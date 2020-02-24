Self-driving vehicles

George Hotz: Fully Self-Driving Cars Are a 'Scam' and Silicon Valley 'Needs To Die'

The hacking wunderkind thinks Big Tech's approach won't work. He built a $999 autonomous driving system that runs on a smartphone.

It seems like self-driving cars have been five years away for at least 15 years. But now, major players in the industry—like Google spinoff Waymo, GM self-driving unit Cruise, and upstart Zooxare promising that fleets of fully autonomous taxis are just about to roll out.

"It's a scam," says George Hotz, the 30-year-old hacker-slash-entrepreneur best known as the first person to jailbreak the original iPhone when he was 17. "No one's close."

Hotz points out that every system on the road today requires the driver to pay attention at all times and be ready to take over. He says that companies touting fully self-driving cars without human safety monitors—and sometimes without steering wheels or pedals—are offering nothing more than a "press demo."

Hotz started Comma.ai in 2015 to upend what he views as Big Tech's wasteful and shortsighted approach to self-driving vehicles. Instead of building specialized cars that rely on expensive sensors and follow laser-mapped routes, Comma.ai has created an autonomous driving system that runs on a smartphone, works on most vehicles sold in America, and requires no additional hardware. 

The company's first truly all-in-one device, the $999 Comma 2, packs a modified smartphone and other hardware into one slim plastic casing, which Hotz 3D-prints in the garage of Comma.ai's office in San Diego. Mount it to your windshield, plug it into your car's OBD-II port, and Comma's OpenPilot software can take the wheel. The Comma 2 uses the phone's cameras and taps into the built-in RADAR and drive-by-wire systems contained in cars built after 2012, automatically turning the steering wheel and operating the gas and brakes. 

Hotz says his company has spent $8.1 million thus far and is profitable, while the big players in the self-driving space have spent billions without offering an economically viable product. While his competitors vie to dominate the market with proprietary technology and ridesharing platforms, Hotz is focused on building an open-source, decentralized ecosystem for driverless technology.

When I first spoke with Hotz in the summer of 2017, he predicted that by 2020, cars would take their own wheels for large stretches without humans paying attention and that by 2022 they would achieve full self-driving ability in limited areas. 

"None of that's true," he says now. "Profitable robo-taxis are still a decade away."

Hotz thinks the automated vehicle industry has surrendered to what he views as the vices of modern Silicon Valley, focusing on growth and hype rather than delivering truly innovative products. To find out why he's soured on the space and to take the Comma 2 for a test drive, I caught up with Hotz at the Airbnb Comma.ai rented off the Las Vegas Strip during CES, the largest consumer electronics show in the world.

Produced by Justin Monticello. Camera by Monticello, John Osterhoudt, and Jeffrey Cummings. Graphics by Lex Villena. Music by The 126ers, Matt Harris, MK2, Quincas Moreira, Jingle Punks, and Silent Partner.

Justin Monticello is a producer at Reason.

  1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    February.24.2020 at 11:52 am

    I have no idea if Hotz is on the level, but he reminds me of the self-driving projects of the 1960s. Million dollar computers, special specially-marked roads build just for, and used only by, the specially-built cars, and they couldn’t manager more then walking speed in clear daylight.

    Then some butty professor came along, took high speed movies of crickets and such, and discovered how incredibly dumb they were. Six legs. They’d lift three, move all three forward, let them down, alternate, repeat. If any leg was blocked by a twig or blade of grass, that leg would try to raise higher and try again. Maybe it wouldn’t. Maybe two legs were good enough.

    He replicated that level of stupidity and single-mindedness with 8 bit microprocessors and made more progress than the experts and their multi-million dollar setups.

  2. John
    February.24.2020 at 11:56 am

    Yes, they are a scam. They were always an answer to a question no one was asking. Moreover, they get the proper relationship between man and machine exactly backwards. Humans are great at doing subtle reasoning and communication but terrible at monitoring something. Machines are terrible at subtle reasoning and communicating with other humans but great at monitoring since a machine never gets bored or distracted.

    So the future of driving technology is and has always been cars that the human drives but the machine monitors and steps in to save you in an emergency. Machines can greatly supplement our driving skills and make everyone a safer and better driver. But it is pointless and stupid to ask a machine to take our place.

