NERVE to say, “We need more SKILLED AND TALENTED immigrants and fewer ignorant ones coming into the USA!”!

        1. wearingit
          December.20.2019 at 2:46 pm

          I’d settle for dumb immigrants if we traded them our dumb natives. At least dumb immigrants might take the constitution seriously as a part of becoming a citizen.

    2. Alexandr Karelin
      December.20.2019 at 2:29 pm

      this will just lead to even a bigger unelected bureaucracy, one completely unaccountable to the people

      Gee it’s almost like that’s exactly what Reason has been agitating for for 20 odd years now.

  8. Overt
    December.20.2019 at 12:29 pm

    Healy’s argument makes sense ONLY if we all agree that Trump is doing a mediocre job, and only if we all agree that the wrongs he is accused of are credible and damning. But that isn’t at all the case. Half the country disagrees with those notions.

    This isn’t about us arguing about whether he should get one or two strikes before we fire him. This is about whether or not there is even ONE strike against him, and barely (if even) half the country thinks that is the case.

    1. Overt
      December.20.2019 at 12:33 pm

      Look at it this way- Healy is basically saying, “You know what, maybe we should fire our president if he spits on the sidewalk”. Ok, that’s an argument. But right now, the argument from the anti-impeachment side is “We have seen no evidence that he has spit on the sidewalk, let alone whether or not that is an actual crime worth removing him”.

      The attempt by Healy to make this about re-writing the standards of impeachment is an attempt at stealing a base.

      1. JesseAz
        December.20.2019 at 12:56 pm

        We cant even fire bureaucrats for looking at porn, lying to judges, committing fraud, abusing budgets, etc… yet we want to fire presidents now because of mean tweets.

        1. loveconstitution1789
          December.20.2019 at 1:03 pm

          Well, the Lefties who think “Civil War 2.0 can’t happen” do.

          I noticed a bunch of Lefties trying to reassure other Lefties of this. Its like more and more Lefties realize that they are pushing too much against the Americans with all the Arms.

      2. Alexandr Karelin
        December.20.2019 at 2:30 pm

        The attempt by Healy to make this about re-writing the standards of impeachment is an attempt at stealing a base.

        It will also go straight out the window the second a Democrat gets elected to the presidency.

    2. loveconstitution1789
      December.20.2019 at 12:59 pm

      reason added this writer to Healy’s shitty argument to push that lefty Narrative.

      If America wont accept Democrat’s Impeachment of Trump, then the Propaganda team will change the tune a bit. Make impeachments a good thing and healthy for a Republic.

      Unless a Democrat is President. Then Impeachments are bad.

      Pelosi being Imepached and removed from the House is also a bad thing.
      -reason

      1. Minadin
        December.20.2019 at 1:42 pm

        I’m not sure that you can impeach members of congress. Unfortunately. Based on polling numbers, it would probably be more popular to impeach all 435 of them, and all 100 senators, but then who would draw up the articles and where would you hold the trial?

        1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
          December.20.2019 at 1:51 pm

          I think the French had a mechanism for this, but I don’t think they did much paperwork.

        2. loveconstitution1789
          December.20.2019 at 1:56 pm

          US Constitution, Article I, Section 5:
          Each House may determine the rules of its proceedings, punish its members for disorderly behavior, and, with the concurrence of two thirds, expel a member.

          They call it “expelling a member” but it has the same effect as an impeachment.

  9. JohannesDinkle
    December.20.2019 at 12:46 pm

    Getting fired by the people who elected you is called a failed reelection. Getting fired by people who ran against you and lost is a golpe.

    1. Rich
      December.20.2019 at 1:15 pm

      Getting fired by people who ran against you and lost is a heraldic roundel purpure?

    2. Chipper Morning Wood
      December.20.2019 at 1:20 pm

      Nah, it’s more like a rasgueado.

      1. Rich
        December.20.2019 at 1:23 pm

        Word.

  10. Quo Usque Tandem
    December.20.2019 at 12:50 pm

    Hell, let’s just impeach em’ all.

    Show me the President, and I’ll show you the crime [especially if the represent the other guy].

    Fast lane to banana republic.

    1. Rich
      December.20.2019 at 1:18 pm

      I was going to suggest *random* impeachments, but your idea is better. “If you have nothing to hide ….”