    I think a lot of people wanted to believe self driving cars would achieve something they never will for a variety of frankly emotional reasons. I think some are just intoxicated by the possibilities of central control fully functional self driving cars would create and others don’t want to face the implications of machines being unable to recreate human thinking and consciousness.

    1. sarcasmic
      February.24.2020 at 12:19 pm

      “Computers are incredibly fast, accurate and stupid. Human beings are incredibly slow, inaccurate and brilliant. Together they are powerful beyond imagination.” ~Einstein

    2. Idle Hands
      February.24.2020 at 12:22 pm

      They are obessed with control. Self-driving cars would basically become self driving public transit, nobody would own one and you would quickly become limited in where you could actually go.

      1. John
        February.24.2020 at 12:27 pm

        That is exactly what it is. And I can’t believe some libertarians are so easily taken in by the promise of new technology not to understand that.

        1. Gray_Jay
          February.24.2020 at 12:59 pm

          The prospect of being “free” to play with their phone during their hour commute to work, while not even having to pay a small pretense of paying attention to the road, is awfully attractive to an awfully large number of people. Paying attention to the two ton metal death machine going 90 feet per second, is just too much to ask these days.

          I see insurance companies mandating autonomous cars, once the bugs are worked out. If they ever are.

          Agreed that autonomous cars are going to be networked, limited for all sorts of specious reasons—“Your carbon allowance has been exceeded for the month, Mr. Hands. Please take an electrobus…”—and will be a net negative for personal liberty.

          1. John
            February.24.2020 at 1:07 pm

            It is a fucking nightmare to contemplate. At most I could see your scenario playing out in certain large metropolitan areas. But no way will it ever be practical or even possible in most of the country. The roads are too unpredictable and the needs of the drivers too diverse.

            As a side note, the idea that personally owned cars will be replaced entirely by fleet owned autonomous cars has to be the most comically stupid idea I have ever heard. The people who push it seem to think that every person in the country is single, and uses their car for the single purpose of personal transportation. It never occurs to them that people have kids or use their cars to store things or anything like that. Or anyone would be a tradesman and use their vehicle for work or live in the country. Nope. Everyone is a 20 something hipster doing free lance graphic design living in Slope Park or something.

            My favorite piece of logic is how, since you don’t use your car most of the time, it is inefficient to own one. You could literally say that about anything you own. Hey, you have all of these clothes just sitting in your closet. What a waste of space. You can only wear one outfit at a time. So, we need to replace personal clothes with fleet owned rental clothes. Literally, that is exactly the logic these idiots use.

    3. sarcasmic
      February.24.2020 at 12:22 pm

      They were always an answer to a question no one was asking.

      Really? Unless you really like your commute, why wouldn’t you want an electronic chauffeur?

      For years I wasted over two hours a day driving to work and back. It would have been awesome if I could have spent that time working on a laptop instead of listening to talk radio.

      1. John
        February.24.2020 at 12:25 pm

        You like most people want to get rid of your commute. Sorry but being stuck in your car for two hours not driving is no better than being stuck there driving. People have these visions of doing all this work and their lives being better are kidding themselves. If you don’t believe me get on a train or a plane sometime and see how many people are actually doing meaningful work. Very few if any.

        1. sarcasmic
          February.24.2020 at 12:27 pm

          If you don’t believe me get on a train or a plane sometime and see how many people are actually doing meaningful work.

          I would be one of those people. Add that to the long list of my weirdisms.

        2. sarcasmic
          February.24.2020 at 12:29 pm

          You like most people want to get rid of your commute.

          Notice I my last comment was past tense. I’ve been working from a home office for years. The commute is great but the Christmas party sucks.

        3. mad.casual
          February.24.2020 at 12:46 pm

          If you don’t believe me get on a train or a plane sometime and see how many people are actually doing meaningful work. Very few if any.

          It also assumes the time spent in the car automatically becomes yours. One of my wife’s most productive jobs was when she commuted on the train. She got ahead because people around her were commuting to get an 8 hour day while she was effectively getting in a 10 hour day. The first six months recognition (and compensation) was great and it was awesome as hell. Then it became pretty much expected that she would put in the extra 25% and she couldn’t ditch both the job and the ride fast or hard enough.

    4. mad.casual
      February.24.2020 at 12:36 pm

      I think “without steering wheels or pedals” is key.

      There are massive transportation upgrades that could pay dividends tomorrow if people were genuinely interested in travelling faster and more efficiently and/or leisurely. Transporting humans in a relatively upright position is modestly uncomfortable, aerodynamically inefficient, and completely unnecessary in an age of live video fly-by-wire. Steering wheels, sweeping passive analogue (or even digital) instrument panels, and pedal interfaces… all old, inefficient technology. The idea that a steering wheel is virtually the only or best, most intuitive way to connect humans to 2D land vehicles seems laughably absurd.

      1. John
        February.24.2020 at 12:40 pm

        What would you replace a steering wheel with? And replacing actually looking at your surroundings with some kind of digital interface makes no sense at all. Moreover, there is nothing uncomfortable about sitting or certainly nothing more uncomfortable about it versus any other position.

      2. sarcasmic
        February.24.2020 at 12:41 pm

        Good point. I wish my car had handlebars.

  3. MC Guru
    February.24.2020 at 11:58 am

    Libertarianism?

  4. Idle Hands
    February.24.2020 at 12:20 pm

    this is awesome. Favorite interview in a while.

    1. sarcasmic
      February.24.2020 at 12:23 pm

      Agreed. That dude has forgotten more than I’ll ever know.

  5. Wearenotperfect
    February.24.2020 at 12:20 pm

    All this does is make Americans even lazier!

  6. Kevin Smith
    February.24.2020 at 12:23 pm

    Yes fully autonomous cars are a long way off, if they are even possible without a total overhaul of the road system, but do consumers really want a fully autonomous car? I think we are pretty close to the monitored self driving balance consumers actually want

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      February.24.2020 at 12:43 pm

      If we redo the road system with the required ground-based telemetry to truly make fully autonomous driving a reality, it could definitely replace fleet vehicles.

      1. Gray_Jay
        February.24.2020 at 1:02 pm

        “If we redo the road system with the required ground-based telemetry to truly make fully autonomous driving a reality, it could definitely replace fleet vehicles.”

        Long distance truck driving and intermodal hauling. No more driver rest, no more driver pay, continuous operation without stopping. I can see a lot of logistics companies wanting to give their first born for something like that.

  7. MiloMinderbinder
    February.24.2020 at 12:27 pm

    Hotz points out that every system on the road today requires the driver to pay attention at all times and be ready to take over.

    Is this true? Isn’t Waymo running a taxi service with no driver or safety engineer for select riders in Scottsdale?

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      February.24.2020 at 12:43 pm

      To use Waymo’s service, dubbed Waymo One, riders must download an app and provide a credit card number, similar to ridesharing services Uber and Lyft. A human driver will be behind the wheel, but only to intervene in case of emergency.

      Yes, Waymo still uses a human driver and from what I can read between the lines, the autonomous service runs on a carefully-chosen circuit and… *clears throat* it’s Scottsdale, so there is 0% weather effect.

      I’ve told this story before, but it’s the kind of story that needs to be re-told.

      A friend of mine who travels a lot for work was sitting on a plane next to someone who worked for one of the autonomous driving companies working on their test-tracks somewhere outside of Las Vegas. My friend asked the guy a question about how the vehicle dealt with snow and other weather effects that can obfuscate lines and road markers. The guy laughed and said, “We don’t get any snow in Las Vegas. Friend quips, “So no one will ever take one of your cars up to Tahoe?

      Guy just sat in silence trying to work out an answer.

      Shorter, yes, there are some very limited uses of autonomous cars in Good Weather Regions. We’re 1,000,000 miles away from fully, level 5 autonomous driving in randomly chosen geographic conditions and weather with no human driver ready to take the wheel.

      1. MiloMinderbinder
        February.24.2020 at 12:52 pm

        Yeah, I don’t expect them to solve snow and ice, but it appears that there are truly driverless cars running in Scottsdale.

        https://www.theverge.com/2019/12/9/21000085/waymo-fully-driverless-car-self-driving-ride-hail-service-phoenix-arizona

        1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          February.24.2020 at 1:06 pm

          Interesting, so you’re right, it looks like they did add a few fully driverless vehicles. I found this interesting:

          “It’s been an enormously difficult, complicated slog, and it’s far more complicated and involved than we thought it would be,” says Nathaniel Fairfield, who leads the team that oversees the decision-making part of Waymo’s onboard software. “But it is a huge deal.”