    2. wearingit
      December.20.2019 at 2:47 pm

      As if we aren’t full steam ahead to a banana republic as is.

  11. loveconstitution1789
    December.20.2019 at 12:56 pm

    Poor reason.

    When the Narrative comes down from the Left, its play ball or no Cosmo parties this Holiday Season.

  12. Bill Dalasio
    December.20.2019 at 12:59 pm

    I wouldn’t particularly object to this line of reasoning if I believed it would be a universal standard going forward. But, the truth is we know that it absolutely won’t be. The moment after it’s used to get rid of Trump, the standards will revert to favor seeing impeachment as only worthy of the worst presidential offenses. And all the “respectable” libertarians, including the Reason staff, will be just mortified by libertarians who dare suggest that the next Democratic president (“who of course we don’t agree with, but let’s not get carried away…”) might be worthy of impeachment.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      December.20.2019 at 1:04 pm

      McCain was an asshole when running against Obama.

      McCain was an angel of Maverickism when he was sabotaging the GOP as a RINO.

    2. John
      December.20.2019 at 1:11 pm

      Of course it won’t be. And this woman wouldn’t want it to be. The first time they impeached a President she liked, she would have a stroke. The whole thing is just phony bullshit.

      1. Bill Dalasio
        December.20.2019 at 1:24 pm

        The thing I don’t get is why people this transparent even bother. Do they really think they’re fooling anyone?

        1. John
          December.20.2019 at 1:32 pm

          They go 8 years of Obama being President and somehow never once mention this fondness for impeachment. Funny that, isn’t it?

          1. Bill Dalasio
            December.20.2019 at 1:41 pm

            Oh, let’s not get carried away now. It’s not like Mr. Obama ordered extra-judicial assassinations of American citi….wait, strike that. It’s not like Mr. Obama ever sold weaponry to Mexican cart…wait, that’s not what I meant. It’s not like Mr. Obama’s IRS systematically sabotaged oppos…wait, give me a second. It’s not like the the Obama administration got U.S. diplomats killed by conducting a gun running operation out of Lyb…dammit. It’s not like Mr. Obama’s FBI & Justice Department were systematically investigating a presidential candidate under false pret…

            Look. The Obama administration never asked if the Bidens were doing anything corrupt in the Ukraine. So, it’s totally different.

            1. loveconstitution1789
              December.20.2019 at 1:54 pm

              +100

            2. John
              December.20.2019 at 2:00 pm

              The guys at Volkh are the biggest hypocrites about this. They never once mentioned impeachment during the Obama Administration, despite Obama doing many things that reasonably warranted it. Then suddenly, they pretend to be all about impeaching presidents the fucking day Trump takes office.

              1. loveconstitution1789
                December.20.2019 at 2:04 pm

                I was excited about a more legal argument centric part of reason.

                Then that douche Dopehat and them when on and on about Americans not having a constitutional or legal right to limit immigration and the TDS was unbearable.

                Just goes to show, there are smart lawyers and dumb people in that field like every other job.

  13. John
    December.20.2019 at 1:03 pm

    Yeah it should be a big deal. Despite what the author claims there isn’t a lot of agreement on what is a good or a bad President. A huge part of the country think Trump is a good president. Just exactly who gets to decide what is a good or a bad President if not the voters in the election?

    You impeach a President when there is broad agreement in the country that he can no longer serve in office. You don’t impeach a President because you think he is a bad President. To do so is to tell the voters that their votes don’t mean anything. That their guy can win but it still doesn’t matter. That is nothing but a way to cause people to lose faith in Democracy and create the conditions for them to support tyranny.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      December.20.2019 at 1:05 pm

      Democrats are circling the drain like reason.

      Why not take us all with them?

    2. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      December.20.2019 at 1:21 pm

      Ironically, this impeachment effort is precisely the kind of thing that got Trump elected the first time around.

      Average people are tired of the partisan nonsense, this is exactly the kind of swampy behavior Trump campaigned against the first time around.

    3. wearingit
      December.20.2019 at 2:48 pm

      I’ve lost faith in the people to hold someone accountable. Trump can do numerous things (emoluments clause violations, etc.) that aren’t even on the impeachment charges yet all you lackeys look the other way because he gave you maybe one thing you liked or rather, just because he’s on your team.