          The geofence, or the defined geographic area, for the company’s fully driverless vehicles is much smaller, about half the size of the overall service area — or about 50 square miles.

          The first paragraph outlines well the frustrations with self-driving technology. It all seemed so easy when it was first put on a test track. But then you add passengers, and the fickle nature of humanity, and things get tricky real fast.

          The second paragraph is also interesting because they introduce a “few” fully driverless vehicles, and seriously geofenced them. I’m guessing expanding that geofence area is probably a long, careful and arduous process. And maybe not even possible depending on what factors they used to choose the geofence in the first place. Like it all works great until there’s a construction project or a sewer line needs to be dug up etc which blocks off a througway or has cones with little ‘keep right’ signs poorly placed on the street etc.

        2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          February.24.2020 at 1:10 pm

          This puts me in mind of all the street construction projects going on in my neighborhood. Daily shifting lanes of cones with poorly marked signage. So poor, human drivers have become confused and have been entering the oncoming temporary lanes. No right turns allowed for brief times, again, poorly signed causing more confusion to the human drivers.

          No signage but a construction worker with a stop/slow sign on a PVC pipe waving cars and stopping them because they had to reduce to 1 lane for both directions etc. When you think of the difficulty in machine ‘interpretation’ of this stuff, you can see just how fast this gets “harder than we thought”.

  8. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    February.24.2020 at 12:32 pm

    It seems like self-driving cars have been five years away for at least 15 years.

    Finally, a writer at Reason throwing some much-needed cold water on this shit.

    1. mad.casual
      February.24.2020 at 12:39 pm

      Technically a producer and really just parroting his interviewee’s objectivism but, yeah, good to have a Reason writer that doesn’t get a hard on every time somebody who knows something about technology says the word ‘future’.

  9. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    February.24.2020 at 12:33 pm

    and upstart Zoox—are promising that fleets of fully autonomous taxis are just about to roll out.

    I have insider information on Zoox. They’re done. Finito. Es Todo, no mas.

  10. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    February.24.2020 at 12:36 pm

    When I first spoke with Hotz in the summer of 2017, he predicted that by 2020, cars would take their own wheels for large stretches without humans paying attention and that by 2022 they would achieve full self-driving ability in limited areas.

    “None of that’s true,” he says now. “Profitable robo-taxis are still a decade away.”

    I’m glad that Hotz now admits that he too was full of shit.

  11. Sevo
    February.24.2020 at 12:47 pm

    Living in the ‘test range’ for autonomous vehicles, I can tell you they are no where close to ready-for-prime-time.
    They still stop behind double-parked cars and the ‘manager’ has to take control to get them moving again.
    Further, pedestrians often confuse them, not least because pedestrians are often confused or distracted themselves.

  12. Ron
    February.24.2020 at 12:53 pm

    actually most farm tractors and grading tractors in general are all ready and many survey drones are as well but they do work in limited arenas so it won’t be to long before they reach full potential.

    1. sarcasmic
      February.24.2020 at 12:58 pm

      They don’t have to deal with idiots driving around the field.

      I think one of the major obstacles to autonomous cars is people. If *poof* all cars were made self-driving, and people were removed from the equation, it would be a lot easier. Notice in the video that the system did great until another driver did something stupid and it didn’t know how to react.

    2. John
      February.24.2020 at 1:09 pm

      Driving a tractor in an open field is a very easy problem compared to driving a car in traffic. I have always said that if there is a future for fully autonomous vehicles it will be tractors and mining vehicles and things like that that do not have to interact with other drivers and vehicles the way road cars do.

    3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      February.24.2020 at 1:12 pm

      Fully self-driving trains haven’t been widely adopted and they’re confined to two steel rails and tracks in full control of command center operators and ground-based telemetry and sensing infrastructure.

  13. Longtobefree
    February.24.2020 at 1:15 pm

    This technology will never sell without two contradictory settings; “go to slow in the left lane” and “tailgate that bastard until he moves over”.