      You clearly just don’t want accountability for your side. That’s all it amounts to.

  14. Colossal Douchebag
    December.20.2019 at 1:05 pm

    2020 elections are going to be epic.

    1. Minadin
      December.20.2019 at 1:43 pm

      I didn’t vote for Trump in 2016 (G. Johnson) but between this and the Kavanaugh debacle, I’m strongly considering it.

      I’m probably the only one, though. The Democrats have nothing to fear.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        December.20.2019 at 1:48 pm

        I am voting for Trump.

        Where I live in Georgia Black Americans are wearing red Keep America Great hats.

        Democrats are in serious trouble and they know it.

        1. JesseAz
          December.20.2019 at 2:12 pm

          Black parents group just stormed and protested the debates last night over charter schools. Was great.

  15. Jerryskids
    December.20.2019 at 1:10 pm

    I for one strongly support the idea of more impeachments – rather than being limited to federal judges, cabinet members and presidents, impeachment should be extended to all federal employees including and especially members of Congress. While we’re at it, “removal from office” should also involve the use of a trebuchet.

    1. Chipper Morning Wood
      December.20.2019 at 1:16 pm

      Jeorg Sprave could whip one of those up for us.
      “Let me show you its features, ha ha ha!”

    2. John
      December.20.2019 at 1:20 pm

      That is the thing. Judges and cabinet members are not elected. I am all for impeaching them more often. It is like Obama. They should have impeached Eric Holder over fast and furious. They should have impeached Hillary over Benghazi. You don’t impeach the President. Let the voters do that in the election. You impeach the shitbags around him. Who elected them? No one.

    3. Rich
      December.20.2019 at 1:21 pm

      How about building on the “red-flag” paradigm? Any single constituent can start the impeachment process for xir congresscreature.

  16. Fats of Fury
    December.20.2019 at 1:25 pm

    Bring back dueling or at least caning.

    1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      December.20.2019 at 1:41 pm

      Congress would get a lot more done if “pistols at dawn” was an acceptable form of conflict resolution.

      I’m not sure if them getting more done is a good thing or not, but that would certainly be entertaining.

  17. hpearce
    December.20.2019 at 1:42 pm

    Impeachments like this one based upon so-called crimes with no specified criminal action are indeed dangerous.

    This would include treason, obstruction of justice, and abuse of power (if a crime)

    In fact libertarianism demands that all “real” crimes have an associated criminal action – like murder, theft, rape.

    1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      December.20.2019 at 1:48 pm

      Crimes also have to have victims. Victims that can demonstrate actual damage or loss of liberty as a result of criminal action.

      Did anyone lose liberty as a result of anything Trump is accused of doing?

      1. loveconstitution1789
        December.20.2019 at 1:53 pm

        Trump didnt do anything wrong.

        Not cooperating with Congress is an option for the President and literally why we have 3 ‘equal’ branches of Government.

        It is not an Abuse of Power for a President to contact Ukraine about investigating criminal activity that might have happened in that country. Even add in that the possible suspect was the son of an ex-Vice President of the USA. Even add in that the possible suspect is the ex-Vice president of the USA. None of it is illegal or wrong.

        Prosecutors have wide latitude to prosecute whom they want. Trump is the head federal prosecutor.

      2. Alexandr Karelin
        December.20.2019 at 2:36 pm

        Did anyone lose liberty as a result of anything Trump is accused of doing?

        Biden’s coked out whoremongering retard son lost the liberty to bilk another 10 million dollars out of a corrupt natural gas company.

        1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
          December.20.2019 at 2:40 pm

          I hadn’t considered that. Well I guess we have no choice but to fire Trump directly into the sun.

          At first they came for the failsons, and I did not speak out –
          Because I was not a failson.

      3. wearingit
        December.20.2019 at 2:49 pm

        You’re right- we clearly don’t attempt to prosecute those who attempt murders. Only the ones that succeed.

  18. Joseph Ducreux
    December.20.2019 at 3:01 pm

    Then if I don’t like you, I should be able to fire you from your job whether I hired you or not. Right?

Please to post comments